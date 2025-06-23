Skip to content
Of B-2s and Bunker Busters
‘There are no happy endings with the Islamic Republic.’

By and

Happy Monday! It’s not at all unusual for Major League Baseball players to take the field for practice before each game. But typically, what they’re practicing is baseball. On Sunday, Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jose A. Ferrer broke the mold by using the opportunity to perfect his saxophone rendition of The Pink Panther theme song.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday morning local time. The operation, during which B-2 bombers dropped more than a dozen 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, caused “extremely severe damage and destruction” to the sites, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Sunday. Trump said in an address following the attack that “our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” adding that the operation was a “spectacular military success.” According to Axios, the U.S. informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of its plans ahead of the operation, requesting Israeli assistance in neutralizing Iranian air defenses in the lead-up to Sunday morning. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Sunday that Iran “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” warning of “everlasting consequences” for the U.S., while Trump cautioned that “any retaliation” by Tehran would be met with a “far worse” attack. Although both Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President J.D. Vance said Sunday that the United States was not pushing for regime change in Iran, Trump himself seemed to warm to the idea later in the day. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’” he wrote on Truth Social. “But if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”
  • Hours after the American operation on Sunday morning, Iran launched ballistic missiles at civilian centers across Israel, destroying apartment buildings in three Israeli cities, including a nursing home in Tel Aviv, and injuring 86 people. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed three Iranian commanders on Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, including Mohammed Said Izadi, who led the Palestinian affairs branch in Iran’s Quds Force and was reportedly involved in the planning of Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel. According to Katz, Izadi “funded and armed Hamas ahead of the October 7 massacre” at the terrorist group’s request.
  • The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday that its forces recovered the bodies of three hostages—one soldier and two civilians—who were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, and abducted into Gaza. Using “precise intelligence,” the IDF said it retrieved the bodies in Gaza through a joint operation between the military and Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency. Israeli officials identified the deceased hostages as 19-year-old Staff Sgt. Shay Levinson, who was killed while stationed at the Gaza border; 22-year-old Yonatan Samerano, who was killed at the Nova music festival; and 71-year-old Ofra Keidar, who was killed while taking a morning walk.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko freed opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was arrested in May 2020 after announcing a campaign for president, and 13 other prisoners on Saturday. Their release came hours after Belarus’ authoritarian leader met with Trump’s envoy for Ukraine, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, in Minsk. Upon his release, Tikhanovsky was sent to Lithuania, where he reunited with his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a prominent Belarusian opposition leader in exile. During a press conference on Sunday, Tikhanovsky called on the government to free the more than 1,000 political prisoners still behind bars in Belarus. 
  • Asked Friday about new Russian military offensives against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russians and Ukrainians were one people, saying, “in that sense, the whole of Ukraine is ours and that “wherever a Russian soldier steps foot, that’s ours.” In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Putin’s comment exemplified Russia’s “disdain” for U.S.-led peace efforts. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Ukrainian forces continue to control about 35 square miles of territory in Russia’s Kursk region and are currently fending off 10,000 Russian troops in the area. 
  • Federal District Judge John McConnell Jr. on Thursday temporarily blocked the Transportation Department from withholding transportation-related funding from states that do not comply with the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. In his order, McConnell ruled that a lawsuit—led by Democratic attorneys general from 20 states—was likely to win the broader merits of the case, because Congress, in appropriating state transportation funding, did not outline any conditions related to federal immigration laws. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he would challenge the ruling, which he called “judicial activism pure & simple.”
  • Federal District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a preliminary injunction on Friday blocking the Department of Homeland Security from revoking Harvard’s ability to enroll international students while permitting the administration to issue Harvard “routine requests for information and documents” to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations. Burroughs had previously issued a temporary restraining order preventing the DHS from pulling Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which DHS Secretary Kristi Noem threatened to do if the university did not comply with the administration’s requests, which included information about Harvard’s students and their potential criminal records. Earlier on Friday, Trump said it’s “very possible” a deal with Harvard will be announced in the next week, adding the university has “acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations.”
  • Mahmoud Khalil—a legal permanent U.S. resident and anti-Israel activist whom immigration agents arrested in March—was released on bail Saturday, one day after a court order mandating his release. While the Trump administration argued in court documents that Khalil’s actions risked compromising a “compelling U.S. foreign policy interest,” Federal District Judge Michael Farbiarz ruled that Khalil was not a threat. Farbiarz added that Khalil could potentially be deported over allegations that he lied when applying for a green card—which Khalil denies—but that he must be released on bail while those proceedings unfold.
  • A church security guard in Wayne, Michigan, shot and killed a gunman on Sunday who opened fire in the church, injuring one person in the leg. Moments before the security guard fatally shot the assailant, a different individual struck the shooter with his vehicle. The pastor of the church said it was hosting its Vacation Bible School, and that many children were inside at the time of the shooting. Police are investigating the attack and have not yet publicly identified the gunman’s motive. 

Make Iran Great Again?

A B-2 Stealth Bomber. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Early Sunday morning local time, the U.S. joined Israel’s bombing campaign against Iran, striking three nuclear sites in a bid to dash the Islamic Republic’s atomic ambitions once and for all. The operation—involving more than 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers armed with 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs—targeted Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow in what President Donald Trump described as a “spectacular military success.”

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater—and a lot easier,” Trump said in brief remarks following the strikes, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”

In the attack’s immediate aftermath, U.S. officials emphasized that it was a one-off operation aimed at eliminating the imminent threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and urged the Islamic Republic not to respond. But whether Tehran shares Washington’s desire to de-escalate remains to be seen. While the Trump administration pushes for the battered regime to agree to a deal, Iran’s leaders may choose to double down rather than acquiesce to American demands.

This weekend’s strikes followed a week of uncertainty in the Middle East, with allies and adversaries alike trying to predict the United States’ next move amid a widening military confrontation between Israel and Iran. While Trump spoke openly about pursuing diplomacy with the Iranian government, U.S. Central Command head Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla readied American forces for an ambitious and highly classified bombing campaign. Key to the operation’s success was deception: Ahead of the strikes, the U.S. military moved B-2 bombers west, to Guam, as a fleet of seven B-2s quietly made their way eastward.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photo by Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran via Getty Images)

How Will Iran Respond?

While Khamenei could target American facilities in the Arab Gulf states this time around, such strikes would be unlikely to inflict much damage. After all, U.S. forces have apparently already evacuated Qatar, as Qatari authorities forbade them from using the Al-Udeid Air Base to support operations against the Islamic Republic. The Pentagon has service members in the United Arab Emirates, but any attack there would risk Abu Dhabi retaliating by seizing hundreds of billions of dollars of Iranian investments within their territory. Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy headquarters its Fifth Fleet, could be vulnerable to retaliation, but the Navy has already dispatched most of its ships to sea, out of range of Iranian drones, cruise missiles, and mines. More likely, Iran will retaliate for Saturday’s strikes by proxy—and in ways U.S. planners cannot foresee.

Toeing the Company Line

