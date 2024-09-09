Harris and Trump Prepare for a Face-Off in Philly

Happy Monday! It was a disappointing day for Americans at the U.S. Open yesterday, where—after losing in straight sets to Italian Jannik Sinner—Taylor Fritz missed out on a chance to be the first American man to win the tennis Grand Slam in New York since Andy Roddick in 2003. But at least we got lots of crowd shots of the celebrities in attendance, like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Elon Musk, Matthew McConaughey, and … Sen. Ted Cruz. Ah, that explains it.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- A New York judge on Friday delayed the sentencing date in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial until November 26, three weeks after the 2024 election. “This matter is one that stands alone, in a unique place in this nation’s history,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote, explaining his decision. Merchan also added he would rule on Trump’s appeal—in which the former president’s legal team argued the Supreme Court’s Trump v. United States ruling in July should overturn his felony conviction—a week after the election on November 12.
- Venezuelan political opposition candidate Edmundo González—whom the United States recognizes as the rightful winner of the country’s July 28 presidential election—fled Venezuela on Saturday and arrived in Spain, where he was granted political asylum. Separately, Argentinian officials stated on Saturday that Venezuelan intelligence and security forces had surrounded Argentina’s embassy in Venezuela’s capital city, Caracas, where Venezuelan opposition officials have sought refuge. Argentinian officials warned Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro against “any attempt to interfere or kidnap asylum seekers staying in our official residence.” González’s departure comes one week after a Venezuelan judge issued an arrest warrant for the opposition candidate on unfounded criminal conspiracy charges. Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Maduro had “falsely claimed victory, and carried out widespread repression to maintain power.”
- The U.S. Justice Department on Friday charged and arranged for the arrest of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, who is accused of plotting a terrorist attack in New York City. Khan, who had posted on an encrypted messaging site in support of ISIS, was planning a shooting meant to specifically target Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Khan apparently told an undercover U.S. law enforcement agent he wished to target New York City because it has the “largest Jewish population in America.”
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a terrorist gunman killed three Israeli civilians at a bridge crossing near the West Bank city of Jericho and Israel’s border with Jordan. The IDF said its security forces killed the shooter—who was identified by Jordan’s Interior Ministry as a Jordanian national—but have not yet determined the perpetrator’s affiliation or motive.
- The U.S. State Department confirmed on Friday that American-Turkish dual citizen Aysenur Eygi was killed Friday near the West Bank town of Beita. Local witnesses have said Israeli security forces had shot Eygi while she was protesting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The IDF, meanwhile, has said only that it is looking into reports of soldiers firing on an “instigator of violent activity” near the protests. “We deplore this tragic loss,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. “Now the most important thing to do is to gather the facts, and that’s exactly what we’re in the process of doing.”
- Meanwhile, Israeli protesters organized large-scale demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities across the country on Saturday night, urging support for a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. The organizers estimated a total of 500,000 protesters had gathered in Tel Aviv one week after IDF troops located the bodies of six Israeli hostages, who were murdered by Hamas shortly before their discovery in a tunnel beneath Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.
- French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday appointed longtime French politician and diplomat Michel Barnier to serve as the country’s new prime minister, two months after parliamentary elections and former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation. The 73-year-old Barnier—who had run a short-lived presidential campaign in 2022—most recently served as the European Union’s top negotiator with the United Kingdom after it voted to leave the EU and, before that, served in various cabinet-level ministerial roles in the French government. France’s National Assembly consists of legislators from three three major political coalitions: the far-left New Popular Front, Macron’s centrist Ensemble, and the far-right National Rally. Barnier’s party, the right-of-center Républicains, came in a distant fourth place in France’s July parliamentary elections, and Barnier will seek to form a governing coalition.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that U.S. employers added 142,000 non-farm jobs in August, below the Dow Jones consensus forecast of 161,000 but well above the 89,000 jobs added in July. A large share of the job gains came in the construction and health care sectors—which combined to add 65,000 jobs in August, accounting for about 45.8 percent of the month’s total growth. The unemployment rate ticked down from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent, while average hourly earnings—a measure often predictive of future inflation—rose 0.4 percent month-over-month and 3.8 percent year-over-year.
- A wildfire in San Bernardino County, California, has prompted evacuations in Highland and Running Springs in recent days, with the blaze spanning more than 17,000 acres as of Sunday. The wildfire—dubbed the “Line Fire”—first sparked Friday evening and rapidly expanded over the weekend. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have spent the last two months saying a great deal about each other from afar as they crisscross swing states. The two candidates will finally close that distance at the second—first?—debate of the general election tomorrow night.
It will be the first time the pair has ever met in person.
Seventy-four days since Trump and President Joe Biden took the stage in the June debate that set the 81-year-old Democrat on a path to exiting the race, all eyes will be on Tuesday night’s showdown moderated by ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Election Day is 57 days away, but early voting begins in Pennsylvania—arguably the most important swing state on the map—a week from today. The debate will likely be the last opportunity …
Worth Your Time
- If everything is an “emergency,” is anything? “Many emergencies, granting vast powers to the president and to executive agencies, are still on the books,” Jack Butler observed in National Review. “This state of affairs has confounded the definition of an emergency: typically, a singular, fixed catastrophe, as well as its direct consequences. Think of a widespread disease; a hurricane and the damage it leaves in its wake; a volcanic eruption; the release of toxic waste. But there are currently 43 active national-emergency declarations. One of them dates back to the Carter administration. Others will turn 30 by the end of this year or over the next few. An extended emergency is something of a contradiction,” Butler wrote. “There are real emergencies. They require the means to confront them. But the temptations of this form of government are obvious. Creative interpretations of both what an emergency is and what the powers one grants might mean could easily do violence to the Constitution by creating shortcuts to action.”
- For Undark Magazine, Paul Bierman recounts the hair-brained Arctic military projects of the Cold War. Project Iceworm, for example, was “a top-secret plan that might represent peak weirdness,” he wrote. “A network of tunnels would crisscross northern Greenland over an area about the size of Alabama. Hundreds of missiles, topped with nuclear warheads, would roll through the tunnels on trains, pop up at firing points, and if needed, respond to Soviet aggression by annihilating many Eastern [Bloc] targets. Greenland was much closer to Europe than North America, allowing a prompt strategic response, and the snow provided cover and blast protection. Iceworm would be a giant under-snow shell game of sorts, which the Army would power using portable nuclear reactors. … But in the end, Iceworm amounted only to a single railcar, 1,300 feet of track, and an abandoned military truck on railroad wheels.”
Presented Without Comment
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris:
In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.
As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:
CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.
In the Zeitgeist
In July, long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold at the Paris Olympics as her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, went nuts in the stands. On Friday, Hunter Woodhall joined the gold medal club himself, coming from behind to win the 400-meter race at the Paralympics as Davis watched with obvious glee from those very same stands.
Toeing the Company Line
