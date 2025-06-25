Skip to content
Leaders Kick off the NATO Summit
World Events

Leaders Kick off the NATO Summit

Trump’s return to office looms large over the annual gathering.

By , , , and
Happy Wednesday! A 21-year-old Norwegian tourist recently claimed he was denied entry to the United States after immigration authorities discovered a meme of Vice President J.D. Vance on his phone camera roll. The digitally altered image featured the vice president with a bald, egg-shaped head. 

We’re heartened to know that the long-promised immigration crackdown is keeping out such hardened criminals.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • New York state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani won a significant plurality—43.5 percent as of early Wednesday morning—in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday. The 33-year-old democratic socialist’s closest opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 36.4 percent, conceded defeat on Tuesday night. The election used a ranked-choice voting system, meaning that—as none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote share—voters’ lower-ranked preferences will be factored into the final tally. The New York City Board of Elections is expected to announce the final results on July 1, after the ranked-choice tabulations are factored in. But Mamdani is poised to move on to the November general election and face embattled incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa. “Tonight we made history,” the progressive Mamdani said in a victory speech. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it.”
  • The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continued to hold on Tuesday, despite both countries accusing the other of violating the agreement to pause fighting. Early Tuesday morning, the Israeli military accused Iran of firing at least three ballistic missiles after the ceasefire took effect, with multiple sources reporting booms from apparent interceptions. Iran denied the claims and alleged that Israel broke the truce. In a statement following the Iranian missile barrage, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would “respond forcefully in the heart of Tehran.” Israel struck a radar system in Tehran but refrained from further attacks. The ceasefire breaches followed heavy bombardment by both sides in the hours leading up to the truce. In Israel’s southern city of Be’er Sheva, an Iranian missile hit an apartment building, killing at least four people and wounding 20. Later on Tuesday, President Donald Trump vented his frustration with both sides over the truce violations, telling reporters that Israel needed to “calm down.”
  • A preliminary report by the Defense Intelligence Agency leaked Tuesday stated that the U.S. strikes on Iran did not fully destroy the Iranian nuclear program, likely only setting it back by months. A source familiar with the report told CNN that Iran’s centrifuges and enriched uranium were not destroyed, casting doubt on the Trump administration’s claims that the strikes eliminated Iran’s nuclear program. But the early assessment, which relies on satellite imagery and signals intelligence rather than on-the-ground inspectors, is reportedly “low confidence” and focuses only on the underground Fordow nuclear facility. In a statement Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the “alleged assessment is flat-out wrong,” maintaining that the operation resulted in the “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program.
  • Leaders of NATO countries convened in the Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday for the military alliance’s annual summit, which will continue through today. Members of the 32-member alliance are expected to commit to spending 5 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by 2035, up from the previous benchmark of 2 percent. Before departing for the summit, Trump cast doubt on whether the U.S. would adhere to NATO’s Article 5, which outlines the commitment to mutual defense between member nations. “There are numerous definitions of Article 5,” Trump told reporters. “But I’m committed to being their friends.” 
  • Russia launched missile barrages at southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring hundreds more. The attack comes a day after 10 people were killed in Kyiv and only a week after the deadliest Russian bombing this year, which killed 28 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the NATO summit Tuesday, where he is set to meet with Trump to discuss the prospect of weapons purchases and sanctions on Russia. 
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated Tuesday that the central bank may not cut rates at its July meeting, stating that the Fed is “well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.” The remarks, made during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, seemed to contradict two Federal Reserve officials who suggested that they would be open to cutting rates as soon as next month. Despite pressure from President Trump to lower rates, Powell has maintained that the Fed needs to wait to assess the longer-term effects of the administration’s sweeping tariffs.

Europe Eyes ‘Burden Shifting’ on Defense Spending

NATO leaders join members of the Dutch royal family for a family photo during the NATO summit on June 24, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Haiyun Jiang-Pool/Getty Images)
A lot has changed since President Donald Trump last attended a NATO summit in 2019. Afghanistan had not yet fallen to Taliban fighters. Russia had not yet launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And Hamas terrorists had not yet breached southern Israel, plunging the Middle East into a period of instability that would eventually culminate in an American attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

But one thing has remained constant more than five years later: Trump’s undisguised skepticism toward the transatlantic alliance. When asked Tuesday whether the U.S. would adhere to NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense guarantee—an attack on one member is an attack on all—the U.S. president offered a noncommittal response: “Depends on your definition. There’s numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right? But I’m committed to being their friends.”

Today’s Must-Read

Iranians walk in Haft-e Tir Square in Tehran, Iran, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes to Regime Change in Iran

There is more than one way to do regime change. In Iraq, the United States ended up invading and occupying the country, deposing Saddam Hussein, and trying and failing to set up a durable reform and reconstruction project along the lines of what was done in postwar Japan. Now lacking the appetite for such multigenerational projects, the United States left Iraq free of one brutal caudillo but subject to a series of setbacks and disasters: Baathist revanchism, the Islamic State, Iranian interference. Iraq is better off today than it was under Saddam Hussein (a very low bar to clear), but the overthrow of that earlier regime did not produce the results the United States wanted. Another way of saying this is that when it comes to regime change, the change is more important than the regime.

Toeing the Company Line

