Deportations Raise the Specter of a Constitutional Crisis

A Looming Constitutional Crisis?

We’re two months into President Donald Trump’s second term and nearly as long into the constitutional crisis watch, as the administration’s blitz of executive actions clashes with judges who question their legality.

For now, the White House appears to have stopped short of openly defying courts. But legal analysts argue it has come alarmingly close to crossing that line in recent days, as the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration agenda pits it against judges dubious of the executive branch’s authority to carry out sweeping deportations.

On Saturday, Trump issued a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) of 1798, a rarely used wartime authority that allows the executive to remove “all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects” of a country or government at war with the U.S. or engaged in “invasion or predatory incursion,” provided the individuals are not younger than 14 or naturalized citizens. In his proclamation, Trump claimed the law applied to members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which …

The Fake False Dilemmas of Early Parenting Emily Oster A lot of the messaging parents hear about their decisions involving their children is designed to remove parental choice—to say, effectively, that it may look like there are multiple child-rearing options, but one of them is so horrible that only someone who doesn’t care at all about their child would make that choice. Go ahead and send your child to day care, just do so knowing that it’s likely to lead them to a terrible life. The message takes a potential array of choices about how to care for a young child and instead presents the issue as a false choice.

Writing for The Atlantic, Annie Lowrey examined how the market for credit cards has become a reverse Robin Hood, as poor Americans with bad credit subsidize bonuses for wealthier cardholders. “High costs are weighing down working-class families, while driving big rewards to rich ones. Over the past few decades, the credit-card market has quietly transformed into two credit-card markets: one offering generous benefits to wealthy Americans, the other offering expensive debt to the poor, with the latter subsidizing the former. While balances are compounding at the highest average APR in decades, a brutal 21.5 percent, the haves are not just pulling away from the have-nots. The people swiping their cards to pay for food and gas are also paying for wealthy cardholders’ upgrades to business class,” she wrote. “A strong economy with a brutal cost-of-living crisis is a great economy for the credit-card industry, it turns out. The average balance carried over month-to-month has risen; interest rates have risen; and card issuers have pushed their APRs far beyond prime rates. As a result, the revenue credit-card firms make from interest payments has ballooned from $76 billion in 2020 to $170 billion in 2024, and rewards cards have gotten more rewarding.”

Defense One: China is Practicing ‘Dogfighting’ in Space, Space Force Says

Los Angeles Times: Jackie Robinson’s Army Story Restored to Defense Department Site After Removal in DEI Purge

