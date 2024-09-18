Mexico Judicial Overhaul Sparks Concern over Democratic Backsliding

Happy Wednesday! Here at The Dispatch, we’re dedicated to cultivating the next generation of conservative thinkers and leaders—that’s why we’ve partnered with several student organizations to provide their members with access to all The Dispatch has to offer.

AMLO’s Last Play

Earlier this summer, we wrote to you about the Mexican presidential election, which saw Claudia Sheinbaum—a leader in the ruling Morena party—break the glass ceiling by securing the presidency in a landslide victory.

But looming over her candidacy and, indeed, latent presidency was a big question mark: How much would she depart from the agenda of her predecessor and mentor, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)—especially regarding a package of highly contested constitutional and judicial reforms AMLO introduced in February? Perhaps the real question is: How much distance might AMLO tolerate?

Sheinbaum had endorsed the reforms as a candidate, and enacting them would have marked her first major test as president after her inauguration, set to take place at the beginning of October. Due to a quirk in the timing of presidents’ swearing-in, the newly elected Congress took office on September 1, a month before Sheinbaum’s own inauguration.

AMLO had previously hinted he might hold off on instituting the overhaul while he was in the lame-duck period but—armed with functional supermajorities in the lower Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, thanks to opposition defections—instead moved to push the reforms through. The necessary majority of Mexican state legislatures subsequently approved the changes—Morena controls most state governments—which formally went into effect on Sunday.

Domestic critics and international observers have argued the overhaul will undermine the rule of law and key civil institutions, potentially putting the country on a path back toward the corrupt, one-party rule that dominated Mexico for most of the twentieth century.

What exactly are these reforms, and why are they so contentious? At the heart of the changes are measures introducing the direct election of judges at the state and federal level—including the Supreme Court. Currently, the Federal Judicial Council appoints federal judges and magistrates relying in part on a professionalized exam system, while the president nominates Supreme Court justices that the Senate confirms for 15-year terms. State and local judges and magistrates are selected by state legislatures or local councils.

Now, some 1,600 federal judges will resign: Most will be replaced in elections next June, and the rest in 2027, when state judges and magistrates—approximately 5,000—will also all be up for election. The measure shrinks the Supreme Court from 11 justices to nine and, instead of staggering the transition, all nine will be up for reelection in June—giving Morena the opportunity to put forward candidates that could sweep control of the court. Absent the reforms, Sheinbaum would have only been able to nominate three justices.

Such direct election of judges and justices could compromise judicial independence and autonomy. “Popular direct election of judges is a major risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy,” Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico and former Colorado attorney general, said in a statement last month that prompted the Mexican government to temporarily pause communications with the embassy of its closest partner.

“The damage that this reform will mean for the country is incalculable,” argued opposition Sen. Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas. Stanford Law School scholars—along with representatives of the Mexican Bar Association and the Inter-American Dialogue think tank—concluded that overhaul would compromise “the foundation of the rule of law in Mexico.”

Proponents of the reforms argue that the elections will inject some much-needed popular accountability into a sclerotic judiciary that has struggled with outright corruption, particularly at the local level, and nepotism and graft at the federal level. “Abraham Lincoln defined it like this: ‘Democracy is government of the people, by the people, for the people,’” Sheinbaum tweeted earlier this month. “The president is elected by the people, the legislature is elected by the people. If judges, magistrates and ministers are elected by the people, where is the authoritarianism?”

But elections may not solve the corruption issues. “While the Mexican judiciary is in dire need of reform, it is not clear that the popular election of judges is the best way to address its shortcomings,” argued Gustavo Flores-Macias, a public policy professor at Cornell University whose research focuses on Latin America. “There is little evidence from international experiences that elected judges are less corrupt or less prone to serve special interests than non-elected ones.”

If electing judges is a questionable practice generally, the speed of Mexico’s transition poses some unique problems. State governments have yet to sort out the exact details for their elections, but regardless, voters will be deciding on thousands of judicial candidates across the country in a single election for the first time. In Mexico City, for example, voters could have to choose from among 1,000 candidates for 150 judicial positions: Just filling out a ballot could potentially take up to 45 minutes, according to one estimate. Governance scholars argue that instead of giving people an effective voice in selecting their judges—something that is done at the local level in states throughout the U.S.—the large number of positions will overwhelm voters and could contribute to low voter participation.

Beyond the elections, the reforms also created a new judicial disciplinary tribunal. The body, made up of five members elected by popular vote on the same schedule as presidential elections, will have the power to sanction members of the judiciary, including Supreme Court justices, with no process for appeal.

The reforms are part of AMLO’s efforts to accumulate state power in the executive branch and expand his party’s authority. As we explained in June:

AMLO came into power promising a “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico—a government agenda he defined as on par with transformational events in Mexico’s history, such as Mexican independence from Spain in the early 19th century. Blending old-school leftist ideology with populism and a cult of personality, AMLO pushed the government in a more statist direction and away from what he described as a “neoliberal model” that he argued perpetuated corruption and social and economic inequality. He significantly expanded the government’s role in the energy sector, boosting state-owned enterprises over their private competitors, and initiated huge public works projects. He also reimagined Mexico’s social welfare system, raising the minimum wage and universalizing federal pensions.

The federal judiciary and the Supreme Court had emerged as a foil to pieces of AMLO’s agenda, shooting down many of his attempts to remake the government and consolidate executive power. Hence the judicial reforms, which he described as “Plan C”—after “Plans A” and “B”—were partly blocked by the courts.

The judicial overhaul, combined with Morena’s expanding power and influence, holds echoes of an era—the better part of a century—when the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) dominated all three branches of the Mexican government. One writer famously described PRI rule as “the perfect dictatorship.”

“Candidates competing in judicial elections over the next two years will have little chance of success without Morena’s endorsement, which means Mexico will probably be left with a political-judicial monoculture,” argued Quico Toro, a journalist covering Latin America. “Morena congressmen making laws for a Morena president to execute and Morena judges to arbitrate.”

Indeed, some of the new changes appear intentionally structured to achieve that end. “Candidates for judicial postings will have to submit applications and be nominated to run in an election by evaluation committees within the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, all of which are controlled by the governing party,” Lila Abed, acting director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, explained last week.

The imminent Senate approval of the reforms earlier this month sparked large-scale protests in Mexico City and a judicial strike. Thousands of protesters, including judicial workers and law students, took to the streets of Mexico City, with hundreds storming the Mexican Senate last Tuesday to interrupt the vote on the overhaul. The protesters chanted, “The judiciary will not fall.”

The Senate recessed but nevertheless reconvened and passed the reforms early Wednesday morning, ultimately setting the stage for the measures’ final passage.

