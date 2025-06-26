Skip to content
Latest
Mamdani Wins NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Primary
Go to my account
Politics

Mamdani Wins NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Primary

‘Republicans will dance on these results.’

By , , and
Scroll to the comments section

Happy Thursday! We always like to provide on-the-ground reporting here at TMD, so we would like to officially confirm the existence of a heat wave in the Washington, D.C., area. If it goes on much longer, The Dispatch will be moving its headquarters to Alaska.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. would hold talks with Iran next week to discuss a potential nuclear deal. Iran has yet to confirm the talks, but, if they take place, they would be the first in more than a month. However, Trump also downplayed the importance of reaching a deal with Tehran. “We may sign an agreement,” he said. “To me, I don’t think it’s that necessary.” The reduced urgency to resume negotiations came as CIA Director John Ratcliffe said that his agency had obtained “credible evidence” that the U.S. strikes on three sites in Iran had “severely damaged” the country’s nuclear program. Israel reported similar findings, saying that its intelligence services believe that the nuclear program has been set back “many years,” contradicting a leaked preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency report stating that the U.S. operation set the program back just months. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the FBI was conducting a probe into how the intelligence assessment became public.
  • Trump announced Wednesday that he would consider sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, while still noting that the systems are in short supply. During a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for nearly an hour—a reunion that Zelensky described as “long and substantive.” The Ukrainian president said he reiterated his willingness to buy more U.S. weapons while also raising other possible ventures, including joint U.S.-Ukraine drone production. Despite the two leaders’ tumultuous relationship, Trump struck a softer tone toward Zelensky, saying that he “couldn’t have been nicer.”
  • Iranian authorities on Wednesday executed three people accused of spying for the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, and detained hundreds of others for alleged espionage. The arrests stoked fear of a broader crackdown by the Islamic Republic in the aftermath of Iran’s war with Israel. Iranian media reported that more than 700 “Israeli mercenaries” had been arrested in less than two weeks. The executions came on the same day that the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Israeli “ground commando units” operated deep inside Iran and granted Israel “operational freedom of action” during the conflict between the two countries. 
  • Anti-government protests left 16 people dead and hundreds injured in Kenya on Wednesday as demonstrators clashed with police. Protesters cited government corruption and police brutality as the motivation for the demonstrations against President William Ruto’s government. This round of protests was timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of demonstrations against a tax bill, which ended with protesters storming the parliament and the deaths of more than 60 people. 
  • The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday ordered the pause of additional medical research grant cancellations. The move—announced in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday—came after a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled last week that some of the cancellations targeting grants over their purported support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs were “void and illegal,” arguing that the Trump administration had engaged in discrimination. It is not yet clear how long the pause will last. 
  • New members of a vaccine advisory panel chosen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced plans to review the federal childhood vaccination schedule. The panel’s chair announced that the group would be evaluating the “cumulative effects” of the current childhood vaccine schedule, the hepatitis B vaccine, and the combination measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox vaccine. The move comes after Kennedy fired all 17 members of the panel and replaced them with his own selections, choosing two members critical of vaccines to chair the group.

Fluke or Bellwether?

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during an election night gathering on June 24, 2025. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during an election night gathering on June 24, 2025. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist state assemblyman, cleared perhaps his most difficult hurdle on the way to New York City’s mayorship on Tuesday, securing 43.5 percent of first-choice votes to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 36.4 percent in the city’s Democratic primary election. Cuomo conceded the race as votes trickled in. “Tonight is his night. He deserved it,” he told supporters Tuesday night. “He won.”

Mamdani will advance to the general election to take on controversy-saddled Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, and Republican talk show host Curtis Sliwa come November. He may also find himself once again facing off against Cuomo, who had previously insisted that he planned to be on the ticket despite the primary results but indicated Tuesday that he would put in “some thought” before determining his next move. 

Observers across the country are now asking whether Mamdani’s upset in New York is a local anomaly or a warning shot. Backed by the progressive left’s most prominent figures and opposed by billionaires and party elders, analysts say Mamdani’s candidacy may offer a test case for Democratic politics in the post-Joe Biden era: ideologically bolder, digitally nimbler, and far more willing to challenge its own center.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Unsplash)

Logic Trips Up the Trans Movement

The American LGBT movement has had a devastating couple of weeks when it comes to both its goals and its reputation. The first blow concerned United States v. Skrmetti, a case challenging the constitutionality of a Tennessee law, SB1, which outlawed anyone under 18 from receiving puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery to help them transition their sex. While the case was brought by three minor plaintiffs and their families, the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) joined early on. Between the high-profile nature of the participants and the stakes—the very fate of youth gender medicine in red states—this was a blockbuster case. And in an unsurprising result, the conservative majority upheld the law, 6-3, in a decision released on June 18.

Toeing the Company Line

Wilson Bailey

Wilson Bailey is an intern at The Dispatch and a rising junior at Colby College. When he's not reading about the history of political philosophy or out on a long-distance run, he likes to listen to red-dirt country music and trudge through Maine's backcountry.

Cole Murphy's Headshot

Cole Murphy

Cole Murphy is a Morning Dispatch Reporter based in Atlanta. Prior to joining the company in 2025, he interned at The Dispatch and worked in business strategy at Home Depot. When Cole is not conributing to TMD, he is probably seeing a movie, listening to indie country music, or having his heart broken by Atlanta sports teams.

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch, currently based in southern Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

Related Content

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87947-generative-Stephen.3403f80b-04a8-4938-b1f8-284c5b36b7e5.mp3
/

Speed