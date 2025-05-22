An Antisemitic Attack in America’s Capital

Happy Thursday! Big news: Kermit the Frog will be delivering the University of Maryland commencement address on Thursday. But if you thought the beloved muppet would be a good choice to dodge campus uproar, think again—students are already criticizing administrators for avoiding “real issues.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A gunman shot and killed two Israeli Embassy staff who were leaving an event at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. The suspect—a 30-year-old from Chicago who later attempted to breach the museum—yelled “free, free Palestine” following his arrest, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a media briefing. “Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said Wednesday, calling the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, meanwhile, said U.S. officials were “actively investigating” the attack and vowed to bring the “depraved perpetrator to justice.” The victims—a man and a woman—were planning to get engaged, the Israeli Embassy in Washington confirmed.

Israel’s ‘Eighth Front’

Two young aides from the Israeli Embassy were leaving the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., when they were ambushed by a gunman and fatally shot at close range just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect, a 30-year-old from Chicago, yelled “free, free Palestine” after being detained as he attempted to breach the museum. His victims were later identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a young couple who planned to get engaged in Jerusalem next week.

Details of the shocking attack are still emerging. But it comes amid a rising tide of antisemitism in the 19 months since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel, in which terrorists killed more than 1,200 people and abducted 251 others into the Gaza Strip. Israeli and Jewish communities across the West are now bracing for the possibility of further violence, as they continue to stare down the threat of both state-sponsored attacks and homegrown extremism. “My primary concern — one that is likely shared by law enforcement agencies — is that this heinous act of murder in DC may catalyze additional terrorist attacks targeting Jews,” Foundation for Defense of Democracies analyst Joe Truzman said following the attack.

Wednesday’s shooting appeared to target an event for young Jewish diplomats hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), law enforcement officials said. “Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun, and opened fire,” Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters Wednesday night. “After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security. Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon—and that weapon has been recovered—and he implied that he committed the offense. The suspect chanted ‘free, free Palestine’ while in custody.”

U.S. officials promptly vowed to investigate the shooting and hold the attacker to account. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share,” U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday. “We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said authorities were reviewing evidence but added that “early indicators” pointed toward “an act of targeted violence.” In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump decried the attack as “based obviously” on antisemitism. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Meanwhile, Tal Naim Cohen, the spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, said Wednesday that Israel has “full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States.” But the attack followed months of efforts by Jewish and Israeli institutions and communities across the West to bolster their own security—and in some cases conceal their identities—in the absence of a robust governmental response to growing antisemitism.

According to an April report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a non-profit group that has tracked antisemitic incidents in the U.S. for 46 years, the number of such incidents reached a record high last year. The organization documented 9,354 examples of anti-Jewish harassment, vandalism, and assault throughout 2024, a 344 percent increase over the past five years and an 893 percent increase over the last decade. The driver, accounting for more than half of the incidents, was ballooning anti-Israel sentiment. “Out of over 5,000 anti-Israel rallies tracked by ADL in 2024, 2,596 involved antisemitic messaging in the form of signs, chants or speeches,” the report observed.

In cities and on college campuses across the country, advocacy on behalf of Palestinians often veered into open calls for violence against Jews and Israelis. One popular chant, “globalize the intifada,” refers to a series of Palestinian uprisings in the late 1980s and early 2000s, which together left more than 1,200 Israelis—most of them civilians—dead. Another, “from the river to the sea,” calls for the erasure of the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, online antisemitism content continues to surge. A January report by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel found a 300 percent increase in anti-Jewish posts worldwide last year, with instances of Holocaust denial making up more than 21 percent of the recorded content. The internet has also provided a platform for misinformation and disinformation about Israel to spread unchecked.

“Online spaces are a perfect breeding ground for the dissemination of very, very bad actors, and antisemitism is what unites them,” Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, told TMD. “What happens online does not remain online.”

And indeed, the incitement has real-world consequences. In the last 19 months a series of arson attacks and vandalism have targeted synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and Jewish homes across the U.S. and Europe. Last month, a 38-year-old man set fire to the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro hours after the Democratic governor, a practicing Jew, had gathered for Passover with his family. Speaking to a 911 dispatcher, the arsonist said Shapiro “needs to know that he will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” adding “he needs to stop having my friends killed.”

Last year, 77 percent of Jewish Americans polled said they felt less safe here in the U.S. in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, the American Jewish Committee reported in February. More than half said they’d changed their behavior—by avoiding wearing things that identify them as Jewish; avoiding posting content online that identifies them as Jewish; and avoiding certain events, places, or situations—out of fear of antisemitism. As documented by a recent Harvard University-commissioned report, for example, campus protests caused some Jewish students at the Ivy League to hide their backgrounds.

Since October 2023, there have been a series of thwarted attacks and close calls across the country. In January, Florida police arrested an armed man who they said had planned an attack at the office of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. In the same month, the FBI detained an Islamic State supporter allegedly planning a mass casualty terrorist attack on the Israeli consulate in New York City.

The incidents have also prompted Jewish communities to take their safety into their own hands. Across North America and Europe, synagogues, schools, and community centers have invested heavily in private security since October 7. Following Wednesday’s shooting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to boost security for Israeli embassies worldwide.

And Wednesday wasn’t the first time Israeli diplomats have been targeted. Just this month, British authorities arrested four Iranian men accused of plotting a terrorist attack on the Israeli Embassy in London. Iran and its proxies have long sought to target Israelis and Jews in diaspora in what some have dubbed Israel’s “eighth front” in its ongoing war. (The others are Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Iran itself, all of which have launched direct attacks on the Jewish State at some point in the last 19 months.)

Between homegrown radicalism and state-sponsored violence, “Jewish communities, Israelis, Zionists around the world are not only alarmed but alarmed for good reason,” Cotler-Wunsh said.

October 7 has unleashed a “tsunami of antisemitism” around the world, she added, “with a complete failure across institutions, governments, organizations, cities, law enforcement mechanisms to comprehensively identify and combat all strains of this lethal, ever-mutating hate.”

