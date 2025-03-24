Protests Erupt As Turkish Opposition Leader Jailed

Witkoff said some people might question if he should have met with the Russian president because they see Putin as “a bad guy.” But he said: “I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy.”

A real estate tycoon and friend of the president who has become a top diplomatic envoy for Trump, Wiktoff said he appreciated Putin being open to meeting with him and communicating in a “straightforward” way.

“I liked him. I thought he was straight up with me,” he said, adding that “it was gracious of him to accept me, to see me.”