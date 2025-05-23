Aviation Safety in the Spotlight

Happy Friday! The Dispatch is hiring a vice president of multimedia! If you have 7+ years of experience in the podcasting space and are excited about the prospect of growing our audio and video offerings, check out the job description here.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘An Absolutely Shocking System Failure’

Nearly a third fewer flights will take off and land out of Newark Liberty International Airport, the 12th-busiest airport in the U.S., for the near future. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Authority ordered that “operating limitations” be imposed on Newark, following multiple outages of air-traffic control equipment.

The latest outage, at the Philadelphia facility that controls flights coming in and out of Newark, lasted two seconds. But it was the fourth such incident to take place since April 28, some of which were substantially longer: On May 9, the control center lost radio frequencies for a minute and a half. The incidents delayed thousands of passengers and created ripple effects across the entire American air travel system.

Federal regulators have concluded that the only solution is to reduce the flights coming in or out of Newark. “Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System,” Acting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Chris Rocheleau said in a Tuesday press release.

According to the FAA’s new guidelines, takeoffs and landings will be limited to 28 apiece per hour, down significantly from the roughly 38 arrivals and departures that take place in the airport at peak operating capacity. After June 15, the number will tentatively be increased to 34.

The move is expected to ease Newark Liberty’s struggles and allow federal agencies to make urgent repairs to communications systems. But the shutdowns in New Jersey are only the latest examples of the challenges plaguing the FAA, which is grappling with staffing shortages, outdated equipment, and cumbersome funding rules.

Certain factors may have made Newark Airport particularly susceptible to dangerous disruptions. Last year, the FAA shifted responsibility for overseeing the skies around Newark Airport from the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) in Long Island to a TRACON site in Philadelphia. These facilities monitor the intermediate approach of planes (rather than the better-known air traffic control towers, which monitor the landing strips at airports themselves).

The change was an attempt to mitigate staffing shortages exacerbated by the New York area’s high cost of living, but it has been somewhat rocky. Not enough controllers decided to relocate, even after they were offered a $100,000 bonus, forcing the FAA to mandate that some controllers move or be fired.

But the difficulties facing Newark are just acute examples of a nationwide trend. In a report commissioned after a nationwide shutdown of air travel in 2023, the Government Accountability Office found that of the 138 systems used by the FAA to coordinate air traffic—ranging from air-to-ground radios, GPS systems, and weather forecasting tools—105 were classified as either “unsustainable” or “potentially unsustainable.”

Over the past few decades, the FAA has repeatedly asked for money to modernize its operations, but lawmakers have been reluctant to grant it funding. “Congress does not appreciate how fragile the air traffic control system is,” David Grizzle, former chief operating officer for the FAA, told TMD. “The FAA has been begging for money to correct exactly this system that is now presenting all of the problems, and Congress has not funded it.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to move quickly to repair what is quickly becoming a crisis of air-travel infrastructure. “If we don’t actually accomplish the mission that we’re announcing today, you will see Newarks in other parts of the country, because it’s an aging system,” Duffy said earlier this month while announcing plans to make major equipment upgrades by 2028.

Duffy’s multi-billion dollar plan envisions installing new technology like flight management systems and air traffic control towers, as well as replacements for outdated technology like copper wires and floppy disks. The scheme was hailed by industry leaders, with American Airlines CEO Robert Isom calling it “the best opportunity that we’ve had in decades to do something about our outdated air traffic control infrastructure.”

Some experts who spoke to TMD were similarly optimistic about the plan’s prospects. “I actually believe that we’re going to see substantial amelioration of the situation, including Newark, within three or four months,” Grizzle said, noting how Duffy was aggressively engaging with telecommunications companies to retrofit communications systems. “He gets it, and he’s fully focused on it.”

But others think that the primary focus should be on structural problems in how the FAA operates. The agency is tasked with both regulating and running the nation’s air traffic control systems, creating clear conflicts of interest. “As a general matter, governments everywhere try to avoid having a single government agency regulate something that it is operating,” Dorothy Robyn, a public transportation expert and the former commissioner of public buildings at the General Services Administration, told TMD.

The fact that air traffic control is government-run also means that it struggles to find adequate funding, noted Robert Poole, the head of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation. “You’re not going to fix [the FAA] with a crash program,” he argued, “when you have what basically is supposed to be a high-tech service business trapped inside a federal bureaucracy, funded by a very limited amount of federal tax money, [and] micromanaged by Congress.” Cumbersome government procurement rules and lawmaker scrutiny of high-dollar investments make it very difficult for the agency to effectively modernize its systems.

The structural solution might be to follow international trends and privatize the system. Robyn and others have advocated for the “corporatization” of U.S. air traffic control through the creation of a nonprofit that funds itself with fees on users of its services. The entity could look something like NAV Canada, a privately run non-profit that was created in 1996 in response to Canada’s own problems with aging infrastructure.

But Congress would be wary of such a move. Many legislators oppose reforms because of possible effects on their districts; Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, for example, opposed the opening of a new training center for air traffic controllers because it could potentially undercut the existing FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.

Business and civilian groups are also an obstacle. The industry group for private business jets, the National Business Aviation Association, partnered with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which includes many who fly for personal reasons, to oppose privatization, fearful of being charged fees for the use of air traffic control infrastructure. “A G5 [a Gulfstream business jet] flying across the country uses exactly the same amount of air traffic control resources as a triple seven [a Boeing 777], and yet they pay a teeny fraction of what commercial aviation does,” Grizzle explained.

The end result is an agency that is unable to make long-term investments. Take, for example, the ASDE-X, a system that tracks where planes are on an airport’s runway in real time. The technology is currently installed in 44 airports, and last year, the lack of such a tracker at Austin’s airport contributed to the near-collision of a landing FedEx cargo plane and a Southwest aircraft already on the runway, as controllers’ views were obscured by morning fog. But installing the same technology in more airports likely wouldn’t be a cure-all: The system dates back to the 1980s and can be difficult to repair.

While a lack of funding, then, might be part of the FAA’s problem, the existing system is not likely to produce quick or effective solutions, Poole argued. “It’s not clear that a crash program of billions of federal dollars, all of a sudden dumped on the agency, is going to enable it to do any of those things in a timely fashion,” he said.

But time is of the essence. Newark might be getting the most news coverage, but as U.S. travelers head into a busy summer travel season, the FAA’s deficiencies are not restricted to New Jersey. Just last week, air traffic controllers at Denver International Airport lost communications with incoming planes for roughly two minutes after multiple radio transmitter failures.

“We know that the problems have gone back decades in some cases,” Rep. Robert Garcia, a California Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said at a hearing Wednesday. “But it’s still an absolutely shocking system failure, and we need immediate solutions.”

Today’s Must-Read

The Oval Office Bully Pulpit Michael Warren Forget standing upon a bully pulpit. President Donald Trump prefers to humiliate other leaders seated, in the Oval Office, before TV cameras. Consider the scene that unfolded this week with the visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The White House press pool squeezed into the crowded Oval Wednesday as Trump and his counterpart exchanged pleasantries. The leaders were flanked on the couches by their respective government delegations. Trump pointed out the presence of two of South Africa’s legendary golfers, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, as Ramaphosa smiled, perhaps relieved that his gambit to appeal to the golf- and celebrity-attuned American president had worked. Unfortunately it had not, as Ramaphosa found out a few moments later, when members of the media began asking questions and the mood in the room shifted.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

For Tablet magazine, Armin Rosen reflected on his encounter with Israeli diplomat Yaron Lischinsky just 30 hours before Lischinsky’s murder outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday—and on the unique challenges of representing the Jewish state on the world stage. “In my experience the diplomats of the Jewish state are among the least Israeli of Israelis. They are restrained and secular and quiet and usually know how to dress themselves; they speak with every possible accent, and it’s hard to imagine them whacking at a matkot ball, fighting their way onto a bus, or davening during halftime of a basketball game. They are the normal and cosmopolitan faces of a rambunctious and inherently tribal country,” he wrote. “But it is the tension between the rigors of diplomacy and the character of their homeland that also makes them deeply Israeli: whatever their religious practice and whatever their politics, Israeli diplomats are inevitably Jews among the nations, a tiny sub-tribe that serves as the official foreign representation of the world’s only Jewish state, the first in 2,000 years and one of the most hated and lied-about countries in the entire history of humankind. To carry out this mission for fairly low pay on behalf of an often-dysfunctional foreign ministry, in places far from home where spies and activists and journalists and local Jews are circling you or even actively targeting you at any given moment, requires a typically Israeli mix of creativity, resourcefulness, and optimism.”

NBC News: Trump’s Crypto Dinner Cost Over $1 Million per Seat on Average

More than 200 wealthy, mostly anonymous crypto buyers are coming to Washington on Thursday to have dinner with President Donald Trump. The price of admission: $55,000 to $37.7 million. That’s how much the 220 winners of a contest to meet Trump spent on his volatile cryptocurrency token, $TRUMP, according to an analysis by the blockchain analytics company Nansen. The top $TRUMP coin holders at a specific time — determined by the dinner’s organizers — secured a seat.

CNN: Wealthy Foreigners Able To Register for Trump’s $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Within a Week, Said [Commerce Secretary Howard] Lutnick

In the Zeitgeist

Disney’s live-action remakes of their classic animated films have been a mixed bag, to say the least. But their newest movie, Lilo & Stitch, looks like a box office slam dunk. The National Research Group expects the film to rake in $165 million over Memorial Day weekend.

Let Us Know