Conflicting Assessments on Iran Attack Emerge

Intel Leaks and Unanswered Questions

When it comes to this month’s strikes on Iran, “obliterated” is the White House’s word du jour. After B-2 bombers dropped 30,000-pound “bunker buster” munitions on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this month, President Donald Trump has been consistently emphatic that the country’s nuclear program was completely destroyed in what amounts to a massive victory for his administration—if it’s accurate.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said hours after the operation. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

But in the days since the attack, the picture has grown murkier. A leaked preliminary assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)—one that the White House insists is “flat out wrong”—stated that Iran’s nuclear program may have only been set back “months.” Since then, Israeli intelligence, the CIA, United Nations watchdogs, and others have weighed in with varying analyses—some very optimistic, some less so. American intelligence agencies are unlikely to have a more precise estimate of the damage for weeks—and in the meantime, the Trump administration will have to grapple with the implications of intelligence leaks conflicting with the White House’s official narrative.

Despite several sources announcing initial intelligence about the attack, the leaked DIA report has attracted the most attention. The assessment reportedly found that the explosions from the strike only sealed off the entrances to two of the facilities rather than destroying their underground complexes, delaying Iran’s nuclear program by less than six months. It also asserted that much of Iran’s enriched uranium was moved from the sites ahead of the strikes, which would indicate that Iran is still in possession of large amounts of uranium that could be enriched to create a nuclear weapon.

However, the report is a “low confidence” preliminary assessment based on only 24 hours of intelligence gathering, relying on satellite imagery and signals intelligence rather than an on-the-ground assessment.

“It sounds like DIA was responsible and said ‘this is preliminary, and, therefore, right now, we give it a low confidence level because we don’t have a lot of pieces of information,’” Larry Pfeiffer, a former chief of staff at the CIA and former senior director of the White House Situation Room, told TMD. But low confidence is not the same as no confidence, and further intelligence gathering will determine whether the initial assessment is correct.

The preliminary DIA report is only one intelligence set among many. A day after the leak, CIA director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that a “body of credible intelligence” indicated that Iran’s nuclear program had been “severely damaged” and “would have to be rebuilt over the course of years.”

“To get something like that cleared and released is significant,” Gabriel Noronha, president of POLARIS National Security and former special advisor for the Iran Action Group at the State Department, said of Ratcliffe’s statement. But the statement did not say it was an official assessment from the CIA. “It’s not comprehensive,” Noronha told TMD. “I think actually the Israeli assessment is more telling.”

Israeli intelligence services are optimistic about the damage done to Iran’s nuclear program. Officials in Israel are reportedly very satisfied with the operation, and a military spokesman said last week that, although it was too early to say for sure, Tehran’s nuclear program was likely set back years. “The Israelis have no reason to hold back,” Noronha said. “They would have every interest, if they assessed that there was more to be taken out, [to] say, ‘No, more needs to be taken out.’”

The Institute for Science and International Security—a nonpartisan organization that tracks Iran’s nuclear activities—found that the country’s centrifuge enrichment program was “effectively destroyed,” estimating that the time it would take for Iran to make a functional nuclear weapon has increased significantly. But it assessed that stocks of enriched uranium still exist, and some centrifuges that were manufactured but not yet installed at Natanz and Fordow were not destroyed.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog—offered a measured assessment last week. He said that there was “severe damage” but not “total damage” to the nuclear program, potentially allowing Tehran to restart uranium enrichment in a matter of months. But Grossi also noted that the centrifuges used to enrich uranium at Fordow are “no longer operational” based on the types of munitions used in the U.S. attack and the delicacy of the machinery.

Overall, drawing conclusions from early intelligence is likely a fool’s errand. “I like to not think of these as conflicting reports or contradictory reports,” Pfeiffer said. “I like to think of these as reports that are all contributing to what will ultimately be our understanding of what happened. It’s not unusual for there to be differences in reporting, particularly early on, because nobody really knows exactly what happened. … It’s incumbent on the intel community to provide assessments as soon as they start to get them.”

The various intelligence agencies are often working with different sources of information. The initial report from DIA relied primarily on signal intelligence and satellite imagery, while Pfeiffer noted that the CIA “probably” has some human sources contributing to its reports: “Maybe in the Iranian government, maybe in the Iranian nuclear program.”

Various agencies will continue to collect data, painting a clearer picture of the actual damage done to Iran’s nuclear program, but the information environment is complex—particularly at this early stage. According to Washington Post reporting over the weekend, the U.S. intercepted a call in which Iranian officials discussed the damage to their nuclear program being less than expected. However, Axios reported Sunday that Israeli officials believe the Iranian military has been giving false reports to the country’s political leaders, while the extent of the damage remains largely unknown. The Trump administration also cast doubt on the accuracy of the intercepted communications. “The notion that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of feet of rubble is nonsense,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Their nuclear weapons program is over.”

From a political perspective, however, Trump has a strong incentive to frame the strike as a success, which may complicate the reporting of intelligence around the damage. In particular, Trump has trained his fire on the DIA damage assessment. The FBI has launched an investigation into the leak, but as of the time of publication, it remains unclear who sent the report to the media outlets. That hasn’t stopped Trump from accusing “The Democrats” of orchestrating the leak, writing on Truth Social that “they should be prosecuted!”

As of now, there is no public evidence indicating that the DIA leak emanated from Congress, but the Trump administration reportedly decided last week to limit the intelligence it shares with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The move concerned Pfeiffer. “Congress has an important oversight role to play,” he told TMD. “Restricting information from Congress should not be the first and most immediate thing you consider doing when you’re doing a leak investigation unless you honestly have some solid information that it was coming from Congress.”

After delays, the White House eventually provided a classified briefing to Congress on the Iran attacks on Thursday. Going forward, though, the administration will limit what it posts to CAPNET, the system it uses to share classified information with Congress. “Historically, when we’ve ever tried to hold things back from Congress, it usually backfires in a pretty big way against the intel community,” Pfeiffer said. “Once you start restricting the information flow, you run the risk of people making decisions without all the information they need to make the decisions.”

And based on past incidents, Congress is not the most likely culprit. “From my experience, [the Department of Defense] is the big leaker,” Noronha said. “Congress rarely leaks.” He agreed with the administration that the motivation for leaking the preliminary assessment was likely to score political points against Trump, but as former intelligence official Klon Kitchen wrote for The Dispatch on Friday, such leaks cause other issues as well.

The intelligence community operates under rigorous standards because policymakers need honest assessments, even when those assessments are incomplete or unwelcome. When analysts provide preliminary [battle damage assessments] with appropriate confidence caveats, they’re fulfilling their obligation to give decision-makers the best information available at the time, while acknowledging analytical limitations. Leaks disrupt the delicate balance between providing timely intelligence and maintaining operational security, and policymakers are rightly frustrated when sensitive assessments appear in the media before policy decisions can be made. Whatever motivated the leak of preliminary battle damage assessments, the effect is counterproductive. When “low confidence” initial assessments appear publicly without context, they’re misconstrued as intelligence failures rather than analytical works in progress.

The initial damage assessments still leave many questions unanswered. One significant missing piece of information is whether Iran moved its enriched uranium from its nuclear facilities before the strikes. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that he did not know of anything being moved from Fordow, but he did not address other facilities. In an interview with ABC News last Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance implied that Tehran still has enriched uranium, an issue that would be addressed in future negotiations over the fate of the nuclear program.

If Iran retained large stockpiles of enriched uranium, it would make restarting the country’s nuclear program easier, according to Pfeiffer, although Iran would still have to rebuild its centrifuges, scientific leadership, and weaponization program. Israel has assessed that its 12-day military campaign in Iran killed at least 14 of the country’s top nuclear scientists.

As intelligence agencies collect data, it may be some time before a clear picture emerges about how far the nuclear program has been set back overall. “We’re never going to 100 percent know where they maybe hid stuff beforehand,” Pfeiffer said. “Do they have secret alternate locations that duplicate some of the work they were already doing? Those are some of the things that we’re going to press upon our intelligence community and our diplomatic services to go and try to find out as we move forward.”

Whatever the extent of the damage, the attacks have demonstrated that Israel and the U.S. can operate in Iranian airspace with impunity, leaving open the possibility of future airstrikes and giving Washington more leverage in any future negotiations aimed at reaching a deal. But if Iran begins to move forward with trying to rebuild its nuclear program, it might take some time for the U.S. to even find out.

“It could take a year or more to really determine. And that’s ultimately kind of the scary thing,” Pfeiffer said. “What are Iran’s intentions going forward?”

Today's Must-Read

Trump Ends the Folly of De-escalation H.R. McMaster President Trump prefers peace deals to the use of military force, and he reportedly delayed Israel’s plans to attack Iran earlier this spring and destroy—or at least degrade—the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities. But after the first few days of Israel’s highly successful air, intelligence, and cyber offensive in mid-June, Trump did not urge de-escalation. “[Iran] had bad intentions,” he told reporters. “For 40 years they’ve been saying death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody else they didn’t like. They were schoolyard bullies. And now they’re not bullies anymore.” Trump’s comment reflected his belief that, since the Jimmy Carter administration, U.S. Iran policy produced disappointing results because decision-makers failed to understand the ideology that drives and constrains Iran’s theocratic dictatorship.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

As U.S. intelligence officials continue to assess how much damage the U.S. airstrikes wrought on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Eliot A. Cohen detailed in The Atlantic what we know about battle damage assessments. “From 1991 to 1993 I ran the U.S. Air Force’s study of the first Gulf War. In doing so I learned that [battle damage assessment] rests on three considerations: the munition used, including its accuracy; the aircraft delivering it; and the type of damage or effect created,” he wrote. “To the present moment: BDA takes a long time, so the leaked DIA memo of June 24 was based on preliminary and incomplete data. … Results may be quicker now, but all kinds of information need to be integrated—imagery analysis, intercepted communications, measurement and signature intelligence (e.g., subsidence of earth above a collapsed structure), and of course human intelligence, among others. … The DIA report was, from a practical point of view, worthless. An educated guess, however, would suggest that in fact the U.S. military’s judgment that the Iranian nuclear problem had suffered severe damage was correct.”

Self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, pledging to open city-run grocery stores if elected. But as Joe Lancaster recalled in Reason, it’s far from a novel idea. “In a campaign video, [Mamdani] called the stores a ‘public option’ like in health care; he said they would not pay rent or property taxes, they would ‘operate without a profit motive,’” Lancaster wrote. “Some have come to Mamdani’s defense, saying city-owned grocery stores are not as radical as they sound—in fact, some states already have them, without becoming socialist hellscapes.” Still, they have fared poorly, Lancaster observed. “Baldwin, Florida, opened a fully government-owned grocery store in 2019 after the town’s only grocer closed the previous year. … ‘We’re not trying to make a profit,’ Mayor Sean Lynch, a Republican, told the Washington Post when Baldwin Market opened. ‘We’re trying to cover our expenses, and keep the store running.’ The store closed in 2024 after being in business for less than five years. ‘The town-run store,’ the Florida Times-Union wrote at the time, ‘has struggled for years … to reach the break-even point.’”

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, addressing Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent in Trump v. CASA, Inc.:

We will not dwell on JUSTICE JACKSON’s argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself. We observe only this: JUSTICE JACKSON decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary.

