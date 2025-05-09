From the Windy City to the Chair of St. Peter

Happy Friday! For one Kentucky mom, stepping out the door to a wall of 22 boxes containing Dum-Dum lollipops lining the hall must have caused quite the confusion. But her 8-year-old son, who coincidentally has access to her Amazon account, appeared less confused by the arrival of 70,000 lollipops: “Mom, my suckers are here!”

The ‘Latin Yankee’ Takes Rome

The Roman Catholic Church has its first American pope. But don’t worry—it’s not Donald Trump (despite his recent campaigning for the papacy).

Just after 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, white smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signaled that the papal conclave had chosen the next bishop of Rome. On the second day of voting in a closed-door process, at least 89—or two-thirds—of 133 voting cardinals lent their support to a 69-year-old Chicago native: Cardinal Robert Prevost. Now called Leo XIV, the new pope will be tasked with serving as the spiritual guide to more than 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide at a moment of growth and upheaval for the church.

Donning red and gold vestments, the new pontiff addressed crowds in Italian and Spanish from a balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City yesterday evening. “God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward,” he said, before speaking directly to the church of Rome: “We have to look together how to be a missionary church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love.”

Prevost is assuming the papacy at an uncertain time, as the Catholic Church confronts a polarized world and navigates internal clashes between modernity and tradition. Despite initial reports that he aligns in many ways with the late Pope Francis, it’s unclear whether Prevost will adopt the often progressive approach of his predecessor or seek to return to the Vatican to its more traditional roots.

Prevost’s first encounters with Catholicism came early in life. He served as an altar boy and later attended a seminary high school. He eventually went on to complete a doctorate in canon law after earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1977. Prevost was ordained as a priest in 1982, and three years later, moved to Peru, where he would serve as a missionary before eventually leaving to head the Order of St. Augustine between 2001 and 2013.

Prevost later returned to Peru in 2014, becoming a citizen and eventually the bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo, which includes the populous northwestern city of Piura. He ended his mission in Peru in 2023, after being named the president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America—a department that oversees some 40 percent of the world’s Catholics—and head of the Dicastery for Bishops, which is charged with leading the selection of new bishops. Prevost became a cardinal the same year but continued to profess his commitment to the missionary cause. “I still consider myself a missionary,” he told Vatican News in 2023. “My vocation, like that of every Christian, is to be a missionary, to proclaim the Gospel wherever one is.”

In February 2024, Pope Francis promoted Prevost to the position of cardinal-bishop. While Prevost is generally known as a supporter of Pope Francis, it’s unclear whether Prevost will take up the often controversial causes of his predecessor, which arguably left the church more divided than when he inherited it in 2013.

Prevost—once described as the “dignified middle of the road” candidate for the papacy—has criticized the former pope’s endorsement of blessings for same-sex marriages, arguing that support for the practice alienates bishops in Africa, where views on sexuality are often highly conservative. But on the role of women in the church, Prevost has largely aligned with his predecessor in opposing their ordination. Although he has said women “can add a great deal to the life of the church on many different levels,” he has argued that making them priests “doesn’t necessarily solve a problem. It might make a new problem.”

Francis’ call for world leaders to “build bridges, not walls,” also seems to have resonated with Prevost. His appointment breaks a decades-long taboo on electing American popes for fear that the world’s secular superpower would dominate the Catholic Church’s religious authority, but for now, the new pope looks more poised to be a thorn in the White House’s side than an arrow in its quiver. On X, Prevost has posted and reposted several articles criticizing the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policy, foreshadowing possible clashes between the Vatican and Washington.

The new pontiff will also inherit the papacy amid continuing efforts to root out sexual abuse within the church. But Prevost himself has faced scrutiny for his past handling of abuse cases. As head of the Augustinians’ Midwest province in Chicago, a role he served in from 1998 to 2010, he permitted a priest with a known record of sexually assaulting minors to live in an Augustinian rectory close to a school. In a more recent incident, three women accused him of failing to launch an immediate investigation into abuse allegations against clergymen in the Diocese of Chiclayo. But commentators have challenged claims about his purported negligence.

Pope Francis made history as the first Jesuit pope; the new pontiff has made his own history by being the first pope from the Order of St. Augustine (OSA), founded in 1244 and focused on community and service. “Community is the axis around which Augustinian religious life turns: a community of brothers who live harmoniously in their house, united by a single soul and a single heart, seeking God together and open to the service of the Church,” reads the constitution of the OSA.

And Prevost himself has espoused those ideals of community and service. “We are often preoccupied with teaching doctrine, the way of living our faith, but we risk forgetting that our first task is to teach what it means to know Jesus Christ and to bear witness to our closeness to the Lord,” he said in a 2023 interview with Vatican News. “This comes first: to communicate the beauty of the faith, the beauty and joy of knowing Jesus. It means that we ourselves are living it and sharing this experience.”

