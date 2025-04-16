Meta’s Antitrust Trial Kicks Off

Happy Wednesday! In what’s being described as a “Passover miracle,” Billy—a Cavalier King Charles spaniel who was abducted from Nahal Oz during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack—was found in southern Gaza last week. After rescuing her from the streets of Rafah, an Israeli reservist took Billy to a veterinarian and discovered through a microchip implant that she belonged to Rachel Dancyg, the ex-wife of Alex Dancyg, a Holocaust educator who was kidnapped into Gaza and later murdered. Billy will be reunited with her family today.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Zuckerberg in the Hot Seat

A lot has changed between the first and second Trump administrations. But one thing that has remained constant is the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against Facebook. The agency charged with enforcing antitrust laws sued the social media giant in December 2020, alleging its acquisitions of Instagram and the messaging platform WhatsApp constituted illegal market monopolization. More than four years and one corporate rebrand later—from Facebook, Inc. to Meta Platforms, Inc.—a trial on the suit finally began this week.

The case is one of the first high-profile actions of the Trump administration’s FTC, and it comes after years of growing support for more robust antitrust enforcement—bolstered in part by bipartisan antipathy toward Big Tech. But the agency may face an uphill battle as it seeks to convince the court to unwind acquisitions now more than a decade old.

Monday was the first day of what is expected to be a roughly two-month-long bench trial where the judge in the case, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg—yes, the same Boasberg overseeing the Alien Enemies Act deportations case (he’s got a busy docket)—evaluates the evidence and arguments to decide the outcome absent a jury.

The FTC’s initial, more wide-ranging complaint was dismissed back in 2021, but the agency had the opportunity to refile a more tailored challenge. Boasberg ruled in November that the FTC’s evidence was sufficient to proceed to a trial, but he highlighted several issues the agency would have to address in order to win the case. “The commission faces hard questions about whether its claims can hold up in the crucible of trial,” he wrote. “Indeed, its positions at times strain this country’s creaking antitrust precedents to their limits.”

The government’s case presents a classic monopolization story: An established player bought upstart challengers in order to stave off serious competition.“They decided that competition was too hard and it would be easier to buy out their rivals than to compete with them,” Daniel Matheson, the FTC’s lead trial lawyer on the case, said during opening arguments Monday.

The FTC argued, citing comments and messages from Facebook’s own executives, that the company faced a serious threat during the transition to smartphones and mobile internet use in the early 2010s. Instagram and WhatsApp quickly gained popularity as Facebook lagged behind on mobile capabilities. “In the time it has taken us to get our act together on this Instagram has become a large and viable competitor to us on mobile photos,” Zuckerberg wrote in September 2011.

In a 2012 email exchange discussing the reasons for buying Instagram, Zuckerberg said, “One way of looking at this is that what we are really buying is time. Even if some new competitor springs up, buying Instagram, Path, Foursquare etc. now will give us a year or more to integrate their dynamics before anyone can get close to their scale again.” Facebook acquired the company in April 2012 for $1 billion. The FTC pointed to similar communications regarding WhatsApp, which Facebook purchased for nearly $19 billion in 2014.

As a result of these allegedly anticompetitive acquisitions, Meta has maintained a monopoly in its market for more than a decade, the agency claimed in its pretrial brief. But in order to prove its case, the FTC must demonstrate evidence of monopoly such as the ability of a company to raise prices or decrease quality without affecting profitability—high prices are direct evidence used by competition authorities to demonstrate monopoly power, but such a route is more challenging when dealing with a social network that consumers can use free of charge. Alternatively, the FTC could provide more “indirect” evidence of monopoly by demonstrating that a company holds a dominant share in a specific market with high entry barriers preventing consumers from accessing comparable substitutes.

The agency has presented both direct and indirect evidence. FTC lawyers contend that direct evidence of monopoly power can be found in Facebook’s increased “ad load” and changes to its privacy protections, which they argue degraded the quality of the user experiences but did not result in a loss of users. Meta, meanwhile, maintains that the company has grown and improved the quality of both Instagram and WhatsApp since their purchases, benefiting users.

But analysts believe the case will ultimately hinge on the definition of the market in which Meta allegedly holds a monopoly. “The real stuff is all going to be indirect evidence, things like the market share and the market definition,” Brian Albrecht, the chief economist at the International Center on Law and Economics, told TMD. The FTC argues that Meta holds a monopoly in personal social networking (PSN) services that connect families and friends (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat). This PSN market is distinct from the general social media or content market, the FTC argues, which includes platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and X that are more focused on content and entertainment.

“They’re saying that within this personal social network services market, there are networks developed that promote sharing among families and friends, that there are small communities built within that framework that represent distinctive market niches. Market niches that are not really covered, or addressed so directly by YouTube, by X, by TikTok, and that it’s appropriate for the court to treat that niche as a distinctive arena in which to evaluate the competitive behavior,” William Kovacic, a former FTC chair, said Sunday. The FTC claims that Meta holds more than 80 percent of this specific market as measured by the time people spend using the company’s services.

But Meta has strongly contested the agency’s conception of the relevant market. “The evidence at trial will show what every 17-year-old in the world knows: Instagram competes with TikTok (and YouTube and X and many other apps),” Jennifer Newstead, Meta’s chief legal officer, said in a statement Sunday. “They’ve gerrymandered a fictitious market in which Facebook and Instagram compete only with Snapchat and an app called MeWe. In reality, more time is spent on TikTok and YouTube than on either Facebook or Instagram—if you only add TikTok and YouTube into the FTC’s social media market definition, Meta has <30% market share.”

In his November ruling, Judge Boasberg expressed some skepticism about how the FTC had approached the market dominance question, citing “significant unresolved questions” regarding metrics like time spent using social media services and saying the agency will need “more precision” at trial.

Zuckerberg testified in court on Monday and Tuesday, sparring with the FTC’s trial lawyer over some of the internal emails. One of several tech CEOs who has courted the Trump administration heavily, Zuckerberg has reportedly lobbied the White House to drop the case and last month proposed a nearly $1 billion settlement to avoid trial, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But the lobbying didn’t dissuade the administration from continuing with the case. “We all saw, full on in 2020, how much power these social media platforms have over every aspect of our daily life, of our politics, our elections, our social lives, our economic lives,” FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said Sunday, painting the FTC’s challenge not as a narrow antitrust issue but a blow against Meta’s corporate power and role in politics. “That’s what this case is about; it’s about addressing that sort of power and making sure 2020 can never happen again.”

As we wrote in December, Ferguson is a Big Tech critic, so it’s unsurprising to see him forcefully back the case. But it remains to be seen whether the administration will pursue aggressive antitrust enforcement in industries beyond Big Tech. “The real test will be the new cases, the new investigations,” Albrecth said. “We’ll see when those come.”

Today’s Must-Read

Tiki’s Tide Crests Again Michael Warren Besides a small placard on the door, there’s no outside signage to let the unsuspecting passerby know that behind the black-tinted windows lies an entirely different world, a place where a Polynesian aesthetic meets a Caribbean spirit and, shaken with ice, pours out as something weird and nostalgic and vibrant and escapist and entirely American. This is Smuggler’s Cove, a modern mecca for the tiki enthusiast and rum aficionado.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

Writing on the 160 th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, Paul Wolfowitz reflected on what made Lincoln great. “Lincoln is the greatest American president not because he was perfect, but because he had so many leadership qualities crucial for confronting the challenges facing him,” Wolfowitz wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “He combined moral vision with strategic genius, a rare mix for any political leader. … Lincoln didn’t flaunt his eloquence. Like Eisenhower and Reagan, he even knew that it could be useful to be underestimated. That trait may be the most at odds with modern expectations of power. ‘The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here,’ he said at Gettysburg. The world remembered, largely because of his words. But Lincoln’s point was that actions matter most.”

anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, Paul Wolfowitz reflected on what made Lincoln great. “Lincoln is the greatest American president not because he was perfect, but because he had so many leadership qualities crucial for confronting the challenges facing him,” Wolfowitz wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “He combined moral vision with strategic genius, a rare mix for any political leader. … Lincoln didn’t flaunt his eloquence. Like Eisenhower and Reagan, he even knew that it could be useful to be underestimated. That trait may be the most at odds with modern expectations of power. ‘The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here,’ he said at Gettysburg. The world remembered, largely because of his words. But Lincoln’s point was that actions matter most.” In honor of Tax Day, the editors of National Geographic dug into the long and colorful history of taxation. “Over the centuries, different governments all over the world have levied taxes on everything from urine to facial hair—and officials accepted payments of beers, beds, and even broomsticks. These payments went to fund government projects and services—from the pyramids of Giza to the legions of Rome,” they wrote. “Taxation has existed for so long, it even predates coin money. Taxes could be applied to almost everything and might be paid with almost anything. In ancient Mesopotamia, this flexibility led to some rather bizarre ways to pay. For instance, the tax on burying a body in a grave was ‘seven kegs of beer, 420 loaves, two bushels of barley, a wool cloak, a goat, and a bed, presumably for the corpse,’ according to Oklahoma State historian Tonia Sharlach. ‘Circa 2000-1800 B.C., there is a record of a guy who paid with 18,880 brooms and six logs,’ Sharlach adds.”

Axios: DOGE Takes a Slice Out of America’s 250th Birthday

DOGE’s cost-cutting may get in the way of the “grand celebration” President Trump, has ordered for July 4, 2026 — America’s 250th birthday. State humanities councils planning 250th anniversary celebrations all over the country have had their funding slashed, and those organizations tell Axios they likely won’t be able to execute the big, patriotic plans they had been making.

The Athletic: [Tennis player] Harriet Dart Apologizes After Requesting Opponent Wears Deodorant: ‘She Smells Really Bad’

In the Zeitgeist

Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday, honoring the 78th anniversary of the Hall of Famer breaking the baseball color barrier and taking the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Since 2004, it’s been tradition for the league’s players to honor Robinson’s legacy by donning his signature number, 42, on their jerseys.

And for New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., repping Robinson’s iconic number is best paired with his iconic baggy pants and high socks.

Let Us Know