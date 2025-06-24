Iran Retaliates, and Trump Declares a Truce

Neither American nor Qatari troops were harmed in Iran’s Monday assault on Al Udeid, the U.S. military’s main hub in the Middle East. Tehran reportedly warned Qatar broadly of its plans in advance, allowing the base to be evacuated ahead of the bombing. Describing the Iranian response as “very weak,” Trump called on the Islamic Republic to refrain from further attacks against both American and Israeli targets: “Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.” Shortly thereafter, the president declared the ceasefire.

But the situation remains unsettled. After Israel and Iran accepted the ceasefire Tuesday, Israel said Iran violated the truce by firing missiles two hours after it was supposed to take effect, actions the Islamic republic denied. Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said he would order additional strikes aimed at Tehran in light of “Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States.”

If the ceasefire can take hold, the White House will have achieved its key goal: degrading Iran’s nuclear program without thrusting the region into a broader war. But Trump’s gambit raised concerns on Capitol Hill, as some lawmakers criticized his decision to intervene in the conflict without first consulting Congress. Although the administration conducted what White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described as “bipartisan courtesy calls” to congressional leadership, it did not wait for congressional approval for its strikes on Iran.

Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip in the House, called Trump’s unilateral decision to strike Iran unconstitutional. Several fellow Democrats seemed to agree, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going as far as to say the attacks were grounds for impeachment.

Most Republicans, on the other hand, signaled their support for the strikes. House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a statement to X applauding Trump’s decision. “Leaders in Congress were aware of the urgency of this situation and the Commander-in-Chief evaluated that the imminent danger outweighed the time it would take for Congress to act,” Johnson said. “The President fully respects the Article I power of Congress, and tonight’s necessary, limited, and targeted strike follows the history and tradition of similar military actions under presidents of both parties.”

Years of “similar military actions” have blurred the distinction between Congress’ war powers and presidential authority. In 2024, President Joe Biden bombed Houthi forces in Yemen without requesting congressional approval, sparking criticism from his own party. Other administrations have conducted similar operations: During Trump’s first term, the U.S. assassinated Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani without a green light from lawmakers. And in 2011, President Barack Obama authorized strikes against Libya without Congress’ permission. Bypassing Capitol Hill to take military action is both frequent and bipartisan—but its legality is another matter.

“A lot of people over the next few days are going to argue with confidence that President Trump violated, or didn’t violate, the Constitution when he bombed Iran over the weekend without congressional authorization,” Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard law professor and former assistant attorney general during the George W. Bush administration, wrote in his newsletter Executive Functions. “You might think that the Constitution would provide a clear answer to such a momentous question. But it doesn’t.”

The Constitution vests the power to declare war in Congress, but it also establishes the president as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, muddying the legal waters of whether a president can initiate a conflict. “I think when the Constitution was written, it was probably not that complicated. Congress was given the power to declare war, then a bunch of other war powers, and the president was made the commander-in-chief,” Curtis A. Bradley, a law professor at the University of Chicago, told TMD. “But I think the design was, if the United States was going to enter into a war, you had to go through Congress in order to do it.”

There was an understanding, according to Bradley, that a president could respond to an attack but lacked the authority to start wars. But Congress has eclared war only 11 times in U.S. history, and a far greater number of military conflicts have been ordered unilaterally by the president, particularly since World War II. “It’s happened so many times—hundreds of times—that it’s not clear that the answer today, at least, is that the president always has to go to Congress. Because, if so, we seem to be perpetually in breach of the Constitution,” Bradley said. “Congress hasn’t always objected to this, either.” Complicating the issue further, there are few court opinions to provide guidance.

During the Vietnam War, however, Congress tried to limit the power of the president by passing the War Powers Resolution, overriding a veto from President Richard Nixon. The law requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying American troops, granting Congress the authority to recall forces. Ahead of the U.S. strike on Sunday, Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna unsuccessfully invoked the resolution in a bid to prevent an American attack.

But the law also gives the president 60 days to conduct a military operation before Congress can call back troops. This timeframe arguably provides the White House a significant amount of time to achieve military goals, as evidenced by the administration’s potentially one-off operation in Iran. “That’s the main enforcement provision in the War Powers Act,” Bradley said. “Presidents have not always complied with even that, I should be clear. But it also often just doesn’t come into play because presidents can act quickly.”

The Trump administration has not yet provided Congress with a legal justification for its decision to strike Iran’s nuclear program, a reporting requirement under the War Powers Resolution. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the attacks as “self-defense” and in service of advancing American national interests, which the Office of Legal Counsel has previously recognized as a legitimate reason for launching a military operation without congressional approval.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [the Trump administration] made some kind of argument that it was designed to be limited in scope and duration, and their hope was it wouldn’t escalate,” Bradley said. He anticipated the White House would cite limited military actions by previous administrations as well.