Biden Speaks on Night One of the DNC

Biden Passes the Torch

CHICAGO—At 11:26 pm ET Monday night, a teary-eyed President Joe Biden took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Moved by his daughter Ashley’s introductory speech, the president dabbed his eyes before making his way to the podium, where he was drowned out for minutes by chants of “Thank you, Joe!”

There were other tears in the arena, including from multiple campaign staffers who were spotted by Dispatch Politics wiping their eyes as Biden began his remarks to a convention that, just a few weeks ago, was set to renominate him for a second term. Instead, the Democratic president was to pass the metaphorical torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris, the party’s new nominee. But first, Biden had some business to deal with.

Biden’s speech itself wasn’t terribly wistful—it was reminiscent of his March 2024 State of the Union address in both substance and style. He ran through a laundry list of major and minor policy accomplishments: aiding Ukraine, boosting the production of semiconductors, and signing what he described as the “most significant climate law in the history of mankind,” to name a few. And he struck a defiant and fiery tone as he condemned former President Donald Trump for a litany of offenses. “He says we’re losing. He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong!” Biden shouted at one point. Referring to a report that Trump referred to deceased veterans as “suckers” and “losers,” Biden yelled: “Who in the hell does he think he is?”

For the most part, Biden avoided the verbal stumbles that plagued him during his disastrous debate performance on June 27 and which had been hallmarks of his appearances since, though there were some exceptions—that even he seemed to acknowledge with a raise of his eyebrows.

The sitting president also avoided any lengthy discussion of his decision to bow out of the race after weeks of pressure to do so. A little over a month ago, Biden insisted that his dropping out would be an affront to democracy. “The voters—and the voters alone—decide the nominee of the Democratic Party,” he wrote in a letter to House Democrats, who were then well on their way to a full-blown mutiny. “How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party? I cannot do that. I will not do that.” On Monday night, he glossed right over that argument, declaring: “Democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. And now democracy must be preserved.”

Even as he tried to sidestep the drama that ultimately resulted in him speaking on the first night of the convention instead of the last, he pushed back on reports that he and his inner circle were frustrated with figures—like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who waved a “We ♥️ Joe” sign on the convention floor with the California delegation—who had pushed publicly and privately for him to step aside. “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true,” he said.

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” Biden added.

Finally, a few minutes after midnight, Biden announced that he would “close” his late-night remarks. (“Okay, let’s go!” said a relieved delegate from New Jersey.) “America, I gave my best to you,” he said, quoting a song titled “American Anthem.”

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden told the crowd. He joked that he was once too young to be senator—having been elected at age 29—and is now “too old to stay as president.”

Burning Bridges

Last week, Ukrainian military officials published footage that they claimed showed the first day of fighting in the country’s surprise cross-border offensive into Russia that is now entering its third week.

Spliced with video of bombed-out buildings in what was purportedly the Russian border town of Sudzha and fire from Ukrainian artillery pieces, one clip—which The Dispatch cannot independently verify—showed what appeared to be Russian soldiers standing in the rubble of a collapsed building waving pieces of white cloth in surrender.

The Ukrainian offensive marks the first time Russia has been invaded in more than 75 years. The operational objectives of the bold gambit—which has seen Ukraine flip the script on Russia to …

Republican politicians, from the enthusiastic to the reluctant, have given many reasons for endorsing Donald Trump, but healing the country’s political divisions is rarely one of them. McKay Coppins, writing for The Atlantic, spoke to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, long an anti-Trump holdout, about his announcement earlier this summer that he would be voting for the Republican nominee. “Cox had grown steadily more anxious in recent years about the prospect of a complete democratic breakdown in America,” Coppins wrote. “He’d immersed himself in the literature of polarization and political violence. He couldn’t escape his fear that the bullet that grazed Trump’s ear had been millimeters away from starting a civil war.” Cox decided that declaring his support for Trump might give him the opportunity to steer the GOP away from a politics of division. “That ‘Love your enemies’ stuff—it sucks. I hate it. I wish Jesus had never said that,’ Cox told me. But if he was serious about injecting decency and compassion back into politics, he explained, he needed to find a way to work with his political enemies. … ‘To me, this is kind of the ultimate test.’”

Is one of the most liberal cities in America becoming tough on crime? The Economist reported from San Francisco, where three of the four mayoral candidates in November’s election are pushing for tougher approaches to crime and homeless encampments. “After the Supreme Court affirmed in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson that ticketing homeless people is not a cruel and unusual punishment, [Mayor London] Breed vowed to use ‘very aggressive’ sweeps to remove tents from the street, and threatened to enforce criminal penalties for sleeping rough,” the piece reads. “[Mayoral candidates Mark] Farrell, who was interim mayor in 2018, and Daniel Lurie, a charity founder and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, say they would declare a fentanyl state of emergency. Mr Farrell would like the Honduran drug dealers prevalent in San Francisco to be deported. Both men argue that permissiveness has attracted seedier types … ‘I will say it every day from the City Hall steps for as long as it takes,’ says Mr Lurie. ‘You do not come to San Francisco to deal drugs, to do drugs or to sleep on our streets.’”

NBC News: ‘Lock Him Up!’: Hillary Clinton Smiles and Nods Amid Chants Echoing Trump Supporters

Rolling Stone: Trump Doubles Down on Medal of Honor Dig Despite Backlash From Vets

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom, to my knowledge, I don’t think anybody suffered,” Trump said in an interview after his rally on Saturday, attempting to clarify comments made on Thursday. “People [who] get the Congressional Medal of Honor, which I’ve given to many, are often horribly wounded or dead. They’re often dead, they get it posthumously. And when you get the Congressional Medal of Honor, I always consider that to be the ultimate—but it is a painful thing to get it.”

Politico: Dean Phillips Feels Vindicated In Chicago

It was a mission of principle. And what mattered is how I felt and my values and what I believe was so important. And what’s so joyful is everyone came around. It wasn’t about me. I was trying to be a Paul Revere, not a George Washington. It took Joe Biden to be George Washington. Giving up power before he had to. I was just trying to sound the alarm bell. It was strangely joyful.

Phil Donahue—longtime talk show host, eight-time Emmy Award winner, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient—passed away on Monday at the age of 88. These days, it’s fairly common for talk show programs to integrate the studio’s live audience into each episode—but Donahue was among the first to do it on “The Phil Donahue Show,” which ran for 29 consecutive seasons between 1967 and 1996.

