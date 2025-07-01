Skip to content
SCOTUS Wraps a High-Profile Term
Law

SCOTUS Wraps a High-Profile Term

The high court handed down several blockbuster rulings.

By
Happy Tuesday! If Trump memecoins aren’t your thing, how about a Trump cologne? For just $199 a pop, you can purchase your very own bottle of “Trump fragrance.” The online storefront assures us that the “Fight Fight Fight” collection will be your “Rallying Cry In A Bottle.”

A Final SCOTUS-Palooza

The Supreme Court of the United States (Getty Images)
The Supreme Court handed down its final decisions on several major cases on Friday, capping off a 2024-25 term that addressed issues ranging from religious freedom to reverse discrimination to judicial overreach. Here’s a look at the most important rulings to come out of the high court’s busy docket: 

Trump v. CASA

One of the Supreme Court’s final rulings of the term was also among its most controversial. In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the justices limited the power of federal courts to block President Donald Trump’s agenda through nationwide injunctions. The decision came in response to three lower court rulings halting the implementation of Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for children born to parents in the U.S. temporarily or illegally. But the Supreme Court didn’t address the legality of the birthright citizenship order itself, focusing instead on the expansive—and relatively new—power of district courts to put sweeping holds on federal government policy.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photographs from Getty Images)

What We Can Learn From Bush’s Failed Social Security Reform

The American political process is strongly biased against large-scale reforms. I don’t mean simply Bush’s Social Security proposal, but also Bush’s proposed immigration reforms, Bill Clinton’s efforts to fix Social Security, Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated health care proposal, and even Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which despite Democratic supermajorities in Congress passed only by the skin of its teeth. The unfortunate fact is that the political process and media coverage do not demand that both sides step up with their own plans to fix a given problem. When George W. Bush argued for his brand of Social Security reform, Nancy Pelosi’s “Is never good enough for you?” was treated as good enough, even for a system that faced a multitrillion-dollar funding gap. Any major reform requires a game plan to bring a significant number of opposing-party policymakers on board.

