Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Israel launched multiple waves of airstrikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, attacking nuclear facilities—including Natanz, Iran’s main enrichment site—and eliminating key military leaders. Iranian state media confirmed that Israel killed Gen. Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s military; Ali Shamkhani, a national security official and advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei; Gen. Gholamali Rashid, a senior military leader; and several senior nuclear scientists, among others. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech shortly after Operation Rising Lion began, stating that strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program would “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” According to Netanyahu, Iran could have created a nuclear bomb as early as “within a few months.” The United States distanced itself from the attack, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in a statement that the strikes were “unilateral” and that the U.S. was “not involved.” The statement also warned Iran against attacking any U.S. “interests or personnel,” adding that the administration’s top priority is “protecting American forces in the region.” President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News hours later, reiterating that, although he knew about Israel’s attack beforehand, the United States was not involved. “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table,” he said. “We will see.” Iran threatened retaliation against Israel, while saying that it was also holding the U.S. responsible. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency within Israel, saying that a “missile and drone attack” is expected against the civilian population in the “immediate future.”
- Hours before Israel’s attack on Thursday, Iran had announced plans to open a “third secure site” for uranium enrichment. The site is “already built, prepared, and located in a secure and invulnerable place,” Iranian officials claimed. The announcement came in response to a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, to censure Iran for failing to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations. The IAEA’s resolution—its first against Iran in 20 years—followed the agency’s recent report concluding that Iran had amassed more than 900 pounds of 60 percent enriched uranium, enough fissile material for 10 nuclear weapons if enriched further.
- An Air India passenger plane crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing more than 290 people—including dozens on the ground—and leaving only one survivor among the aircraft’s 242 passengers and crew. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had just departed for London at the time of the crash, the cause of which is still unclear. Indian officials have opened an investigation into the incident, which was the first to involve Boeing’s 787.
- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals granted an administrative stay of District Judge Charles Breyer’s ruling late Thursday night that blocked President Trump from deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles, temporarily restoring Trump’s ability to deploy troops in the city. The three-judge panel scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, with the pause on Breyer’s order continuing at least until then. Breyer’s initial ruling ordered Trump to return control of the National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom, holding that the president’s federalization of the California National Guard exceeded the scope of his authority and violated the 10th Amendment.
- The House of Representatives voted 214-212 on Thursday to advance President Trump’s rescission bill, which would codify some Department of Government Efficiency-championed cuts and cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved spending. More than $8 billion of the funds were directed to foreign aid, while the remainder was for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund NPR and PBS. Some GOP lawmakers had previously voiced concerns about cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, local broadcasting stations, and emergency alerts, but the package passed narrowly after House Speaker Mike Johnson convinced two Republican holdouts to change their votes. The package now faces a vote in the Senate, where Majority Leader John Thune left open the possibility of Senate changes to the proposed cuts.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that he had officially ordered the deployment of 5,000 National Guard troops and 2,000 state police to manage protests against the Trump administration’s immigration policy. According to a press release from Abbott’s office, the deployment is to “support local law enforcement” in bolstering public safety and protecting public property. Thousands of protests across all 50 states are scheduled to take place ahead of Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the Army’s 250th anniversary.
- Federal agents removed Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla from a press conference in Los Angeles held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, forcing the California senator to the ground and handcuffing him. In videos of the incident, Padilla identified himself after agents began pushing him out of the room and said he had “questions for the secretary.” Officers with FBI vests then handcuffed the senator in the hallway outside the room. In a statement on X, the Department of Homeland Security said that Padilla had interrupted the press conference, ignored officers’ commands, and lunged towards Secretary Noem. Padilla’s office says he is not currently detained, and Noem told Fox News that she had a “cordial and beneficial” 10-15 minute meeting with Padilla after the incident.
Operation Rising Lion Commences
Just after 3 a.m. local time, families across Israel awoke to the familiar trill of air raid sirens. But rather than signaling an incoming attack, the alarms alerted civilians that sweeping strikes on Iran by their own country had begun.
Beginning overnight and stretching well into the afternoon, Israel carried out multiple waves of attacks on the Islamic Republic, hitting nuclear sites and scientists, top Iranian officials, missile sites, and other targets across the country. The long-anticipated military confrontation comes as the Islamic Republic had inched perilously close to a nuclear weapon. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom Iranian officials confirmed was not killed in the attacks, vowed there would be a “harsh response” to the airstrikes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a video address shortly after the attacks were underway. “Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action,” he said Friday morning, dubbing the attacks Operation Rising Lion. “When enemies vow to destroy you, believe them. When enemies build weapons of mass death, stop them. As the Bible teaches us, when someone comes to kill you, rise and act first.”
The Israeli onslaught, which included a series of strikes on Tehran, quickly swept through Iran’s chain of command. Among the top military officials killed were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Gen. Hossein Salami and Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of Iran’s military and the highest-ranking commander after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. But Israel also set its sights on the brains behind Iran’s nuclear program, carrying out targeted attacks on nuclear scientists, including Fereydoon Abbasi, the former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
Several explosions were heard at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment site, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog—later confirmed had been struck in the attack. According to the IAEA, the strikes did not hit Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, an enrichment facility built into the side of a mountain. Israel did hit Iranian missile factories and silos, setting off massive secondary blasts, as well as military bases across the country.
The attacks preempted what Israel assessed to be an imminent nuclear threat from Iran. Last month, a confidential report by the IAEA found that Tehran had significantly accelerated its production of uranium enriched to 60 percent since February, amassing a stockpile of more than 900 pounds—enough fissile material, if enriched further, for 10 nuclear weapons. But Israel now believes the country has the capabilities necessary to produce 15 bombs, and has been working toward assembling them. The situation had “reached the point of no return,” Israel Defense Forces IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said of the military’s decision.
Jerusalem reportedly presented its findings to the U.S., which knew about the attack in advance but denied participating in it. In a statement shortly after the strikes began, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel had taken “unilateral” action against Iran. “Our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said. “Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”
President Donald Trump reiterated that point in a conversation with Fox News’ Bret Baier late last night, saying that, although he was aware of the strikes beforehand, the U.S. was not involved militarily. “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table,” he said. “We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back.” Earlier in the day on Thursday, Trump had told reporters an Israeli strike on Iran “could very well happen,” but didn’t comment on whether anything was imminent.
“The question that I think everyone is asking in the region is whether the Iranians provoke the United States,” Jonathan Schanzer, executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told TMD from Israel. “I think you have an administration that is not interested in engaging, but if the U.S. is provoked, I do think Trump would be hard-pressed to not respond.”
Indeed, Trump struck a much more aggressive tone in a post on Truth Social early Friday morning. “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” he wrote. “I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”
The U.S. had begun to withdraw non-essential embassy staff and military families from the region on Wednesday, in a move that many analysts assumed was a negotiation ploy. “I find this report to be the most plausible explanation of these unfolding events,” Jason Brodsky, the policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, tweeted early Thursday. “Israel is preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear program should the 6th round of talks on Sunday fail to produce results. And the U.S. is using this threat to its advantage.”
Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to distance the United States from Israel’s attack, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a lengthy statement on Friday morning that “the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against Iran could not have been carried out without the coordination and approval of the United States,” and that as a result, “the US government, as the primary patron of this regime, will also bear responsibility for the dangerous repercussions of the Zionist regime’s reckless actions.” Iran launched more than 100 drones at Israel on Friday morning. But a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said the military was “working to intercept the threats.”
In the meantime, Israel is preparing its civilians for a long and difficult fight ahead. Netanyahu said the operation would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency.
But Israeli officials are betting that the gamble will pay off. “When the Israelis have decided to pull the trigger, they’ve done so in ways that have had a debilitating effect on their enemies and capabilities,” Schanzer said. “This is an attempt to ensure the safety and security of Israel for decades to come, and if they’re successful, this will go down as a remarkable day in history.”
Worth Your Time
- Hours before Israel’s attack, Noah Rothman outlined the stakes of Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon in National Review. “For one, Iran is the foremost state sponsor of terrorism on earth. It exports terrorists and arms throughout the region and beyond, and there are no guarantees that it won’t play a similarly reckless game with nuclear material,” he wrote. “At minimum, the terrorist elements in Iran’s orbit would be emboldened by Iran’s new nuclear might. Their numbers would surely grow, as would their willingness to court risk. … Even if Tehran were a rational actor that could be reliably deterred, an acknowledged Iranian bomb would kick-start a race toward nuclear proliferation in the region. The Saudis, the Turks, the Egyptians, and others would probably be compelled to seek their own nuclear deterrents, leading to an infinitely more complex security environment. In the meantime, Iran would be able to blackmail the West, allowing it to occasionally choke off the trade and energy exports that transit the Persian Gulf and to engage in far more reckless acts of international terrorism. At the very least, a nuclear Iran would compel the U.S. to devote more resources to the region and augment its forces in the Middle East — probably at the behest of our rattled regional partners. The outcomes that would follow an Iranian breakout range from bad to unimaginably catastrophic.”
In the Zeitgeist
On Thursday, Grammy-nominated country artist Tyler Childers announced his first album since 2023, Snipe Hunter, which is set to drop on July 25. The album’s first single is a studio version of “Nose on the Grindstone,” which previously had only been heard as a live recording.
Update, June 13, 2025: This newsletter has been updated to include additional comments from President Trump.
