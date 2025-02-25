Conservatives Clinch the German Election

The Trump administration on Monday appeared to be quickly retreating from Elon Musk’s demand that all federal workers send an email by the end of the day highlighting their achievements or resign. The missive from Musk, which echoed a tactic he used during his 2022 takeover of the social platform X, then known as Twitter, led to a chaotic weekend for thousands of federal workers

By Monday afternoon, responding to the email was voluntary, according to guidance from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), a clear signal that even within the administration, some saw Musk as having gone too far.