Skip to content
Latest
Momentum for Gaza Ceasefire Builds
Go to my account
World Events

Momentum for Gaza Ceasefire Builds

Trump—and the majority of Israelis—push for a hostage deal.

By , , and
Scroll to the comments section

Happy Wednesday! We’re hosting a Premium Town Hall tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Join Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg as they talk about the biggest headlines and preview our newest project, The Next 250. Premium members can participate in the event live on Zoom.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • The Senate voted 51-50 on Tuesday to pass the Trump-backed tax-and-spending bill, overcoming Democratic opposition following an overnight “vote-a-rama.” Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina joined Democrats in opposing the legislation, prompting Vice President J.D. Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote. The megabill now heads to the lower chamber, where House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated he hopes to pass the measure by President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline. The House narrowly advanced a similar budget bill in May, but the chamber must now vote on the revised Senate version before it can reach the president’s desk. 
  • Trump issued an executive order on Monday rescinding most U.S. sanctions on Syria, including those on the country’s central bank and armed forces. He first announced the decision, which he said was designed to give the country and its new government a “chance at greatness,” during a trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Sanctions on deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and his allies will not be lifted. The order further instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and–along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—consider lifting additional sanctions passed in the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which Trump signed in 2019 in response to reports of the Assad regime’s war crimes against civilians. 
  • A Moscow-appointed official in Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast said Tuesday that Russian forces have taken “100 percent” control of the eastern region. In September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of Luhansk and three other Ukrainian regions, a violation of international law, but Ukrainian forces had thus far defended against a complete occupation by Russian troops. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the Russian-installed official’s claim. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Putin on the phone for the first time since September 2022, pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine and discussing concerns about U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
  • Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended the country’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Tuesday pending an investigation into alleged ethics violations related to a leaked private phone call she held last month with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Two weeks after an armed skirmish in late May between Thai and Cambodian troops in disputed border territory left one Cambodian soldier dead, Shinawatra told Hun Sen to ignore a Thai regional army commander who had criticized Cambodia. She further referred to Hun Sen—a friend of her father, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra—as “uncle,” and offered to “arrange” any requests. 
  • U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that temporarily bars the Trump administration from downsizing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “The executive branch does not have the authority to order, organize or implement wholesale changes to the structure and function of the agencies created by Congress,” she wrote. The HHS in late March announced “a dramatic restructuring” of the agency, including reducing personnel from 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees, prompting Democratic attorneys general from 19 states and Washington, D.C., to sue the Trump administration.
  • The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced federal charges against two Chinese nationals who allegedly gathered information on U.S. Navy service members and bases on behalf of the Chinese government’s intelligence agency. The DOJ further accuses them of attempting to recruit other U.S. military personnel as potential agents. “This case underscores the Chinese government’s sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. The pair was arrested on Friday, as part of a multi-state counterintelligence operation. 
  • Paramount, the parent company of the CBS television network and its news division, agreed late Tuesday to pay Trump $16 million in order to settle a lawsuit he filed against the company last year. Trump had sued the network for its editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October 2024, weeks before she lost the presidential election to Trump. Most of the settlement money will go toward Trump’s presidential library, and Paramount agreed to release written transcripts of 60 Minutes interviews with presidential candidates in the future. The settlement comes as Paramount is attempting to complete a merger with Hollywood studio Skydance, which requires approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

‘Nobel is Waiting!’

Protesters gather in Tel Aviv on June 28, 2025, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Protesters gather in Tel Aviv on June 28, 2025, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel holds, the 20-month war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip showed signs of intensifying this week. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation orders for large sections of northern Gaza, including areas of Gaza City where its forces have not operated in months. 

But as the IDF prepares to expand the area of Gaza it controls beyond the roughly 75 percent it already holds, U.S. President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the war to an end. With Israeli diplomats visiting the White House this week, and Netanyahu set to arrive in Washington on Monday, Israel’s push to take over the remaining territory in which Hamas operates comes as the White House believes it has an opportunity to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photo via Unsplash)

The History of ‘Speaking Truth to Power’

As catchphrases go, “speaking truth to power” is a beaut. It’s a storied expression that packs loads of meaning and emotional pow! into four short words. Like a deft line of poetry, “speaking truth to power” uses familiar words in an unfamiliar way to win attention and hold onto it. I have always admired the phrase and wanted to know more about it. And a couple weeks ago, I thought of putting it to use in an essay I was drafting on the war of pamphlets between the American colonies and Great Britain in the years leading up to the American Revolution. But as I went to do so, I hesitated. Would “speaking truth to power” in this context be, I wondered, anachronistic?

Toeing the Company Line

James P. Sutton's Headshot

James P. Sutton

James P. Sutton is a Morning Dispatch Reporter, based in Washington D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he most recently graduated from University of Oxford with a Master's degree in history. He has also taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and interned at National Review and the Foreign Policy Research Institute. When not writing for The Morning Dispatch, he is probably playing racquet sports, reading a history book, or rooting for Bay Area sports teams.

Peter Gattuso's Headshot

Peter Gattuso

Peter Gattuso is a fact check reporter for The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he interned at The Dispatch, National Review, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. When Peter is not fact-checking, he is probably watching baseball, listening to music on vinyl records, or discussing the Jones Act.

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch, currently based in southern Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More on the Middle East

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-88306-generative-Stephen.46308212-7dda-4fad-9054-7e43458cf5d7.mp3
/

Speed