For Universities, Trump’s Clash with Columbia Looms Large

Columbia in the Crosshairs

It’s been a tough year for Columbia University. The school has faced protests, congressional hearings, arrests, and now major funding cuts—paired with demands from the Trump administration.

The federal government stripped $400 million in federal funding from the university in early March because of its “continued inaction” in combating antisemitism on campus. But in a letter to university leadership last Thursday, the administration offered Columbia an opportunity for reprieve—kind of. Setting a compliance deadline for this Thursday, the administration said it would consider lifting the grant cancellation if the university institutes a series of sweeping changes to its disciplinary practices.

What comes next is unclear. But the battle playing out between Washington and the Ivy League likely portends future clashes, as the Trump administration seeks to leverage federal funding in its quest to impose top-down changes on American higher education. And although the changes seek to address very real problems emanating from college campuses, plenty of questions remain as to whether …

Elon Musk’s IQ Is Irrelevant Jesse Singal Arguing about whether Elon Musk is “smart” or “dumb” misses the point. Really, this is a matter of character, a matter of what qualities we want in the personalities of the powerful individuals who make choices that affect millions of people. And Musk, who seems to truly believe he knows everything and can solve every problem through the sheer force of his intellect and his online bluster, is sorely lacking in that department.

Anthony Dolan, an award-winning journalist and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, died last week at the age of 76. He wrote some of the Republican president’s most memorable orations, including his 1983 “evil empire” speech—a scathing indictment of communism and authoritarianism under the Soviet Union. “In your discussions of the nuclear freeze proposals, I urge you to beware the temptation of pride—the temptation of blithely … declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil,” Reagan said. “While America’s military strength is important, let me add here that I’ve always maintained that the struggle now going on for the world will never be decided by bombs or rockets, by armies or military might. The real crisis we face today is a spiritual one; at root, it is a test of moral will and faith. … I believe that communism is another sad, bizarre chapter in human history whose last—last pages even now are being written. I believe this because the source of our strength in the quest for human freedom is not material, but spiritual. And because it knows no limitation, it must terrify and ultimately triumph over those who would enslave their fellow man.”

Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Warns Trump Against Bombing Iran: ‘Will Set off a War’ and ‘Result in Thousands of American Deaths’

