Spending Skirmishes

Happy Friday! Chicagoans have been making hay out of their city’s connection to Pope Leo XIV, but it appears that Philadelphians, where the pontiff attended college, have swung the other way by electing their own anti-Pope: the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot, Phillie Phanatic. Eat your heart out, Avignon.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to appear in Istanbul on Thursday for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite initially proposing the talks. Zelensky landed Thursday in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but declined to travel to Istanbul after the Russian government confirmed that it would only be sending a delegation of lower-level officials. The talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials have been pushed to Friday. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to meet with the Ukrainian delegation and Turkish officials separately. President Donald Trump noted Thursday that “nothing’s going to happen” until he personally meets with Putin.

President Trump said Thursday in Doha that Iran had “sort of” agreed to terms on a nuclear deal with the United States. “Iran has sort of agreed to the terms: They’re not going to make, I call it, in a friendly way, nuclear dust. We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran,” he said at a business roundtable, crediting the supposed progress to his administration’s “maximum pressure” sanctions regime. (It’s unclear what he means by “nuclear dust.”) Following talks in Oman last week, a top Iranian official said Wednesday that his government was willing to give up its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Iran has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s latest statement.

The Department of Homeland Security has requested more than 20,000 National Guard members to help enforce the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, the New York Times reported Thursday. If approved by the Defense Department, the call-up would mark the first time National Guard troops have been deployed to directly enforce immigration law, although they have been used to support immigration enforcement operations in the past. The request follows attempts by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration by pulling in personnel from federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as working with state and local law enforcement.

The medical team that delivered the first custom gene-editing treatment ever, curing the rare genetic disorder of an infant, presented their work on Thursday at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. The group of researchers, several of them at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, used an innovative technique known as base editing to change a single mutation in the genetics of their patient, KJ Muldoon, who was born with the rare CPS1 genetic disorder. The breakthrough could open the door to treating the tens of millions of Americans suffering from rare genetic disorders.

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Thursday that criminals had obtained the personal data of a “small subset” of customers and were demanding $20 million for not making the information public. CEO Brian Armstrong said on X that the criminals had bribed overseas customer service agents for the information, but had not obtained passwords, private keys, or funds. He added that criminals were using the information to impersonate customer service agents and attempt to access customers’ funds. The company estimates that the costs of the attack and reimbursing customers would be between $180 and $400 million.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard oral arguments in the Trump administration’s challenge to the blocking, by nationwide injunction, of the president’s executive order seeking to abrogate birthright citizenship. The justices seemed divided on the Trump administration’s arguments that lower courts should not have the power to issue nationwide injunctions, with multiple opponents of the White House arguing that restricting injunctions’ scope to only the parties affected by the case would be administratively unworkable. Some justices also seemed to cast doubt on the constitutionality of the executive order itself.

Reconciliation Nation

Bill markups aren’t anyone’s idea of a fun all-nighter, so who can blame at least two members of Congress who appeared to fall asleep during a marathon markup for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Wednesday? The hearing ran for more than 24 hours as Democrats tried to either delay or force messaging votes on proposed amendments to Republicans’ “one big, beautiful” reconciliation bill.

Dealing with such antics from the opposing party is tiring, but Republicans in the House of Representatives have more difficult problems within their own conference. Various disagreements have emerged as GOP lawmakers haggle over the final details of their bill to put in place President Donald Trump’s key legislative priorities, bypassing the Senate filibuster through the budget reconciliation process and enabling the legislation to pass with no Democratic support. All the relevant committees have released the text of their portions of the bill and advanced them to the next step in the process. And of course, not everyone is happy.

“We’re working around the clock to build that consensus to get 218 votes and deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda so the American people can really begin to feel relieved,” Speaker Mike Johnson said at a Wednesday press conference. He insisted that his chamber was on track to meet its self-imposed deadline and pass the bill before Congress takes a week off for Memorial Day—effectively by May 22.

But whether that will happen is unclear. With the text released, enough members have said they won’t support the bill that it probably would not pass in its current form. It’s a familiar story for the House in the 119th Congress; Republicans’ three-vote majority is so slim—and their conference so fractious—that the consensus Johnson seeks is extremely difficult to find.

Two main issues are at play. Spending hawks want to ensure deep spending reductions, but more moderate members want to ensure those cuts did not severely affect Medicaid coverage. Meanwhile, Republicans from New York, New Jersey, and California want to raise the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, but that’s not much of a priority for GOP House members generally—plus, a higher SALT cap would jeopardize other parts of the legislation.

After its 26-hour bill markup session that started Tuesday, the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over Medicaid, advanced the text of its piece of the bill. The committee’s heavy lifting enabled the House to reach its goal of $1.5 trillion in spending reductions that got fiscal hardliners on board for the budget resolution last month. But now the spending hawks are dissatisfied because some of the cost reductions won’t kick in right away.

“That math is dependent on a whole lot of variables, and you’re talking about back-loaded savings, front-loaded taxes, so I’m not sure that math is right,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told reporters Wednesday. But he added that the $1.5 trillion in cuts was a minimum “to even get in the door of having a conversation.”

One of the cost-saving measures Republicans included was work requirements for entitlement programs, but those do not take effect until 2029.

“We didn’t come here to claim that we’re going to reform things and then not do it,” Roy said. “Again, the work requirement thing that doesn’t actually take place for four years, ‘til after the Trump presidency—that is facially absurd. It’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard of, actually.”

While Roy and his fellow spending hawks already have serious misgivings about the bill, there is a faction of Republicans whose demands could alienate them further. GOP members such as New York Reps. Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota have coalesced around their goal to raise the SALT cap. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set it at $10,000, and the Ways and Means Committee text would increase it to $30,000 for households making $400,000 a year or less. Still, SALT-y Republicans are not satisfied.

“You can look at a district like mine, where three of the four counties I represent are in the top 16 highest property tax counties in America, so when you start talking about income caps at $400,000, you’re screwing a whole host of people who are getting hammered by property taxes,” Lawler told reporters Wednesday. “So this, as it stands—I’ve been very clear—does not have my support.”

To this point, that handful of Republicans have not said publicly what their floor for the cap would be in order to vote for the bill. “We’re New Yorkers. We know that the first person in a negotiation who says a number essentially gives themselves a ceiling towards the other party,” LaLota said last week.

But raising the bill’s current SALT cap would mean lost revenue that would likely necessitate more cuts elsewhere. Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri has said that the cost of the tax plan is just over $3.9 trillion, a little below the cap of $4 trillion set by the rules of last month’s resolution. Per those rules, any revenue the federal government loses in the reconciliation bill’s tax portion above $4 trillion must be met dollar-for-dollar in spending reductions above the $1.5 trillion target level.

“If SALT goes up, then there’s going to have to be some adjustments elsewhere,” said Freedom Caucus member Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

Members of the different factions—Freedom Caucus types, SALT Republicans, moderates, and rank-and-file Republicans—met in Johnson’s office on Thursday to iron out their differences. No agreement materialized, but Johnson said it was “a very thoughtful discussion” and insisted the conference was still on track to pass the bill by Memorial Day.

“Not everybody’s going to be delighted with every provision in a bill this large, but everyone can be satisfied, and we’re very, very close to that,” he told reporters after emerging from it. “So I’ve committed to work throughout the weekend on it. Others are as well, and I am convinced that we’ll be able to adjust the dial, so to speak, so that we can come to an agreement that will meet the criteria that everybody has.”

The next step is for the Budget Committee to hold a markup of the entire One Big Beautiful Bill Act (yes, that’s what congressional Republicans have actually named it) on Friday and advance it, allowing the House to vote on it next week. Still, there are numerous obstacles. Roy and fellow Freedom Caucus members Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia all sit on the committee and have said they will vote against it. Because Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas is on paternity leave, just two “no” votes would result in a tie and see the bill fail in committee.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Thursday afternoon that the Medicaid work requirements would likely be implemented earlier than 2029, though there is no text for an amendment yet.

And then there’s the Senate. There are no SALT Republicans in the upper chamber, but that body will see a similar fight over spending cuts. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, for example, has raised concerns about other measures in the section of the bill dealing with Medicaid.

“I’m not going to support this bill from the House in this form,” he said on CNN Wednesday. “I think that’s clear—it’s got to change before it can pass the Senate. And I continue to stand by my line in the sand, which is no Medicaid benefit cuts. Listen, if you want to do work requirements, I’m all for that. I bet every Republican—and I bet most Americans—would agree with that. But we’re not talking here about just work requirements. The House goes much, much, much further than that.”

On the other side of the issue is Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who wants drastically more cuts than the House version currently includes. He has called for a return to pre-pandemic levels of spending—which would be a net reduction of about $2.5 trillion.

“It’s easy to cut taxes, it’s easy to increase spending. What’s hard to do is address the whole spending equation,” he told reporters.

Today’s Must-Read

How USAID Became a Humanitarian FedEx Thomas Dichter Humanitarian aid and development aid are not the same thing. It’s the difference between providing temporary shelter for a homeless person and tackling the underlying structural, political, and economic conditions that made that person homeless in the first place. It’s the difference between fixing the problem right in front of you and fixing the cause that led to it. Over USAID’s 60-plus years, development has become a barely visible thread connecting the agency to its original purpose. Gradually and inexorably, as an aid-industrial complex grew, USAID went from being a thoughtful, experimenting, exciting venturer into the complexities of human development to being a largely bureaucratic and technocratic delivery agency—a humanitarian FedEx.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

In the Washington Post, Gary Winslett wrote about the biggest culprit in the decline of Rust Belt manufacturing: the South. “The Rust Belt’s manufacturing decline isn’t primarily about jobs going to Mexico. It’s about jobs going to Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. To put it in college football terms, the traditional Big Ten has been losing out to the Southeastern Conference. In 1970, the Rust Belt was responsible for nearly half of all manufacturing exports while the South produced less than a quarter,” he wrote. “Today, the roles are reversed, it is the Rust Belt that hosts less than one-fourth of all manufactured exports and the South that exports twice what the Rust Belt does. This migration didn’t happen by accident. It was driven by specific policy choices. States such as Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Texas have aggressively courted manufacturers by promising business-friendly policy environments.”

Writing for Noema Magazine, Thor Hanson reflected on the biological mysteries awaiting us in our own backyards. “It started with a thump, the grim sound of a bird hitting the window of my little office shack. When I ran outside to check, I found the first hermit thrush that I had ever seen in our yard, lying dead in the grass. As I lay those few feathered ounces to rest beneath a rose bush, my sorrow was tinged with something like embarrassment. Here I was, studying nature and writing books about it, and I’d had no idea that this celebrated bird was wintering in the shrubs just a few feet from my desk,” he wrote. “As a biologist and a writer, failing to notice a species so famous in both of my chosen trades begged an obvious question: What else was I overlooking in my own backyard? Finding answers would occupy years. I climbed trees, I dug holes, I crawled on my hands and knees, and I sat inside a pile of sticks, listening and watching. I saw an incredible array of species doing things that I had never imagined, from yellowjackets sipping honeydew in the treetops to woodpeckers dropping branches on a saw-whet owl.”

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Vietnamese Man Came for Annual ICE Check-In, Then Nearly Got Deported to Libya

Politico: Biden’s Former Natsec Adviser Says Ex-President’s Debate Performance Was ‘A Shock to Me’

Washington Post: Price Tag for Trump’s Military Parade Could Reach $45 Million

In the Zeitgeist

The inimitable Stanley Tucci returns to Italy on Monday to explore its culture and cuisine in a new National Geographic series, Tucci in Italy. Mamma Mia!

Let Us Know