Kenyan Police Force Struggles to Restore Order in Haiti

Kenyan Police Battle Gangs in Haiti

Last week marked the anniversary of the Haitian Revolution, when the Caribbean nation won independence from France after a successful slave revolt. More than two centuries of often troubled history later, Haiti is trying to win its freedom from gang violence and chaos that has paralyzed the country since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The Haitian National Police (HNP) and part of a U.N.-sanctioned force led by Kenyan police officers battled with criminal groups on Tuesday near some of the gang-controlled neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince. The operation was the first major joint effort of the police and the long-delayed international force that began arriving in June but has struggled to make significant progress against gangs that still control most of the capital. Only a small fraction of the promised force has made it to Haiti, leaving Haitians frustrated as the country still teeters on the brink.

The security situation in Haiti took a turn for the worse this spring when then-acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry was outside of the country for international meetings regarding the crisis. Gangs attacked public infrastructure in Port-au-Prince, including the airport, carried out a huge jailbreak, and took control of government buildings and police installations. Amid the chaos, Henry agreed to step down following pressure from regional actors, and a transitional council of political and civil society stakeholders in May selected Garry Conille, a former prime minister and UNICEF official, to lead the country.

One of Conille’s first moves was to replace the head of the Haitian National Police (HNP). But despite the leadership change, gangs still outman and outgun the police and maintain control of much of the capital. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in May that the country was …

For the Washington Post, David Ignatius spoke to former Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin about his decision to resign from Congress in April. “The story turns on a gruesome moment the night of Dec. 30, 2023, in Gallagher’s hometown of Green Bay,” Ignatius wrote. “The local sheriff had received an anonymous call claiming that Gallagher had been shot in the face and that his wife and two young daughters, 3 and 1, had been taken hostage. A SWAT team arrived at the house to find Gallagher and his family safe. His anguished wife, Anne, somehow had the presence of mind to ask the SWAT team to take their shoes off before they searched the home. But for the young couple, trying to build a family in the town where they were born and raised, the cruel hoax was a deeply upsetting event. For Gallagher, it proved to be a breaking point. … ‘I signed up for this, but my family didn’t,’ he told me in one of a series of interviews. ‘That was a moment when we felt we needed to make a change and take a step back from politics.’”

Young children generally find playtime to be the highlight of their day—and schools would be wise to bear that in mind. Writing for Jonathan Haidt’s After Babel Substack, public school teacher Kevin Stinehart explored the importance of childhood free play. “Much of life’s most important content may be taught in a classroom,” he argued. “But life’s most important skills are acquired naturally through unstructured time with peers. Dr. Stuart Brown, a psychiatrist who has spent decades researching play, has concluded that ‘The presence or absence of play, particularly in child development, has a great deal to do with competency, resiliency, [and] emotional health. … Play is not ‘frivolous.’”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaking with TMZ about the reaction of his wife—actress Cheryl Hines—to his recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump:

I would say that Cheryl’s reaction was the opposite of encouraging. … She did attend a meeting—a subsequent meeting with President Trump. She attended that meeting mainly to make sure there were no hasty decisions made at it. This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl. This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something she ever encouraged. I would say it was, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this was, I would say, were the dominant feelings. … She’s a lifelong Democrat, and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump as president was just, like I said, it’s something that she would have never imagined, that she never wanted in her life, that, I think, causes her a lot of discomfort.

