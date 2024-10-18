Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar is Dead

Happy Friday! Though we’re counting down the days until the election with great trepidation, we’re much more enthusiastic about the countdown to the inaugural Dispatch Summit, now just 25 days away! Join us on November 12 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., as we make sense of whatever happens on November 5 and what comes next. Get your ticket here!

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Dead by Israeli Fire

Israeli troops operating in southern Gaza killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday, just over a year after the terrorist chief plunged the Middle East into war with the mass murder and abduction of Israelis and others on October 7, 2023. An Islamic fundamentalist with a reputation for killing his own people in pursuit of Israel’s eradication, the 62-year-old’s death set off a wave of celebrations across Israel and sparked both trepidation and optimism for the future of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) publicly confirmed Sinwar’s death just before 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, after soldiers in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah discovered a corpse resembling the Hamas leader in the wreckage of a firefight that took place the day prior. Forensic teams later confirmed Sinwar’s identity using dental records and fingerprints obtained from his time in Israeli prison. Sinwar was reportedly carrying cash, a rifle, and a pack of Mentos at the time of his killing, which the IDF said wasn’t targeted based on intelligence about his whereabouts but was rather the result of routine clearing operations in the evacuated neighborhood.

In what the IDF says is drone footage of Sinwar’s final moments, a man in a headscarf can be seen crouching behind a chair, armed only with some kind of stick. As the drone hovers in front of him, the clearly injured man feebly throws it at the drone, which easily avoids being hit.

The terrorist chief’s death marks one of Israel’s key successes in a war brought on by the October 7 attack—a scheme Sinwar himself hatched over many years. As Hamas’ Gaza leader, he openly called for Israel’s destruction and eventually attempted to bring it about, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 251 others in the opening salvo of a conflict he hoped would draw in other Iranian allies in the region.

Though Sinwar succeeded in igniting other fronts in the war with Israel, his goal of delivering a death blow to the Jewish State backfired in more ways than he likely imagined. His death not only followed the effective demilitarization of Hamas in Gaza through a yearlong IDF ground campaign but also the killing of other terror chiefs in Iran’s axis, including Hamas leader-in-exile Ismail Haniyeh in July and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last month.

“This was a disastrous endeavor,” Nadav Eyal, a prominent Israeli political commentator and journalist, told The Dispatch. “It led not only to his own death and the actual effective occupation of Gaza—and of course the deaths of many, many of his own people—but also to major damages to the entire axis that he was part of, to a loss of deterrence by Iran, to the killing of Hassan Nasrallah and his deputies, and many other developments that he didn’t foresee. He miscalculated Israeli resolve to act against him, even after October 7.”

Sinwar’s death brings to fruition a promise by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last year to track down the planners and perpetrators of the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. “This is a clear message to all of our enemies,” he said Wednesday. “The IDF will reach anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel or our security forces, and we will bring you to justice.”

For the family members of Israeli hostages still in Gaza, the news generated cautious optimism. Sinwar’s killing marks a period of great uncertainty but also of opportunity. According to U.S. officials pushing for a ceasefire-for-hostage release deal, the slain terror chief had been the biggest hurdle in reaching an agreement to end the war. President Joe Biden hailed the news of the Sinwar strike as “a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world” in a statement Thursday. “Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals,” he said, referring to efforts toward a Gaza no longer ruled by Hamas. “That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us.”

U.S. and Israeli officials now hope to leverage the blow to Hamas to achieve one of its last remaining war goals in Gaza: freeing the hostages. In a speech Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters to lay down their arms and warned them not to harm the abductees in their charge. “This war can end tomorrow,” he said Thursday. “It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

“This might be a window of opportunity to reach an agreement in Gaza in which Hamas would not be part of the new government in Gaza and for the Israelis to say candidly that they have won this war. There is no military threat that Hamas poses in Gaza, although it still exists,” Eyal said. “For Israel, it’s much easier now to reach agreements knowing that Sinwar, who was a messianic leader devoted to fundamentalism, is now dead.”

Preparing for an AI Energy Boom

In 1979, the United States witnessed its worst-ever nuclear power accident at the Three Mile Island plant in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The partial meltdown of one of the reactors resulted in some radioactive gas being released into the environment. Years of subsequent testing and research have shown the incident produced negligible health or environmental effects on the surrounding area. But Three Mile Island nevertheless heralded the beginning of a long decline for nuclear power in the U.S. spurred by public anxiety, anti-nuclear environmental groups, and a costly and burdensome regulatory regime that developed in reaction to the accident.

Almost a half-century later, an unlikely industry is helping to arrest nuclear’s decline: Big Data.

Microsoft, the software company turned cloud computing giant, announced in September a deal with Constellation Energy to bring Three Mile Island—shuttered in 2019—back online. The deal preceded announcements from Amazon and Google this week of their own nuclear power deals as tech giants look to secure reliable electricity sources to power the engines of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, data centers. Energy researchers hope these kinds of private investments can help drive the green energy transition, but they still worry that the current and projected demand for electricity could test the limits of the U.S. electrical grid.

For much of the past decade, U.S. electricity demand remained relatively flat thanks to a confluence of factors: among them, the fallout of the 2008 recession, a decline in domestic manufacturing, and an increase in the efficiency of electricity end-use consumption—think LED light bulbs versus incandescent. But the demand curve has begun to rise again in recent years accompanied by projections of significant growth over the next decade. The Department of Energy concluded that the U.S. is “returning to a period of rapid electricity demand growth,” where energy requirements grow by 15 to 20 percent in the next decade and double by 2050. Part of the increase will be driven by a rise in domestic manufacturing and the electrification of more sectors like transportation—for example with electric vehicles.

But one of the fastest-growing sources of demand is data centers. Most of the online world relies on some form of cloud computing and data storage, enabled by giant facilities packed with servers, routers, and hard drivers. Data centers provide the traditional computing power behind surfing the web, streaming movies and TV, and the Google docs your Morning Dispatchers use to put together this newsletter every day. The electricity cost of a Google search doesn’t end with your laptop battery or your Wifi router; it continues all the way to the data facilities powering the search and, in particular, the energy required to cool those facilities—think of the cooling fan system in your computer but at the scale of a Costco warehouse.

In 2022, data centers accounted for around 1 percent of global energy consumption, according to estimates from the International Energy Association, and that consumption has already been steadily increasing. “Between 2017 and 2021, electricity used by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google—the main providers of commercially available cloud computing and digital services—more than doubled,” the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) noted in a May report.

But AI could supercharge that consumption. It takes enormous amounts of energy to train the large language models (LLMs) behind AI products like ChatGPT, as Joe Polidoro explained for the site in March. Once the models are trained, user queries—known as inferences—use small amounts of energy compared to the training process. But if ChatGPT requests to fully replace traditional internet searches, the increased energy cost in the aggregate could be huge.

Estimates of the early ChatGPT model found that an LLM query required 2.9 watt-hours of energy, compared to 0.3 watt-hours for a Google search. Using AI to generate images, video, and audio would likely require even more energy. Fueled by the AI boom, EPRI estimated that in a “high-growth scenario” data centers could consume more than 9 percent of U.S. electricity, more than double current consumption, by 2030.

Projecting AI electricity demand is inherently challenging due partly to efficiency gains. Data center power demand from 2010 to 2020 was largely offset by efficiency gains in electricity use at the facilities, according to EPRI. The largest data center users have begun building more efficient, “hyperscale” facilities dedicated to AI use. But even those efficiency gains could struggle to temper the electricity consumption driven by AI’s exponential data and computing demands.

Regardless, the potential for big jumps in power consumption is strong enough for the data giants to put up serious capital for new nuclear energy projects. Microsoft’s power purchase agreement with the Three Mile Island facility provides the tech company with access to 100 percent of the plant’s energy for 20 years. The move is part of the company’s zero emissions goal and follows years of wind and solar power agreements. But data giants are now recognizing that wind and solar alone won’t be able to provide the constant supply of energy that data centers require. Nuclear power offers the potential of emissions-free, 24/7 energy.

“Powering industries critical to our nation’s global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centers, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour of every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy sources that can consistently deliver on that promise,” Joe Dominguez, the president and CEO of Constellation, the energy company, said when the Microsoft project was announced.

Amazon and Google have invested in the longer-term development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs)—newer reactors that have yet to be used commercially but which many in the industry see as the future of lower-cost nuclear power. SMRs are cheaper to produce than larger, traditional nuclear reactors, and in theory, they should require less costly safety regulations, assuming the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) agrees. The modular nature of SMRs would also make it easier to right-size power production for specific projects and scale them up as needed.

“The key with nuclear is you have to pick something and build a lot of it to make it cheap,” said Rich Powell—the head of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, a trade group whose members include Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, and which works to leverage the companies’ aggregate power demand to finance energy projects.

Despite the growth of new projects, companies could face challenges in getting new sources of energy plugged into the grid fast enough to meet growing demand. The process, known as interconnection, can be lengthy and requires navigating a sea of bureaucracy and regulations. “It takes two years to build a data center,” Lynne Kiesling—the director of the Institute for Regulatory Law and Economics at Northwestern University—told TMD. “It takes three plus years to build a gas plant, probably three to four years to build a wind or solar plant, and in regions other than Texas, it takes six years to get it connected [to the grid.]”

“The crunch point is going to be unavoidable,” she added.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter last month to PJM Interconnection—the retail transmission organization that manages electricity on the grid for much of the Northeast—urging the company to expedite its backlogged interconnection review process to quickly facilitate the Three Mile Island restart. Shapiro, a once and likely future national political figure, gained renown in 2023 for cutting red tape and waiving bureaucratic requirements to reopen I-95 just days after a tanker truck fire collapsed an overpass in Philadelphia.

The sclerotic and heavily regulated power and utility industry could drive some tech companies to pursue projects that bypass the grid, contracting with providers to construct power facilities at or near their data centers and connect them on private wires. But that comes with challenges of its own. “On-site self-generation provides more control but requires expertise in power systems, regulatory compliance, and maintenance,” Kiesling wrote in an essay on the “make or buy” question facing data companies. “That expertise entails a significant expansion of the firm to implement that vertical integration. It’s a big capital and managerial change.”

Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison tipped off investors in a September earnings call that the company was designing and building a data center that would be powered by three SMRs on site. Ellison acknowledged how “bizarre” it was that his company is involved in the nuclear business but noted, “this is how crazy it’s getting.” The details and timing of the project are unclear, but Ellison’s public description suggests power production and transmission outside of the grid.

With the uncertainty around the exact level of future energy demand from data centers, some analysts are glad to see private efforts to shake up power production. Plus, a more centralized, government-financed effort to build out electricity capacity to power AI companies could end badly since there’s a non-trivial chance the industry is on the cusp of a bubble. Most, if not all, of these private nuclear projects will still benefit from large government subsidies and tax breaks.

“I’m all in favor of having private capital bear the risk,” Kiesling told TMD. “Otherwise, if you build all that kind of generation, and then the demand doesn’t show up, and then you have what’s called a stranded cost, and stranded costs are expensive, and it raises rates for everyone.”

