How the Reconciliation Bill Favors Tax Breaks Over Family Policies

Happy Friday! More than 350 years after French diplomat Jean Nicot first introduced tobacco to France, the country is taking its strongest stance against smoking since a 2007 indoor ban: Effective July 1, France will prohibit smoking outdoors in areas where children may be present, including beaches, parks, public gardens, and sports venues. However, puffing on Gauloises will still be permitted on café terraces, naturellement.

No Taxes on Tips Trumps a Baby Bonus

As a candidate, Donald Trump had made overtures to both a new-right contingent that sought government support to incentivize family formation and a working-class cohort eager for tax breaks. While the interests of these two groups sometimes overlap, their central policy priorities usually clash. As the One Big Beautiful Bill Act worked its way through the House of Representatives, both groups waited to see which policies would win out.

The former group hoped that the bill would include direct financial support for families, rather than more traditional Republican measures such as tax cuts or tax credits. While proponents of family policy counted some wins in the sprawling legislation that passed the House on May 22, it did not go as far as they had hoped.

“It’s closer to a hybrid of traditional Republican approaches to some of this stuff with a dose of some, sort of, characteristic Trumpy populist stuff,” Patrick T. Brown, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center who studies family policy, told TMD.

Early in the campaign, Trump flirted with the idea of a baby bonus, which would give a direct payment to parents upon the birth of a new child. Last month, the president said a one-time payment of $5,000 for a new baby “sounds like a good idea to me.” But Trump gave more priority during the campaign to proposals geared toward working-class voters in swing states, such as removing taxes from tips, overtime, and Social Security. “To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips. … We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office,” he said at the Nevada rally in June where he announced the tax-free tips policy.

The stakes were high for each side. The reconciliation bill represents much of Trump’s agenda, and just how much signature legislation the president will attempt to push through the 119th Congress is unclear given his reliance on executive power thus far.

Ultimately, the populist priorities won out, with tax deductions for tips and overtime, and a write-off for senior citizens—meant to fulfill Trump’s pledge of no tax on Social Security—being included.

Baby bonuses, however, were not. While one part of the bill has been heralded as a type of baby bonus, it’s not the same thing. Republicans included a provision that would create what were originally called Money Accounts for Growth and Advancement, or MAGA accounts, for children born between the the beginning of 2025 and the beginning of 2029. Renamed “Trump Accounts” in the version the House passed, they would provide $1,000 to parents who could then invest the money in the stock market and further contribute up to $5,000 a year. Their child could use the value the fund accrued to pay for college, buy a home, or start a business upon turning 18. A true baby bonus is meant to provide immediate relief to parents to help them deal with the initial expenses that come with an infant. The House bill would delay that financial assistance for nearly two decades.

“Giving somebody a little bit of a nest egg and locking it up until they turn 18 doesn’t actually do anything to help parents who are trying to put food on the table that day or that week or that month,” Brown said.

He added that giving families even $1,000 immediately would “make a big difference” in helping them deal with the cost of a new birth. Instead, the Trump accounts are “a little bit of a flashy kind of way of trying to show that they’re concerned about parents and family affordability.”

But some back-of-the-envelope math shows how the House bill prioritizes more populist proposals over family policy. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects that eliminating taxes on tips would cost about $12 billion annually over 10 years. A $5,000 baby bonus for each of the over 3.6 million babies born in 2024 would have cost $18.1 billion—a good bit more than the current taxless tip proposal. But lower the baby bonus to $4,000 per infant and you get a more comparable sum of $14.5 billion. A $3,000 baby bonus would cost $10.8 billion.

Pro-family advocates are likely to get some wins in the bill, notably an increase in the child tax credit (CTC) to $2,500. That is not exactly an innovation that signals a change in conservatives’ thinking on social policy, however. Republicans introduced a $500 CTC in 1997 before doubling it to $1,000 in 2001. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further raised it to $2,000. (Democrats increased it to $3,600 in President Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, but only for one year.) Making the CTC $2,500 just helps keep up with inflation since the first Trump administration.

Beyond the CTC, there are a few other items that make social conservatives happy. The bill would prohibit Medicaid payments to clinics that perform abortions (outside of the cases of rape, incest, and threats to the life of the mother), effectively defunding Planned Parenthood, something that Republicans have tried to do for years. There are also other provisions, such as an expanded tax deduction for businesses that give their employees child care benefits, as well as a tax credit for people who donate to educational scholarships.

But family policy advocates also have a complaint about the bill’s failure to correct a marriage penalty that exists in the tax code. For 2025, the standard deduction is $15,000 for single filers and $30,000 for married couples, doubled to avoid a person paying more taxes once he or she marries. However, there is also a standard deduction for a head of household. Single parents with dependents often take advantage of this tax break, which sits at $22,500. An unmarried couple filing individual returns would have deductions totalling $37,500 but that would drop to $30,000 if they wed.

“You could imagine situations where a single parent marries their partner if they’ve been unmarried, and what ends up happening is the size of their total standard deduction, if they’re unmarried, is larger than if they are married. What this does is lead to a higher tax burden if you end up getting married,” Josh McCabe, director of social policy at the Niskanen Center, told TMD. He added that one way to eliminate this marriage penalty could be to increase the standard deduction for single and married filers but not for heads of household. Instead, the bill would increase the deductions across the board until 2028—an increase of $1,000 for single people, $1,500 for heads of household, and $2,000 for married couples.

The Senate will have its say in the final version of the legislation, and it remains unclear whether it will eliminate the marriage penalty or include further family financial support. But senators would need to balance those provisions with the populist priorities that Trump campaigned on.

Whatever passes the Senate must also get through House Speaker Mike Johnson’s unruly majority. He is encouraging the upper body to make minimal changes, but Trump has given senators the green light to alter it.

“I want the Senate and the senators to make the changes they want,” Trump said Sunday. “It will go back to the House and we’ll see if we can get them. In some cases, those changes may be something I’d agree with, to be honest. … I think they are going to have changes. Some will be minor, some will be fairly significant.”

