Biden Speaks on Night One of the DNC

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Vice President Kamala Harris made brief, surprise remarks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, which extended well past midnight on the East Coast after speeches from high-profile Democrats, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, First Lady Jill Biden, and Ashley Biden, who introduced her father. President Joe Biden spoke at 11:30 p.m. EST, after prime time on the East Coast. The president’s remarks focused on his record, only briefly mentioning the events that led him to step back from the presidential race. “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true,” he said during the roughly 45-minute speech.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a ceasefire and hostage-release proposal after Blinken spoke with Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in separate meetings earlier in the day. “The next important step is for Hamas to say yes, and then, in the coming days, for all the expert negotiators to come together to work on clear understandings on implementing the agreement,” Blinken said in a press conference. Late Monday night, however, a Hamas official claimed the proposal Netanyahu agreed to was “not what was presented to us, nor what we agreed on.”
- Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion near a Tel Aviv synagogue on Sunday that occurred just an hour after Blinken arrived in the Israeli city. The blast killed one person—the attacker, who appeared to be a man carrying a backpack filled with explosives—and injured one bystander. According to an Israeli government spokesperson, the bomb detonated before the attacker was able to reach a more heavily populated area. The groups said that the attack was a joint operation and that further attacks would be forthcoming as long as “the occupation’s massacres and assassination policy continue,” a reference to the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, widely believed to have been carried out by Israeli security forces.
- Ukrainian officials said Sunday the country’s forces had destroyed or damaged a total of three bridges in the Kursk region of Russia, potentially cutting off retreat routes for Russian forces defending against Ukraine’s two-week-old offensive. The bridges are the only man-made crossings over the Seym River in a Russian-held region that lies between Ukrainian forces and the Ukrainian border. By denying Russian forces the ability to easily be resupplied from, or withdraw over, the Seym, the Ukrainian military is threatening to encircle Russian formations or force their retreat. Meanwhile, Ukraine ordered new evacuations for its city of Pokrovsk—located in the country’s eastern Donetsk Oblast—as Russian forces slowly advance through the region toward the city where more than 50,000 civilians currently reside, according to Ukrainian officials.
- Attorneys general from 10 states joined the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster on Monday, accusing the ticket sales company of monopolizing the live entertainment industry. In total, 39 states—plus Washington, D.C.—have now signed onto the DOJ’s legal challenge, initially unveiled in May. “Live Nation (and its subsidiaries like Ticketmaster) has inserted itself into nearly every corner of the live music industry, which inures to the benefit of Live Nation, but comes at a real cost to fans, artists, venues, and to the competitive process more broadly,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment amended on Monday.
- Former GOP Rep. George Santos of New York—who in December became the sixth-ever member of Congress to be expelled—on Monday pleaded guilty to two felony criminal charges related to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The plea deal means Santos will not go to trial to face the 23 felony charges brought against him stemming from a New York federal grand jury’s indictment in May 2023 and a superseding indictment added in October that accused him of fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits, stealing campaign funding to pay his own debts and buy expensive clothing, and stealing donors’ credit card information, among other allegations. The former congressman will be required to make a restitution payment totaling more than $370,000 and could face six to eight years in prison, according to the judge’s sentencing range estimate. Meanwhile, on the same day, another federal judge threw out a lawsuit Santos filed that accused the late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel of copyright infringement for buying and airing personalized Cameo videos the former congressman made.
- The FBI arrested Washington, D.C., Councilman Trayon White on Monday in connection with alleged bribery payments the local lawmaker received while in office. Specifically, federal prosecutors say White—a 40-year-old Democrat representing D.C.’s Ward 8 district since 2017—made behind-the-scenes arrangements with city government company contractors in exchange for kickbacks that included cash payments totaling $156,000. The indictment hinged on exchanges between White and an employee of a D.C. contractor who was secretly working as an FBI informant and met with the councilmember on several occasions, giving White $35,000 in cash in envelopes over the course of their meetings.
Biden Passes the Torch
CHICAGO—At 11:26 pm ET Monday night, a teary-eyed President Joe Biden took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Moved by his daughter Ashley’s introductory speech, the president dabbed his eyes before making his way to the podium, where he was drowned out for minutes by chants of “Thank you, Joe!”
There were other tears in the arena, including from multiple campaign staffers who were spotted by Dispatch Politics wiping their eyes as Biden began his remarks to a convention that, just a few weeks ago, was set to renominate him for a second term. Instead, the Democratic president was to pass the metaphorical torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris, the party’s new nominee. But first, Biden had some business to deal with.
Biden’s speech itself wasn’t terribly wistful—it was reminiscent of his March 2024 State of the Union address in both substance and style. He ran through a laundry list of major and minor policy accomplishments: aiding Ukraine, boosting the production of semiconductors, and signing what he described as the “most significant climate law in the history of mankind,” to name a few. And he struck a defiant and fiery tone as he condemned former President Donald Trump for a litany of offenses. “He says we’re losing. He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong!” Biden shouted at one point. Referring to a report that Trump referred to deceased veterans as “suckers” and “losers,” Biden yelled: “Who in the hell does he think he is?”
For the most part, Biden avoided the verbal stumbles that plagued him during his disastrous debate performance on June 27 and which had been hallmarks of his appearances since, though there were some exceptions—that even he seemed to acknowledge with a raise of his eyebrows.
The sitting president also avoided any lengthy discussion of his decision to bow out of the race after weeks of pressure to do so. A little over a month ago, Biden insisted that his dropping out would be an affront to democracy. “The voters—and the voters alone—decide the nominee of the Democratic Party,” he wrote in a letter to House Democrats, who were then well on their way to a full-blown mutiny. “How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party? I cannot do that. I will not do that.” On Monday night, he glossed right over that argument, declaring: “Democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. And now democracy must be preserved.”
Even as he tried to sidestep the drama that ultimately resulted in him speaking on the first night of the convention instead of the last, he pushed back on reports that he and his inner circle were frustrated with figures—like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who waved a “We ♥️ Joe” sign on the convention floor with the California delegation—who had pushed publicly and privately for him to step aside. “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true,” he said.
“I love my job, but I love my country more,” Biden added.
Finally, a few minutes after midnight, Biden announced that he would “close” his late-night remarks. (“Okay, let’s go!” said a relieved delegate from New Jersey.) “America, I gave my best to you,” he said, quoting a song titled “American Anthem.”
“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden told the crowd. He joked that he was once too young to be senator—having been elected at age 29—and is now “too old to stay as president.”
Burning Bridges
Last week, Ukrainian military officials published footage that they claimed showed the first day of fighting in the country’s surprise cross-border offensive into Russia that is now entering its third week.
Spliced with video of bombed-out buildings in what was purportedly the Russian border town of Sudzha and fire from Ukrainian artillery pieces, one clip—which The Dispatch cannot independently verify—showed what appeared to be Russian soldiers standing in the rubble of a collapsed building waving pieces of white cloth in surrender.
The Ukrainian offensive marks the first time Russia has been invaded in more than 75 years. The operational objectives of the bold gambit—which has seen Ukraine flip the script on Russia to …
- Republican politicians, from the enthusiastic to the reluctant, have given many reasons for endorsing Donald Trump, but healing the country’s political divisions is rarely one of them. McKay Coppins, writing for The Atlantic, spoke to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, long an anti-Trump holdout, about his announcement earlier this summer that he would be voting for the Republican nominee. “Cox had grown steadily more anxious in recent years about the prospect of a complete democratic breakdown in America,” Coppins wrote. “He’d immersed himself in the literature of polarization and political violence. He couldn’t escape his fear that the bullet that grazed Trump’s ear had been millimeters away from starting a civil war.” Cox decided that declaring his support for Trump might give him the opportunity to steer the GOP away from a politics of division. “That ‘Love your enemies’ stuff—it sucks. I hate it. I wish Jesus had never said that,’ Cox told me. But if he was serious about injecting decency and compassion back into politics, he explained, he needed to find a way to work with his political enemies. … ‘To me, this is kind of the ultimate test.’”
- Is one of the most liberal cities in America becoming tough on crime? The Economist reported from San Francisco, where three of the four mayoral candidates in November’s election are pushing for tougher approaches to crime and homeless encampments. “After the Supreme Court affirmed in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson that ticketing homeless people is not a cruel and unusual punishment, [Mayor London] Breed vowed to use ‘very aggressive’ sweeps to remove tents from the street, and threatened to enforce criminal penalties for sleeping rough,” the piece reads. “[Mayoral candidates Mark] Farrell, who was interim mayor in 2018, and Daniel Lurie, a charity founder and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, say they would declare a fentanyl state of emergency. Mr Farrell would like the Honduran drug dealers prevalent in San Francisco to be deported. Both men argue that permissiveness has attracted seedier types … ‘I will say it every day from the City Hall steps for as long as it takes,’ says Mr Lurie. ‘You do not come to San Francisco to deal drugs, to do drugs or to sleep on our streets.’”
NBC News: ‘Lock Him Up!’: Hillary Clinton Smiles and Nods Amid Chants Echoing Trump Supporters
Rolling Stone: Trump Doubles Down on Medal of Honor Dig Despite Backlash From Vets
“The Presidential Medal of Freedom, to my knowledge, I don’t think anybody suffered,” Trump said in an interview after his rally on Saturday, attempting to clarify comments made on Thursday. “People [who] get the Congressional Medal of Honor, which I’ve given to many, are often horribly wounded or dead. They’re often dead, they get it posthumously. And when you get the Congressional Medal of Honor, I always consider that to be the ultimate—but it is a painful thing to get it.”
Politico: Dean Phillips Feels Vindicated In Chicago
It was a mission of principle. And what mattered is how I felt and my values and what I believe was so important. And what’s so joyful is everyone came around. It wasn’t about me. I was trying to be a Paul Revere, not a George Washington. It took Joe Biden to be George Washington. Giving up power before he had to. I was just trying to sound the alarm bell. It was strangely joyful.
In the Zeitgeist
Phil Donahue—longtime talk show host, eight-time Emmy Award winner, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient—passed away on Monday at the age of 88. These days, it’s fairly common for talk show programs to integrate the studio’s live audience into each episode—but Donahue was among the first to do it on “The Phil Donahue Show,” which ran for 29 consecutive seasons between 1967 and 1996.
