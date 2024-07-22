Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race

Happy Monday! Even as your Morning Dispatchers have decided to give up weekend plans for the foreseeable future, we’d also love to hear how you think we’re doing. If you’re so inclined, please click through to this quick, two-question survey to give us your feedback.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Biden Finally Passes the Torch

President Joe Biden will be a one-term president.

That may be the only thing we can say for certain today. After more than three weeks of unrelenting pressure from politicos, donors, and members of his own party, the 81-year-old president announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race on Sunday and almost immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. Key lawmakers, kingmakers, and potential nominees seemed to quickly fall in line with Harris as the new standard-bearer, but the matter is nowhere near settled as Democrats start the countdown to their Chicago convention—now just three weeks away—where the party will formally pick a ticket to face off against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, in November.

There was no dramatic East Room address to close out Biden’s ill-fated presidential campaign on Sunday, nor a rally where he could make a show of passing the torch to the next generation—as he once promised to do.

No, the president—recovering from COVID-19 at his Rehoboth, Delaware, residence—instead took a page out of his predecessor’s book, delivering history-changing news in a tweet. The statement reportedly came together in less than 24 hours over the weekend, the work of a tight circle of just a couple of Biden’s most trusted advisers. Harris apparently learned of Biden’s decision only minutes before the tweet went live, and many White House staffers found out their boss was dropping out of the race when they saw …

Worth Your Time

Writing for the Washington Post, Megan McArdle explored the questions posed by the CrowdStrike IT meltdown. “It’s quite efficient for one firm to serve a large number of important customers, as CrowdStrike does,” she wrote. “In some ways, these concentrated players might provide greater reliability, because they develop a lot of expertise by serving many users, and they can invest more in R&D and security than Bob’s Friendly Local Software Co. can. But when outages happen, they happen to seemingly everyone, everywhere, all at once, leaving users no alternatives. How best to try to manage the trade-off between efficiency and redundancy is a hard question for another day. For the moment, the important thing is to recognize that it exists, and that there’s no easy way around it. We probably should have thought more about such trade-offs when the Great Efficiency Drive was underway. We’ll have to think even harder about them now.”

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, in a tweet referencing Kamala Harris’ viral “coconut tree” saying: “Madam Vice President, we are ready to help.”

Associated Press: South Korea Restarts Blaring Propaganda Broadcasts to Retaliate Against North’s Trash Balloon Flying

In the Zeitgeist

