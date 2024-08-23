Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination for President

Happy Friday! We can’t say we’ve ever made a habit of watching Dancing with the Stars, but now we may have to tune in to see if the pommel horse guy—Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik—dances as well as he pommels.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday, the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The other speakers included former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot at a campaign event in 2011, her husband Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Harris’ sister Maya Harris, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. In her speech, which was steeped in patriotic language, Kamala Harris recounted being raised by a single immigrant mother, laid out the very broad contours of her domestic agenda, and pledged support for Israel. “On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth,” she said, “I accept your nomination for president of the United States of America.”
- Canada’s two largest railroad lines temporarily halted operations early Thursday over a labor dispute. The freight companies—Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City—locked out 9,000 Teamsters union workers after months-long negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement broke down. The temporary shutdown ran the risk of disrupting supply chains not just in Canada, but also the United States, as nearly one-third of cargo transported by the two companies is moved across the U.S.-Canadian border. But later Thursday, the Canadian government ordered the dispute to be resolved through binding arbitration—a process in which a third-party arbiter hears both sides and decides on an agreement—to ensure Canada’s railways are back at full operation. Canadian National is reportedly ending its lockout immediately, though Canadian Pacific Kansas City has not said when it will end its lockout, nor is it clear when operations will resume.
- The Italian Coast Guard on Wednesday recovered the body of British tech mogul Mike Lynch from the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht that sunk on Monday. The 56-meter yacht owned by Lynch’s wife, Angela Bachares, had been described by its builders as “unsinkable.” Italian investigators believe the yacht sank quickly on Monday morning after being hit by a waterspout, essentially an oceangoing tornado. Fifteen people who were on the yacht have survived, with six confirmed dead and one unaccounted for. Lynch, considered “Britain’s Bill Gates,” was acquitted in June by a San Francisco jury of fraud charges related to the sale of his company, Autonomy, to Hewlett Packard in 2011. His co-defendant in the trial, Stephen Chamberlain, also died Monday after being struck by a car while jogging in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.
- A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. military cannot turn away enlistees who are HIV-positive. U.S. District Judge Lonnie Brinkman wrote that due to modern advances in treatment, “asymptomatic HIV-positive service members with undetectable viral loads who maintain treatment are capable of performing all of their military duties, including worldwide deployment” and that the Pentagon must “allow similarly situated civilians seeking accession into the United States military to demonstrate the same.” The ruling follows a 2022 memorandum by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin allowing HIV-positive individuals who were asymptomatic and possessed a clinically confirmed undetectable viral load to stay in uniform and be deployed. A 2023 Congressional Research Service report found that between 2017 and 2022, roughly 1,500 individuals in the U.S. military received HIV diagnoses.
- Lingo Telecom, the company that in January carried out deceptive robocalls to New Hampshire voters by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice, agreed on Wednesday to pay a $1 million dollar fine to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The calls, organized by political consultant Steve Kramer, spoofed Biden’s voice and falsely told voters that voting in New Hampshire’s presidential primary would prevent them from voting in November’s election. Kramer, who is personally facing a proposed $6 million dollar FCC fine and state criminal charges, argues that the robocalls were part of an effort to highlight the danger AI poses to democracy, not an effort to influence the primary.
- The Arkansas Supreme Court decided on Thursday that a proposed ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution cannot appear on November’s ballot. In their 4-3 decision, the justices ruled that because only some signatures collected for the measure can be considered valid—specifically, those collected by volunteer workers as opposed to those paid to collect signatures—the total number falls short of the threshold of valid signatures required by Arkansas law. The proposed amendment, submitted by the organization Arkansas for a Limited Government, would guarantee abortion access in the state for up to 18 weeks after fertilization, cases of rape, incest, and risk of life or injury for the mother, and instances where a medical physician determines the pregnancy will lead to “fetal or neonatal death and for which life-saving medical intervention would be futile.”
- The United States Supreme Court ruled in an emergency order on Thursday that part of an Arizona election law requiring proof of citizenship to vote could temporarily be enforced until a federal appeals court addresses legal challenges. Specifically, the court permitted enforcement of one provision—requiring that those registering to vote using state forms provide documents proving their citizenship, such as a U.S. passport or state-issued license—but rejected two other provisions that would require such documents from already-registered voters in order to cast their presidential ballot or to vote by mail. The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision—in which Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in dissent—came after the Republican National Committee had requested a full implementation of the law until federal courts decide on the Justice Department’s legal challenge to the statute.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency authorization for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s latest COVID-19 vaccines, designed to target recently evolved strains of the coronavirus. “Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention,” said FDA researcher Peter Marks. “These updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.”
Harris Coronation Complete
CHICAGO—If ever we needed more proof that
Worth Your Time
- How do we know price controls don’t work? History and economics, answered Leonidas Zelmanovitz. Writing for Law & Liberty, he highlighted the fallout from then-Brazilian President Jose Sarney’s experiment with price controls in the late 1980s. “In a matter of months, the obvious consequences of Sarney’s price control policy started to manifest themselves,” he wrote. “When milk became unprofitable at the controlled price, producers started to sell their cows to slaughterhouses, and milk production plunged. Once the dairy farms were emptied of cattle, the price of meat would not allow the slaughterhouses to pay the cattle growers for their animals, so they stopped selling them and meat production also plunged.” The scheme’s failure should come as no surprise, because market prices are a signal of market preferences: “Prices help each individual determine subjective priorities, such as whether he or she prefers to pay a dollar fifty for the chocolate croissant instead of a dollar twenty for the plain one. In the same way, prices help economic agents coordinate their intersubjective preferences. … Prices allow market participants to generate information about the most rational way for them to cooperate.”
Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump on Twitter Thursday night, three weeks after picking a fight with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, calling Kemp a “bad guy” and “very average governor”:
Thank you to @BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country.
I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Also Presented Without Comment
New York Times: Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found Is Discovered in Botswana
In the Zeitgeist
It’s standard to fill the beginning of a movie trailer with praise from impressed reviewers. But the trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, a sci-fi drama, was filled with a stream of biting, negative reviews attributed to real critics for the famed director’s previous works—oh, and they were apparently all fake. *waves hands* Art, we suppose.
Toeing the Company Line
- In the newsletters: The Dispatch Politics team reported on the all-American vibes from the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Will explored the failure of a once-promising NASA space exploration program, and Nick wondered (🔒) whether Donald Trump truly would be better off focusing his campaign on policy rather than personal insults.
- On the podcasts: Sarah, Jonah, Mike, and Drucker were breaking down the Democratic National Convention into the wee hours of the morning. Everyone can catch the first 20 minutes of the discussion on The Dispatch Podcast, and Dispatch members can tune in for the full thing on The Skiff or Dispatch Live.
- On the site: Luis dives into Tim Walz’s selective approach to neighborliness and Kevin writes about what it would mean for Kamala Harris to be the first female president.
