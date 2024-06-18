Southern Baptists Tackle Big Issues at Annual Meeting

Happy Tuesday! We have a very special edition of Dispatch Live (🔒) tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET: Steve will be joined by Fred Ryan—former publisher of the Washington Post, co-founder and CEO of Politico, onetime chief of staff to former President Ronald Reagan, and current chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially dissolved his government’s War Cabinet on Monday, a decision that appeared imminent after Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist National Unity party, resigned in protest last week over the government’s handling of the war in Gaza. Netanyahu had initially formed the War Cabinet days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, and recruited Gantz—a longtime political rival—in an effort to present a united front. Right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had been lobbying Netanyahu to join the War Cabinet following Gantz’s departure, but Netanyahu opted to disband the body instead. Netanyahu’s office told the Times of Israel the prime minister will hold “small ad hoc consultations with other relevant officials” to make decisions about the war effort.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to travel to Pyongyang, the country’s capital, on Tuesday to discuss expanding military cooperation efforts between the two countries. The two-day visit will mark the first time Putin has traveled to North Korea since 2000, though the two authoritarian leaders met in Russia in September. Putin is reportedly seeking conventional weapons supplies from North Korea to aid in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Kim is eyeing assistance in upgrading North Korea’s weapons systems and possibly in developing its nuclear arms program. Pyongyang has apparently already provided Moscow with additional ammunition for its war in Ukraine, and in exchange, Putin provided Kim with technology to boost North Korea’s spy satellite program.
- Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday that the upper chamber will vote this week on a federal bump stock ban. On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned a Trump-era executive action banning bump stocks, holding that the firearm accessory does not transform a rifle into a machine gun and that the Justice Department had overreached in banning them. “I call on Congress to ban bump stocks, pass an assault weapon ban, and take additional action to save lives,” President Joe Biden said Friday in response to the Supreme Court decision. “Send me a bill and I will sign it immediately.” It’s unclear whether the proposed ban will have the backing of Senate Republicans.
- Maryland’s Democratic Gov. Wes Moore on Monday pardoned an estimated 100,000 low-level offenders for crimes related to the possession and use of marijuana. “I’m ecstatic that we have a real opportunity with what I’m signing to right a lot of historical wrongs,” Moore said of the mass pardon in an interview with the Washington Post. Maryland joins nine other states in issuing mass pardons for low-level marijuana possession misdemeanors, but will not follow neighboring Virginia in automatically expunging convictions, leaving these misdemeanors on public court records.
- United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urged Congress on Monday to pass a requirement that social media platforms display a health warning label on their apps and websites, expressing concern about adolescents’ deteriorating mental health. “The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency,” Murthy wrote in the New York Times. “And social media has emerged as an important contributor.” Murthy issued a public health advisory about social media usage last May.
- The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights released a report on Monday detailing 75 instances of alleged antisemitic and Islamophobic harassment and discrimination at the University of Michigan, and an additional nine at the City University of New York (CUNY). The Department of Education found the schools did not do enough to create a safe environment for students during the anti-Israel protests on college campuses earlier this year, in violation of Title VI requirements to protect students against discrimination based on “race, color, or national origin.” The Department of Education tasked the schools with administering campus climate surveys and instituting training; Michigan agreed to monitoring by the Office of Civil Rights through the end of the 2026 school year and CUNY promised to reopen or initiate investigations in several alleged cases of discrimination.
- A United States Appeals Court announced Monday it will hear a lawsuit from the social media platform TikTok—and its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance—against the United States on September 16. The company behind the popular video-based app contends that a federal law requiring ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok by January 2025 or face a nationwide ban—a provision included in the bipartisan national security and foreign aid package passed in late April—is an unconstitutional violation of its First Amendment rights.
- The government of the Czech Republic on Friday extradited Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused of plotting to kill an American citizen in New York who is active in the Sikh nationalist movement, to the United States. Gupta, who was apprehended in the Czech Republic in December, pleaded not guilty on Monday to murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.
- The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game Five of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, winning the series 4-1 and securing their 18th national title. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown secured series MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over the five games.
‘We Got to Quit Arguing and Start Going Back to Work’
“Your enemy is not in this room,” Dean Inserra, a Southern Baptist pastor from Florida, told attendees of the denomination’s annual meeting in a sermon delivered last week, warning fellow Baptists against attacking their own members over political “side streets.”
The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC)—the country’s largest protestant Christian denomination, boasting nearly 13 million members and 46,906 affiliated churches—met in Indianapolis last week to elect a new president, consider a contested constitutional amendment regarding the role of women in the church, and define the denomination’s position on the morality of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
More than 10,000 representatives of SBC churches, known as “messengers,” attended the meeting, voting to elect Clint Pressley—the pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina—as the next leader of the denomination. The new president—who beat out five other candidates and secured 56 percent of the vote in a two-way run-off—is known as a theological and political conservative within the convention, according to sources within the SBC with whom TMD spoke on the condition of anonymity, but he’s also less focused on politics than other vocal conservatives in the SBC, like Albert Mohler Jr., the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“We got to quit arguing and start going back to work,” Pressley said last week, emphasizing the need for …
Worth Your Time
- Responding to an article in the Economist, Noah Smith dug into how serious China’s scientific research lead is. “China’s domination of global science, either in terms of citations or spending, isn’t really quite as dramatic as the Economist article makes it out to be,” Smith wrote for his Substack, Noahpinion. “But in the applied physical sciences —especially in materials science, chemistry, and engineering—China has definitely zoomed ahead of the West. … An important question is whether the U.S. and its allies should shift spending out of biology and into materials science, engineering, and chemistry. … Changing that balance could be the key to competing with China in the applied physical sciences. Anyway, I think the reports of China’s scientific dominance shouldn’t be causing policymakers in the West to panic. But it’s becoming pretty undeniable that China has now taken a commanding lead in applied physical science research, and Western leaders need to ask themselves whether they can really afford to cede leadership in those fields.”
- Remember when Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was being touted as a possible last-minute, Trump-alternative, GOP presidential candidate? “Hardly a week went by when wealthy Republican donors, a Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet or both wouldn’t send a flare up over Virginia’s capital in hopes Gov. Glenn Youngkin would make a late entry into the GOP presidential primary,” Jonathan Martin reported for Politico. “That was then. That was before Youngkin’s all-in effort to take full control of Virginia’s Legislature flopped, before Virginia lost the next FBI headquarters to Maryland, and before Youngkin’s splashy deal to lure a new arena complex to Alexandria ended with the governor’s fellow D.C.-area dealmaker, sports owner Ted Leonsis, stating in the Washingtonian ‘I’m a living testament now to say it was easier, more efficient to do business in Washington, D.C., than it was in Virginia.’ … Now those financiers and the conservative-leaning press have made their peace, yet again, with Trump as the Republican standard-bearer. Youngkin is attempting to do the same.”
Presented Without Comment
NBC News: Trump Confuses the Name of His Doctor When Bragging About Taking a Cognitive Test
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday confused the name of his former White House physician just moments after he said President Joe Biden should take a cognitive test.
The mix-up happened as Trump bragged that he had “aced” a cognitive test. Trump also criticized Biden, saying, “I think he should take a cognitive test like I did.”
“I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. Doc Ronny—Doc Ronny Johnson,” Trump said, confusing the name of his White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, now a member of the House. “Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor.”
Also Presented Without Comment
New York Post: Chuck Schumer Deletes Father’s Day Photo Tweet in Front of Grill After Critics Slam His Spatula Skills
In the Zeitgeist
Paul McCartney turns 82 today, and although it’s not exactly how he envisioned spending his golden years, he announced on Sunday his Got Back tour in Europe, featuring live performances in London, Manchester, Paris, and Madrid.
We’re a little disappointed he’s not performing stateside, but we can look back on when some unknown band called The Beatles played a recently released song written by McCartney and John Lennon on the Ed Sullivan Show 60 years ago:
