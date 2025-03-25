Leaked Attack Plans Lay Bare National Security Divisions

Colorado House Democrats issued a statement Monday saying the painting, on display since 2019, will come down at the request of Republican leaders.

“If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them,” the statement reads.

…

Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent Trump a “personal gift” during a meeting with administration special envoy Steve Witkoff last week, the Kremlin said Monday after it emerged he gave him a portrait.

Witkoff had earlier described the painting of the president by a “leading Russian artist” as “beautiful” during an interview with Tucker Carlson.