Politics

GOP’s Megabill Hits Senate Rules Roadblock

Republican lawmakers are racing the clock to make Trump’s July 4 deadline.

By , , , and
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • The centrifuges at Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site are “no longer operational” following U.S. strikes last week, International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi told Radio France Internationale on Thursday. United Nations inspectors have been unable to access the uranium enrichment facility, he noted, saying that his agency drew its conclusions based on the types of munitions used in the U.S. attack and the delicacy of the machinery at Fordow. Grossi also appeared to contest President Donald Trump’s assertion that the Iranian nuclear program had been “obliterated,” characterizing the military operation targeting Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow as having resulted in “enormous damage.” Grossi’s comments came amid apparently conflicting assessments from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency over the extent to which Iran’s nuclear program has been impeded. 
  • The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Planned Parenthood and one of its Medicaid patients lacked the legal standing to sue South Carolina over a statewide policy preventing Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion services, from receiving Medicaid funding for non-abortion health care. In a 6-3 ruling, the court reversed a lower court’s decision allowing Planned Parenthood to seek to reinstate its clinics as qualified providers under the Medicaid Act. Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch referenced abortion only in passing, emphasizing that private suits can only enforce federal statutes in exceedingly rare cases, which require the approval of “elected officials” and not “unelected judges.” 
  • The Senate parliamentarian said Thursday that provisions of a GOP-backed reconciliation megabill must be rewritten or dropped from the bill, dealing a blow to Republican leadership’s efforts to get the bill to President Donald Trump’s desk by July 4. The ruling affects several of the bill’s largest proposed budget cuts, including Republicans’ plan to limit state provider taxes, which raise money for federal Medicaid programs. Republicans are using budget reconciliation, a process that allows them to bypass the filibuster and capitalize on their 53-47 Senate majority, to pass the bill. But according to the parliamentarian, many provisions in the legislation do not comply with the Byrd Rule, which requires reconciliation bills to focus solely on budgetary matters. 
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams formally launched his reelection campaign on Thursday, two days after state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s Democratic primary. Speaking outside City Hall, the controversy-saddled incumbent affirmed his plans to run as an independent candidate in the November general election. “This is not a city where you use idealism to state you’re giving everything to everyone for free,” he said in apparent reference to Mamdani’s socialist platform. “There’s no dignity in someone giving you everything for free.”
  • The U.S. and China have worked out details of a trade agreement on rare earth exports and the easing of some tech restrictions, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce today. The deal follows trade talks in Geneva last month that resulted in the postponement of large tariff hikes that threatened trade between the two countries. President Trump said Thursday at the White House that “we just signed with China yesterday,” and an administration official later clarified that the U.S. and China came to “an additional understanding of a framework to implement the Geneva agreement.”
  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced plans to run for reelection in 2026. The Democratic governor will seek a third term despite ongoing speculation that he may run for president in 2028, though he has not yet committed to serving his full four-year term if reelected. In a video announcing his candidacy, Pritzker highlighted the effects of President Trump’s tariffs on the state’s agricultural industry and small businesses. “I’m not about to stand by and let him tear down all we’re building in Illinois,” he said.

The Reconciliation Situation

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks to reporters after leaving the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
If in high school you ever rushed to finish a group project right before the due date, you probably have some sense of what Senate Republicans are going through this week. Time is ticking down to the July 4 deadline President Donald Trump imposed on the congressional GOP to get the “one big, beautiful bill” to his desk.

It contains the president’s key legislative priorities for his second term, including funding for border security and national defense, a permanent extension of the 2017 tax cuts, and a host of spending cuts that leaders have hoped will total $1.5 trillion. Beyond bringing at least 50 members of their conference to consensus on the package, Senate Republicans must also navigate difficult procedural dynamics in the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to bypass their chamber’s 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster and pass a party-line bill.

That process has a catch—legislation must comply with the Byrd Rule, which was incorporated into the Congressional Budget Act in 1990 as a way to keep out measures that don’t pertain to budgetary matters. There are three key criteria that the bill’s provisions must meet: They must be related to fiscal policy, they must not increase the budget deficit beyond 10 years, and they must not touch Social Security. The person who ultimately decides what can and cannot go into a budget reconciliation bill is the Senate’s rulekeeper on staff, the parliamentarian. With this particular bill, major changes during the “Byrd bath,” in which the Senate scrubs the legislation to see if it meets the reconciliation criteria, could upset the delicate balance between cutting spending and cutting taxes, resulting in a very different bill than the GOP had originally planned. And the Byrd bath is one of many variables with which Republican senators must contend as they try to push the bill through their chamber.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Unsplash)

When Women Are Radicalized

There is growing awareness of how young men can be drawn into far-right extremism or misogynistic subcultures, but we in the media—and society more broadly—pay less attention to how young women become drawn into political subcultures. Indeed, the terms “radicalization” and “women” are rarely—if ever—seen together. This oversight has consequences, because radicalization—defined as rigid commitment to an ideological cause to the point where it distorts one’s worldview, harms mental health, undermines relationships, or disrupts functioning—is not a male-only phenomenon.

Toeing the Company Line

