Fighting in Eastern Congo Reignites

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

President Donald Trump spoke with Russian Vladimir Putin Wednesday on a phone call that Trump said marked the beginning of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The conversation followed a meeting of Ukrainian allies at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, during which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth laid out the administration’s vision for resolving the conflict. “The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” he said. Hegseth also described Russia’s return of the Ukrainian land it has seized since the 2014 invasion of Crimea as an “unrealistic objective” and said that any Ukrainian security guarantees as part of a settlement would not be provided by U.S. forces. Any European peacekeeping troops deployed should not be done so as part of a NATO mission, he added.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin exchange founder convicted of money laundering, will be released from U.S. custody as part of the exchange that freed Marc Fogel, the American teacher who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2021. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Fogel’s release “was not in return for anything.” Separately, the White House announced Wednesday that an unidentified U.S. citizen and two other non-citizens including a Radio Free Europe journalist had been released from detention in Belarus. The eastern European country led by President Alexander Lukashenko, a long-serving dictator and close Putin ally, released an American woman in January who had been detained since December.

The Senate voted 52-48 on Wednesday to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as the director of national intelligence. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the sole Republican vote against Gabbard’s nomination, released an extended statement explaining his opposition. “The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment,” he said. Meanwhile, the Senate voted 53-47 Wednesday to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, with a confirmation vote expected today.

A federal judge lifted a temporary restraining order Wednesday on the Trump administration’s federal employee deferred resignation plan. U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. had previously paused the administration’s February 6 deadline for employees to accept the buyout after federal labor unions filed a lawsuit challenging the program. In his Wednesday order, O’Toole concluded the unions’ lawsuit lacked the program was now closed and that 75,000 federal workers had accepted the offer.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5 percent month-over-month and 3 percent annually in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, up from 0.4 and 2.9 percent, respectively, in December. Both were slightly above economists’ expectations. While testifying before Congress Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the CPI numbers show “we’re not quite there yet” in bringing down inflation and consequently, the central bank wants “to keep policy restrictive for now.”

Africa’s Forgotten War Rekindles

After bearing witness to waves of fighting throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the eastern Congo city of Bukavu may once again find itself at the center of a decadeslong armed conflict. Home to 1.3 million people, the regional capital of the South Kivu province has begun closing schools and businesses in preparation for an imminent attack as M23 rebels advance toward government-held positions in the volatile Great Lakes region.

Hailed by some Congolese as liberators and denounced by others as foreign invaders, the armed group is now threatening to push “all the way to Kinshasa”—the country’s far-off capital—in its campaign against President Félix Tshisekedi’s government. The renewed violence, which the United Nations estimates has left nearly 3,000 people dead and displaced 700,000 others since January, marks the latest bloody chapter of what has long been described as Africa’s forgotten conflict. And it shows no signs of slowing, as longtime ethnic rivalries …

