Congress Sidesteps a Government Shutdown

Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged Friday that Elon Musk has made “mistakes” while executing mass firings of federal employees and emphasized that he believes there are “a lot of good people who work in the government.”

“Elon himself has said that sometimes you do something, you make a mistake, and then you undo the mistake. I’m accepting of mistakes,” Vance said in an interview with NBC News.

…

Meanwhile, Trump’s push for tariffs on foreign products has ignited fears of a trade war that could raise consumer prices.

“Now I have to be honest with you,” Vance said in Bay City. “The road ahead of us is long, but we are already, in just seven short weeks, starting to see early indications of the president’s vision becoming our shared American reality.”