More Questions Than Answers About Trump Assassination Attempt

A Foggy Picture of Security Failure

The family of Jim Copenhaver, one of the two men critically wounded in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, released a statement on Tuesday. “Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care,” it read. “Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.” Copenhaver and David Dutch, also injured in the shooting, remain in critical but stable condition. The widow of Corey Comperatore, who was killed on Saturday, revealed yesterday that she received a call from the former president.

Three days on from the shooting at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, many questions remained about the security failures that allowed a would-be assassin’s bullets to come within a hair’s breadth of killing Trump.

The FBI has continued its investigation into the Saturday shooting, which it is considering an attempted assassination and possibly a domestic terror event. But the motive of the 20-year-old gunman is still unknown even as authorities cracked the shooter’s phone and other “electronic devices,” according to an FBI press release on Monday. Scott Duffey, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News this week that getting access to the devices should allow investigators to answer more questions about the shooter. “[What] they’re going to be looking for is who, if anyone, he was in contact with,” Duffey said. “And if not in contact with anyone, then gather information about what he was reviewing, reading, and researching.”

The FBI has yet to publicly share any findings from its digital search, but the agency has seemed to err on the side of transparency in the early days of the investigation. “This is not typical, but we’re leaning far forward here, given the circumstances, and want to keep everyone well informed,” Deputy Director Paul Abbate told reporters on Sunday in a call with the FBI officials leading the inquiry into the shooting.

Still, the portrait of the shooter remains roughly where it was at the beginning of the week: He appears to be a loner without overtly clear political motivations. The gunman was a member of a shooting club near Pittsburgh that has a 200-yard rifle range, but it’s unknown whether he used the facility to practice for the assassination attempt. The investigation’s findings so far seem to confirm that the shooter acted alone. “At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the president’s National Security Council, said Tuesday. The New York Times reported yesterday that U.S. intelligence agencies had been “tracking a potential Iranian assassination plot” against Trump in recent weeks, but that intel officials did not believe those threats to be related to what took place over the weekend.

As authorities continue to dig into the gunman’s life, more scrutiny has focused on the law enforcement and Secret Service actions that preceded Saturday’s shooting.

“It was unacceptable,” Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said on Tuesday in an interview with ABC News, her first public remarks about the assassination attempt. “It’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

“The buck stops with me,” she added, brushing aside some calls for her to resign from her role. “I am the director of the Secret Service.”

But at the same time, Cheatle suggested that the local law enforcement teams working with the Secret Service were responsible for securing the building where the shooter was positioned. “In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” she said. “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter. There was local police in that building. There was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building.”

Local authorities have contested this version of events. “Secret Service was in charge, and so it was their responsibility to make sure that the venue and the surrounding area was secure,” said Ronald Goldinger, Butler County’s District Attorney. “For them to blame local law enforcement is them passing the blame when they hold the blame, in my opinion.” The Secret Service issued a statement early Tuesday saying, “Any news suggesting the Secret Service is blaming local law enforcement for Saturday’s incident is simply not true.”

Ultimate responsibility for the former president’s safety lies with the Secret Service, including decisions on how to work with local law enforcement. When asked why there wasn’t Secret Service personnel on the roof of the building occupied by the shooter to begin with, Cheatle gave a curious answer. “That building in particular has a sloped roof, at its highest point,” she said. “And so, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, the decision was made to secure the building from inside.”

Also coming under scrutiny is the promptness of law enforcement’s response to reports of the shooter crawling up on the roof. Video footage from witnesses appears to show spectators informing law enforcement that someone was on the roof at least a minute before the shooting began; some witnesses said they informed police of the shooter’s position for “two or three minutes.” Additional videos show the two Secret Service sniper teams on the buildings behind the stage, manning their rifles and scopes in the direction of the shooter approximately two minutes before the first shot was fired. There are also unconfirmed reports that local law enforcement spotted the shooter sitting on the roof nearly a half hour before shots were fired.

“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” Cheatle said of the window between when law enforcement was alerted to a suspicious person on the roof and the shooting began. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe confirmed on Monday that a local police officer tried to climb onto the roof shortly before the shooting began, but dropped off when the shooter pointed his gun at the officer. “All I know is the officer had both hands on the roof to get up on the roof, never made it because the shooter had turned towards the officer, and rightfully and smartly, the officer let go,” Slupe said. “People think the officers are supermen, like, you hold on the roof with one hand while you are hanging on for dear life and pull a gun out. It doesn’t work that way.”

The unanswered questions and blame-shifting dynamic between local law enforcement and the Secret Service make a timely review of the incident all the more important, particularly as the relative dearth of information has led to an explosion of conspiracy theories online. “It’s preposterous,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday of conspiracies about the assassination attempt. “It is also dangerous to propagate rumors that are so unequivocally false and provocative.”

Mayorkas said he’s in the “process of selecting who will lead the independent review” of the shooting ordered by President Joe Biden. “We need to move with swiftness and urgency because this is a security imperative.”

Trump will hold his first rally since the assassination attempt with his new running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, on Saturday after the Republican National Convention concludes. The rally will be held indoors, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The scene was shocking, to be sure. But sadly, it wasn’t surprising,” John Grove wrote in Law & Liberty about the horrific attempt on Trump’s life. “In fact, one might be forgiven for wondering at the fact that more bullets haven’t been flying at political rallies. You don’t have to look far on any social media outlet to find people salivating at the prospect of a politics of enmity and blood. … The enmity is only slightly masked among the more ‘respectable’ classes, who still present politics in existential terms, simply leaving the ‘destroy our enemies’ as an unspoken implication.” But the source of the enmity is surprisingly shallow. “One characteristic of today’s disease in the public mind is that it seems to be driven specifically by our political life—not by underlying social conditions,” Grove argued. “The vitriolic politics we practice is not feeding off already-simmering social tensions. It creates these identities and ‘communities,’ most of which would not otherwise cohere on their own. Rather than managing and mitigating the tensions that naturally arise in any society, our political process actively generates new ones and calls forth the worst in human nature to bolster them.”

“Sixty years ago, the sentence ‘Europe’s fate is in Germany’s hands now’ would have been terrifying,” Noah Smith wrote in his Noahpinion Substack. “What a difference half a century makes. The U.S., which was supposed to be the guarantor of stability in Europe, is now the world’s most unstable great power. The likely return of Trump to the presidency will probably signal the end of U.S. support for Ukraine, and at least a partial disengagement from NATO and the transatlantic alliance in general.” Smith argued that if the U.S. does indeed withdraw from Europe, Germany will need to fill the vacuum left behind. “None of this is to say that Germany is the leader of the EU, or of NATO,” he wrote. “But Germany is so big and important that if it doesn’t step up and exercise some sort of leadership within those organizations, they will tend to be rudderless and inertial.”

President Joe Biden, in an interview with BET News:

When I originally ran, you may remember Ed, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings, a little bit of wisdom. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, speaking at the Republican National Convention:

You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him. Take it from me, I haven’t always agreed with Trump.

Washington Examiner: Biden Appears to Bungle Policy Proposal in Unsteady NAACP Speech

“Look, folks, the idea, the idea that corporate-owned housing is able to raise your rent, [300], 400 bucks a month or something? [Under what I’m about to announce], they can’t raise it more than—” Biden said, pausing and leaning forward while squinting, “$55.” The crowd cheered in response to the major proposal. Unfortunately for those excited about the drastic rent raise cap, the real amount was probably actually 5%.

