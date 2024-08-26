Sudan Peace Talks Flounder As Millions Face Starvation

Happy Monday! After that RFK Jr.-planted-a-dead-bear-cub-in-Central-Park story emerged earlier this month, we didn’t think we could be surprised by any developments involving the political scion and deceased mammals.
But then his daughter goes and tells Town & Country about the time her dad raced to the shore with a chainsaw, decapitated a beached whale, and tied its head to the top of the family car. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car,” Kick Kennedy recalled. “It was the rankest thing on the planet.”
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes across southern Lebanon over the weekend targeting Hezbollah—the Iranian-backed, Lebanese-based terrorist group—and destroying thousands of its rocket launchers. Israeli officials said the strikes, which involved more than 100 fighter jets, were launched after Israeli intelligence reports found Hezbollah was planning imminent strikes across northern and central Israel. The terror group still launched more than 150 projectiles into Israel on Sunday, most of which were destroyed by Israeli air defenses, per the IDF. “This morning, we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. “In consensus with the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff, we directed the IDF initiate action to eliminate the threat.” Hezbollah said the attack was the “first phase” of its response to an Israeli strike last month that killed a Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
- German authorities arrested a 26-year-old man—a suspected member of the Islamic State terrorist group—after he confessed to carrying out a knife attack at a festival in Solingen, Germany, on Friday night that killed three people and left eight others critically wounded. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack , and German law enforcement officials say the detained suspect was a Syrian refugee living in refugee housing near the festival.
- Ukraine and Russia exchanged captured soldiers on Saturday in a prisoner swap that involved 230 prisoners-of-war—115 captured soldiers on each side returning to their home countries. The prisoner exchange—the first between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022—was mediated by the United Arab Emirates. “Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted after the exchange was finalized. “We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back.”
- The United Kingdom’s navy spotted three fires aboard a Greek-flagged and owned commercial oil vessel in the Red Sea on Friday, presumed to be caused by an attack Wednesday on the ship by the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorist organization based in Yemen. A French navy ship rescued all of the oil tanker’s 29 crew members, but the vessel itself continues to drift ablaze in the Red Sea. The E.U.’s military task force to defend against Houthi attacks on commercial ships—Operation Aspides—warned on Saturday that the drifting ship presents “a significant environmental threat due to the large volume of crude oil on board, which could lead to a severe ecological disaster with potentially devastating effects on the region’s biodiversity.”
- NASA announced on Saturday that Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth next month without its crew, leaving astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams at the International Space Station (ISS) until at least early 2025. Starliner had ferried Wilmore and Williams to the ISS in early June—for a planned stay of nine days—but thruster and helium leak issues the Boeing spacecraft experienced while docking prompted safety concerns and several delays. Now the two NASA astronauts will return in February 2025 on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.
- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign on Friday and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Kennedy said at a campaign event in Phoenix that he did not see a path to victory and was worried his continued presence in the race would aid Vice President Kamala Harris’ electoral chances. “My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” he said. “But in about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name, and I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me.” Kennedy, who later joined Trump at a rally in nearby Glendale, Arizona, was polling in the low single digits nationally when he dropped out.
- Several outlets reported on Friday that five U.S. Secret Service agents—four from its Pittsburgh office and one assigned to former President Donald Trump’s security team—were relieved of their operational responsibilities and reassigned to administrative, non-field duties following an investigation into last month’s assassination attempt on Trump’s life. The Secret Service did not confirm the reports, but said the agency does not comment on ongoing personnel matters.
- Republican attorneys general from Texas and 15 other states sued the Biden administration on Friday for its decision to allow illegal immigrants who are spouses and children of U.S. citizens to apply for legal status without first leaving the United States, provided they have resided in the U.S. for at least 10 years. President Joe Biden first announced the program—administered by the Department of Homeland Security—in June, and began accepting applications early last week. The lawsuit, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, argued that the program is unconstitutional and would worsen the immigration crisis at the southern border.
- The Justice Department—along with eight states’ attorneys general—filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against RealPage, a software company that offers property management services in the real estate industry, alleging the company unlawfully decreased competition among landlords—subsequently driving up rent prices—and monopolized the property-pricing software market. “RealPage’s scheme not only distorts competition to the detriment of renters, but also allows it to reinforce its dominant position in the market for commercial revenue management software,” prosecutors wrote in the lawsuit.
‘At This Point, We Can’t Avert Famine’
When we last wrote to you about the Sudan civil war, the country was nearing a humanitarian catastrophe brought on by a man-made famine. Now, deep in the middle of both the rainy and lean seasons, officials and aid groups believe hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of people will …
Worth Your Time
- Writing in Law & Liberty, John O. McGinnis argues that America truly is becoming more politically extreme. “The two-party structure in the United States does provide some checks on extremism, but political scientists have shown that both Republicans and Democrats are drifting away from the center,” he wrote. “The trend toward extremes represents a melancholy decline for liberalism.” Why is this happening? “In my view, two phenomena provide the best explanations,” he wrote. “One paradoxically is decades of peace and prosperity. Voters feel they can indulge extreme beliefs because society and the world have been so relatively stable. … Second, the beliefs indulged are more extreme because they offer a comprehensive view of the world that offers a picture of good and evil more compelling than centrist compromises. The most famous epigram of the German-American political theorist Eric Voegelin was ‘Don’t immanentize the eschaton.’ Importing messianic sensibilities into politics is dangerous, because it suggests the possibility of utopian solutions here and now, eschewing the messy compromises and the prudent implementation of even novel ideas—a process that supports the stability of the political order.”
- In his latest Substack post, Noah Smith addresses the “ignore the economists” crowd that has cropped up in the wake of some of Kamala Harris’ recent proposals. “Even if you’re utterly dedicated to a certain political movement, it is important to have some understanding about how the world really works,” he wrote. “If your ideology tells you to build a dam, you need to consult civil engineers who will tell you if it’s actually feasible. If you don’t, you could end up with a lot of drowned citizens.” Of course, everyone has limits to the knowledge they possess—even the experts. “Economists don’t know everything, and they can often get things wrong—the fact that different economists disagree with each other on almost every issue is proof of their fallibility,” Smith writes. “An economy is inherently both harder to study and harder to control than a bridge or a jet engine or a particle accelerator—getting reproducible, dependable, broadly applicable results in social science will always be an uphill battle. But economists know a lot of facts about the economy, they have a lot of data and a lot of good statistical methods, and once in a while they even have a theory that consistently works.”
Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social: “My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights.”
Also Presented Without Comment
NBC News: Vance Says Trump Would Veto A National Abortion Ban
Ohio Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, on Saturday said Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if a bill were to be passed by Congress.
…
“I mean, if you’re not supporting it, as the president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it,” Vance argued.
Also Also Presented Without Comment
Washington Post: Babe Ruth’s Called-Shot Jersey, The ‘Mona Lisa,’ Fetches Record $24 Million
In the Zeitgeist
The Lord of the Rings is returning to the big screen—and for the first time, in anime-style animation. The film, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim—slated to hit theaters in December—is set 183 years before the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and includes narrative details and stories born from J.R.R Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings epic novel, but which were excluded from the movie trilogy.
