Skip to content
Latest
Iran Retaliates, and Trump Declares a Truce
Go to my account
World Events

Iran Retaliates, and Trump Declares a Truce

Plus, the U.S. bombing operation raises concerns about presidential war powers.

By , , , and
Scroll to the comments section

Happy Tuesday! It’s never fun to misspeak, but we can only imagine the embarrassment a lawyer felt when, while arguing a case before the Colorado Court of Appeals, he accidentally called the judge “honey.” 

“I left the practice of law almost two decades ago,” SCOTUSblog contributor David Lat wrote, “but even I know that you shouldn’t address a judge as ‘honey’ (unless you’re not in a courtroom and married to said judge).”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, effective at 7 a.m. Jerusalem time. The news came hours after an Iranian missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the regional headquarters for U.S. Central Command where some 10,000 American troops are stationed. No American casualties resulted from the attack, which marked Tehran’s first retaliatory strike following the U.S. bombing campaign on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. On Truth Social, Trump said the attack was a “very weak response,” and thanked Iran “for giving us early notice” of the bombing. Also on Sunday, the State Department issued a worldwide security alert to U.S. citizens abroad, advising them “to exercise increased caution” in light of the recent fighting. 
  • Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Iran earlier on Monday, dropping more than 100 munitions at various targets over a two-hour period. The strikes hit military sites along with what Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described as “regime targets,” including the notorious Evin prison—where the Iranian regime holds political prisoners—and roads providing access to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, one of the three sites struck by American bombers over the weekend. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said it destroyed the “Destruction of Israel” doomsday clock displayed in Tehran on an electronic billboard, which Iran’s state-run media disputed. 
  • A terrorist connected to the Islamic State opened fire and detonated an explosive vest during a Greek Orthodox church service in Syria’s capital of Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 25 people and wounding more than 60. The attack marked the first suicide bombing in Damascus since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to Islamist rebel forces in December. The country’s new interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa—whose fledgling administration is seeking the unified support of Syrian minority groups—denounced the bombing as “heinous” and promised to hold its planners accountable. 
  • Russia carried out drone and missile attacks across Ukraine overnight Sunday, Ukrainian officials said Monday, killing 14 and injuring dozens. The strikes, which targeted residential areas and hospitals, killed at least nine people in Kyiv after part of an apartment building collapsed. In a separate bombing on Monday, a Russian ballistic missile struck a high school in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, killing two staff members, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. No children were present at the school, which was on summer break. Also on Monday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, where he pushed the West to ramp up sanctions on Russia. 
  • Crude oil prices fell 7 percent on Monday, more than any day since 2022, and futures were down early Tuesday after a ceasefire announcement. Analysts had warned prices could surge if hostilities between the U.S. and Iran escalate, particularly if Tehran followed through on its threats to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for the world’s oil and gas supply. On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China—the world’s largest consumer of Iranian oil—to prevent the Islamic Republic from closing the shipping route. 
  • The Trump administration on Sunday appealed a court order mandating the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvadoran national whom the federal government returned to the U.S. earlier this month after mistakenly deporting him to an El Salvadoran prison in March. Upon his return to the U.S. on June 6, federal prosecutors charged Abrego Garcia with human smuggling. He pleaded not guilty. On Sunday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara D. Holmes ruled that Abrego Garcia was neither a flight risk nor a threat, ordering his release while his criminal proceedings unfold. The judge scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to determine conditions for Abrego Garcia’s release, though she noted in a 51-page opinion that U.S. immigration officials would likely detain him for separate, civil deportation proceedings. 

Tug of War

Protesters demonstrate against U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Protesters demonstrate against U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Two days after American B-2 stealth bombers joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites, Washington’s Iran foray may have ended as quickly as it began. In a Truth Social post Monday evening, President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “Complete and Total CEASEFIRE” effective at 7 a.m. Jerusalem time, dubbing the conflict the “12 DAY WAR.” 

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he added, “but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”
Trump’s announcement came hours after Iran launched a retaliatory missile volley at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where an estimated 10,000 U.S. service members are stationed. The limited Iranian operation appeared to have been designed to avoid further escalation, but it remains unclear whether the Islamic Republic has more attacks in store. But regardless of whether it continues, the U.S. campaign to degrade Iran’s nuclear capabilities resurrected longtime debates over the president’s authority to initiate a military operation without congressional approval.

Today’s Must-Read

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the White House on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Carlos Barria - Pool/Getty Images)

What the Iran Strike Reveals About MAGA’s Future

The Iran strike has not merely provided a stage for some White House wannabes in the administration to look and act presidential. As prominent personalities within Trump’s MAGA movement split over the president’s decision to approve the operation, the seeds of an intra-party fight about American military intervention are being sown. What are the principles by which a president can and should use force? Should military action be used preemptively? Can a hawk be MAGA? A dove? Those arguments could be happening on a debate stage in Iowa or New Hampshire sooner than you think, defining the trajectory of the Republican Party’s foreign and national security policy for decades to come.

Toeing the Company Line

Cole Murphy's Headshot

Cole Murphy

Cole Murphy is a Morning Dispatch Reporter based in Atlanta. Prior to joining the company in 2025, he interned at The Dispatch and worked in business strategy at Home Depot. When Cole is not conributing to TMD, he is probably seeing a movie, listening to indie country music, or having his heart broken by Atlanta sports teams.

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch, currently based in southern Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

Peter Gattuso's Headshot

Peter Gattuso

Peter Gattuso is a fact check reporter for The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he interned at The Dispatch, National Review, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. When Peter is not fact-checking, he is probably watching baseball, listening to music on vinyl records, or discussing the Jones Act.

Wilson Bailey

Wilson Bailey is an intern at The Dispatch and a rising junior at Colby College. When he's not reading about the history of political philosophy or out on a long-distance run, he likes to listen to red-dirt country music and trudge through Maine's backcountry.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More on U.S. Strikes in Iran

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87870-generative-Stephen.b837d3b3-7719-43f1-ab46-85e511afcc7e.mp3
/

Speed