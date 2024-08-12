Kremlin Downplays Ukrainian Operation Inside Russian Territory

Happy Monday! In today’s edition of headline Mad Libs, the [TRUMP CAMPAIGN] is beefing with [CELINE DION] because the former president played [“MY HEART WILL GO ON”]—the theme song from a movie about [A SINKING SHIP]—at his rally in [MONTANA] without [DION’S] permission.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday night that his nation’s military is engaged in fighting in Russia’s Kursk oblast, days after Ukrainian forces first crossed into the region on Tuesday. Moscow officials have acknowledged that Ukrainian soldiers have marched nearly 20 miles into Russian territory, marking Kyiv’s most significant operation across its adversary’s border since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Despite a rush of Russian troop and weapon reinforcements to the area and heavy fighting over the weekend, Russia has so far failed to stop the incursion.
- President Joe Biden on Sunday gave his first sit-down interview since withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, telling CBS News’ Robert Costa that he stepped aside because of his potential effect on downballot candidates. “A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” Biden explained. “And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.” The president also said that if Trump loses the election he didn’t think there would be a peaceful transfer of power in January. “If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden said. “He means it, all the stuff about, ‘If we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’ll have to be a stolen election.’”
- A Brazilian plane carrying 62 people crashed near the capital of São Paulo on Friday, killing all passengers and crew on board. Video recorded by onlookers shows the aircraft, an ATR 72-500 operated by regional airline Voepass Linhas Aéreas, spiraling to the ground over a residential area before crashing into a yard and exploding. Flight investigators continue to probe what caused the plane, en route to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport, to stall and drop 17,000 feet in one minute.
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a school compound in northern Gaza on Saturday that the IDF said Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were using as a military headquarters. The Hamas-run civil defense agency in Gaza said 90 people sheltering in the building died in the attack—a figure Israeli officials described as inflated—and the IDF released a list of 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists Israeli officials assessed were killed in the strike. “We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school,” White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement, adding the administration is in contact with Israeli officials about the incident. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, said the military “took numerous steps to mitigate the risk to civilians” before conducting the strike with “very precise munitions.”
- Hamas leaders on Sunday rejected an invitation to participate in ceasefire negotiations with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian government officials planned for Thursday. Hamas officials claimed they wanted to return to negotiations discussed at a previous meeting in early July, saying new talks “would provide cover for the occupation’s aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people.” Israel said last week its negotiators would attend the meeting, but Axios reported yesterday that Israeli officials now believe Iran could launch an attack on Israel—in retaliation for the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month—before ceasefire negotiations are set to begin on August 15.
- Former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed to Politico on Saturday that it had been hacked after the outlet received internal campaign documents—including a research dossier on Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio—from an anonymous email. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung blamed the hack on “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” citing a recent Microsoft report that said Iran is attempting to influence the presidential election, though offered no specific evidence to back up the claim. A National Security Council spokesperson told the media on Saturday that the White House takes the hacking “extremely seriously.”
- The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. has offered amnesty to Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro, if he cedes power to opposition candidate Edmundo González following last month’s presidential election. Maduro—who has dubiously claimed reelection to a third term despite evidence of his opponent’s victory—and 14 other current and former Venezuelan officials face multiple U.S. drug trafficking and corruption charges, but the U.S. government may not pursue them if Maduro leaves office at the end of his term in January. Maduro and his allies have suppressed public opposition to his regime in the weeks since the election, arresting more than 2,200 protesters. According to a local human rights group, at least 23 people have died since the election at the hands of security forces and pro-Maduro paramilitary groups.
- The State Department said Friday that the United States will resume offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia after a three-year pause aimed at forcing the country to end its intervention in the Yemeni civil war. The Biden administration has reportedly approved an air-to-ground munitions transfer and will review future weapons shipments to the Arab kingdom on a “case-by-case basis.” U.S. officials enacted the weapons freeze in 2021 due to concerns over Saudi strikes on civilian targets in the Kingdom’s military campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters the resumption of arms sales is the result of Saudis having “met their end of the deal” with the end of civilian strikes in 2022.
- Both major party nominees for the open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan—Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, and former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican—said they were targets of “swatting” incidents late last week. Swatting involves intentional, bogus reports made to law enforcement intended to bring a heavy police response to a person’s residence. Both incidents took place in the Detroit metropolitan area, targeting Slotkin on Thursday night and Rogers on Friday afternoon. Neither Slotkin nor Rogers were present at their respective homes when police arrived.
- Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died Friday at age 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Before becoming the head of YouTube in 2014, Wojcicki played a pivotal role in the rise of Google, joining the company in 1998 as its 16th employee and later recommending its purchase of YouTube in 2006.
- Former two-term Republican Sen. Steve Symms of Idaho passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. Prior to his election to the upper chamber in 1980, Symms served eight years in the House of Representatives. Idado’s Republican Gov. Brad Little announced Symms’ passing and ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-mast in the state over the weekend in his memory.
Ukraine Flips the Script
Nine hundred days ago, Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Kyiv turned the tables.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian troops launched a surprise offensive into Russia’s Kursk oblast—the largest Ukrainian attack on Russian soil since the Kremlin’s invasion began in February 2022. After more than six days of fighting with an underwhelming Russian response, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen in social media video footage taking down Russian flags in some towns in the Kursk region and replacing them with Ukraine’s blue and yellow bands.
The Ukrainian offensive could mark a new stage in a war that has thus far kept Kyiv largely on its back foot. But the gambit is not without risks, and the strategic goal of the offensive—both on the battlefield and on the international stage—is not yet clear.
Ukraine has weathered incremental—but steady—losses over the past few months, particularly in its eastern Donetsk oblast. “The main problem is really a shortage of manpower,” John Hardie, deputy director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Russia program, told TMD. “Units don’t have enough infantry to hold positions, and the Russians have an advantage in manpower that allows them to conduct very frequent assaults.” Those assaults, he said, have yielded …
Worth Your Time
- The Darien Gap, a highly dangerous region that serves as a land bridge between North and South America, was thought to be impassable—but migrants in search of a better life have changed that. The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson accompanied migrants along their journey through the treacherous region and wrote about her experience. “We stepped over jaguar tracks and passed a Bothrops, the deadliest viper in South America, coiled around a branch near our ankles,” she recalled. “In a ravine, we saw what looked like the scene of a person’s bad fall: a tennis shoe, a skull, and the bones of a leg with a bandage wrapped around the knee like a tourniquet. … The next morning, we faced the route’s hardest obstacles, a series of rock faces. Ropes had been strung across some of them, but it was impossible to know which were secure enough to hold on to. ‘Oh my God, I can’t watch,’ María Fernanda said when her 7-year-old daughter crossed the rock. She covered her eyes and shouted, ‘Hold on tight, my princess!’”
- Should we be concerned that the United States tied China in total gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics—even though the U.S. vastly led in the total medal count? In his Matzko Minute Substack, Paul Matzko argued the answer is no. “Optimizing for success at the Olympics requires creating institutions that are, paradoxically, a signal of political economic failure,” he wrote. “State support for Olympic hopefuls housed at centralized sporting schools can indeed boost medal counts, but that requires a kind of singular obsession with performative national greatness that is the antithesis of a truly free and prosperous society. … The simple truth is that pursuing Olympic glory is unprofitable. … There’s a reason Jason Kelce, for instance, played professional football rather than becoming a shot-putter or weightlifter.” This arguably provides a better experience for sports fans, too: “I myself would much rather watch the Kelce bros on the football field sixteen times a year than once every four years at the Olympics competing in a sport that I routinely forget exists.”
Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump, on Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent campaign rallies:
Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it, and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING – And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!
Also Presented Without Comment
Former Vice President Mike Pence, on the 2024 Republican Party platform:
The fact that we have a platform that removed 50 years of pro-life language, made no mention of the national debt, advocated [for] massive taxes at our borders, and abandoning commitments that we have to allies around the world is deeply troubling to me and deeply disappointing.
Also Also Presented Without Comment
Wired: A Russian Chess Player Allegedly Poisoned Her Opponent With Mercury
In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist
The 2024 Summer Olympics drew to a close yesterday after two solid weeks of incredible feats of athleticism—and some less-than-incredible feats. We’ll admit to shedding a patriotic tear as Stephen Curry drained three-pointer after three-pointer to clinch gold in the basketball final against France, but the real story of these Olympics may be the sheer number of times U.S. women were so far ahead of the competition that the other athletes were not even in the frame. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
