Congress Sidesteps a Government Shutdown

Shutdown, Averted

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate returned to Washington, D.C., last week with one goal: stopping a government shutdown by 11:59 p.m. on Friday. If lawmakers could not agree on a bill to fund the federal government ahead of that deadline, nonessential services would stop, and many federal employees would be furloughed.

They succeeded—barely. The Senate voted 54-46 to pass a House Republican-backed continuing resolution (CR), a stop-gap measure to extend government funding, just hours before the deadline. The breakthrough followed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s eleventh-hour decision to endorse the legislation, bringing with him enough Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold to beat the filibuster.

“While the CR bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse,” Schumer said in a floor speech. “Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down.”

Nobody loves CRs—which generally extend current spending rather than allow the two sides to reach an agreement tailored to the circumstances of the coming fiscal period—but Republicans still counted last week’s Capitol Hill saga as a win. Efforts to avert a shutdown highlighted divides between House and Senate Democrats, as the party’s leadership struggles to adopt a uniform strategy in the face of President Donald Trump’s sweeping efforts to overhaul the federal government.

The latest government funding showdown followed a breakdown in negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees earlier this month. In the absence of a bipartisan compromise, House Republicans unveiled their CR, which included a slight increase to defense spending but trimmed other areas of the federal budget, on March 8. Amid Democratic opposition, the first step was to pass it through the unruly Republican majority in the House—a difficult hurdle, even with Trump’s endorsement. Members of the fiscally hawkish House Freedom Caucus have a history of voting down continuing resolutions.

This time, however, the Freedom Caucus took an official position in favor of the CR. Ahead of the House’s vote on Tuesday, Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland argued for the stop-gap measure at House GOP leadership’s press conference. “This is not your grandfather’s continuing resolution,” he said. “This is a different type of spending bill that I think is the way that we need to do in order to keep the Trump administration, Elon Musk, and DOGE to continue its promise to the American people to fight fraud, waste, and abuse in the federal government and increase its efficiency.”

Still, there was the potential for defectors. Rep. Thomas Massie was a guaranteed “no” on the CR, which meant—assuming unanimous Democratic opposition—that House Speaker Mike Johnson needed every other House Republican to support the bill. Coming out of their closed-door meeting in which Vice President J.D. Vance made the case to the conference, not all Republicans were sold on it. “A CR is not doing their job,” Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia told reporters. “It’s not passing a budget, and it’s not doing what we need to do to save this nation from a debt crisis that’s going to overwhelm us.”

But Johnson projected confidence throughout the day, predicting that House Republicans would lose just one vote. And as it turned out, he was right. The CR passed the House 217-213, with Massie voting against it and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine joining Republicans in support of the measure. After the vote, McCormick denounced the bill but said it was better than a shutdown. “I reluctantly voted for this Continuing Resolution because the alternative is worse,” he wrote on X.

Democrats had a much tougher job justifying voting for the measure in the Senate. And despite holding the majority in the upper chamber, Republicans still needed eight Democrats—GOP Sen. Rand Paul had vowed to vote against the CR—to cross the aisle and vote to overcome the filibuster. Sen. John Fetterman had said he would vote for the bill if it prevented a shutdown. That left seven.

It was easier said than done, though. As The Dispatch reported last month, one of Democrats’ main priorities during negotiations in the appropriations process was ensuring that Trump would spend the funds the way Congress intended. If they voted for a CR that did not have that guarantee, they would lose their leverage in future negotiations. At the same time, they were cognizant of the fact that a shutdown could lead to more firings of federal employees in the wake of Musk and DOGE’s efforts. This left Democrats with a choice: Do they vote for a CR they hate, or do they vote to shut the government down and risk inadvertently granting Trump more control over the federal workforce?

“I think what everyone is wrestling with is that either outcome is terrible, right?” Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico told reporters. “This president has put us in a position where, in either direction, lots of people’s constituents are going to get hurt and hurt badly.”

Both Senate conferences hold lunches on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and Democrats spent all three this week debating that question. At times, reporters standing outside could hear yelling coming from the room.

The outcome of the internal debates emerged Thursday, as Schumer lent the bill his reluctant support in a speech on the Senate floor, allowing Congress to avert a shutdown. But his headache was—and still is—far from over. Members of the Democratic base pushing for a stronger response to Trump and Musk’s overhaul campaign coined the term “Schumer surrender.” Democrats in the House, who were about an hour’s drive away in Leesburg, Virginia, on their yearly retreat, were not too happy either. “I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Thursday. Some House Democrats have reportedly even urged the New York congresswoman to primary Schumer.

In an emergency press conference on Friday to reiterate his conference’s opposition to the bill, meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dodged multiple questions about Schumer’s political fate. Asked by a reporter whether it was time for new leadership in the Senate, he responded: “Next question.” When asked whether he’d lost confidence in Schumer, the House minority leader repeated: “Next question.”

But not all members of the party have taken that tack. Schumer’s fellow Senate Democrats, even if they did not vote the same way, offered more ardent defenses of his leadership. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota told TMD she was “not going to second-guess Chuck.” And Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia also shrugged off calls for Schumer to resign.

“We’ve all taken our hits from the base,” he told reporters. “I get hit almost every other week.”

Dashed Hopes of Common Sense Megan Dent ​​The most unsettling feature of the current administration is not Trump being Trump—his rashness, instability, and torching of norms are all playing out as promised—but the fact that a movement built on decrying the existential threat of leftist activism expects us to believe that unchecked activism from its own side will somehow produce different results. In other words, countering the excesses of the left with the same excesses on the right dooms those on the political right to repeat, rather than correct, the follies of their opponents.

For Grist magazine, Katie Yoder tracked Tesla’s transformation from Democratic status symbol to Republican icon, considering whether Donald Trump’s embrace could eventually boost the popularity of electric vehicles. “Tesla has lost more than half of its value since December as sales have plummeted worldwide. With Musk dismantling parts of the federal government as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE, the vehicles have become a toxic symbol for Democrats, a large portion of Tesla owners. Over the past week, protesters have vandalized Tesla dealerships, set Cybertrucks aflame, and boycotted the brand. Liberal Tesla drivers have slapped stickers on their cars that read ‘I bought this before Elon went crazy,’” she wrote. “Just two years ago, Trump complained that EVs needed a charge every 15 minutes and would kill American jobs. But, after Musk endorsed his presidential campaign last summer and donated $288 million, Trump softened his tone, saying that he was in favor of ‘a very small slice’ of cars being electric. ‘I have to be, you know,’ Trump said, ‘because Elon endorsed me very strongly.’ On Tuesday, as Trump climbed into his new electric car for the first time, he seemed surprised by what he saw there. ‘That’s beautiful,’ he said, admiring the dashboard. ‘This is a different panel than I’ve had. Everything’s computer!’”

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Chicago dyed its river green on Saturday morning, kicking off an annual parade with performances showcasing Irish step dancers, bagpipers, and a dance troupe called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

