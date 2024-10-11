Florida Begins Recovery After Hurricane Milton

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), a senior chief deputy whip who voted to object to George W. Bush electors in 2005, said of Trump, “I don’t know what kind of shenanigans he is planning,” adding: “We would have to, in any election … make sure that all the rules have been followed.”

Schakowsky later said in a statement that she was “proud to … join all my Democratic colleagues in certifying the 2020 election” and looks forward to “doing the same in January 2025.”