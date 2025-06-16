Skip to content
Latest
The Israel-Iran War Rages On
Go to my account
Politics

The Israel-Iran War Rages On

Plus: A relatively uneventful military parade and nationwide anti-Trump protests.

By , , and
Scroll to the comments section

Happy Monday! In a social media post on Sunday morning, Pope Leo wrote, “In our competitive society, where it seems that only the strong and winners deserve to live, sport also teaches us how to lose. It forces us, in learning the art of losing, to confront our fragility, our limitations and our imperfections. It is through the experience of these limits that we open our hearts to hope. Athletes who never make mistakes, who never lose, do not exist.”

Yeah, he’s a White Sox fan, alright.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • Israel and Iran continued trading attacks over the weekend and into Monday, as President Donald Trump urged the two countries to “make a deal.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Mohammed Kazemi was among the Iranian leaders whom Israeli forces killed on Sunday, and the Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation warnings to Tehran residents on Sunday in areas near weapons factories, several hours before launching an air strike there. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have reported that Iranian aerial attacks on residential areas across Israel have killed at least 24 people thus far, many of whom were not in bomb shelters at the time. On Sunday, the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a Syrian civilian was also killed after a drone, likely launched by Iran, fell on her home. 
  • Meanwhile, several news outlets reported on Sunday that Israel had an opportunity to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, per unnamed U.S. officials, but that Trump had urged Netanyahu not to move forward with the operation when he was informed of it. Israeli officials have pushed back on the account, with Netanyahu telling Fox News’ Bret Baier, “There are a lot of false reports about conversations that didn’t take place, but I don’t want to get into that.” Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Sunday that Iranian officials informed mediators from Oman and Qatar that they are not interested in ceasefire negotiations while attacks continue.
  • Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, the former Democratic state House speaker, and her husband, Mark, were murdered in their home on Saturday by a gunman posing as law enforcement. The same assailant shot and injured Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Police apprehended the 57-year-old suspect on Sunday night following a two-day manhunt, charging him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. In a police vehicle left behind by the attacker, authorities found a hit list with more than 70 names of potential targets, including other Democratic politicians, pro-choice advocates, and the locations of Planned Parenthood and health care centers. The suspect was twice appointed to the Minnesota Workforce Development Board by two different state governors, serving from 2016 to 2023. Hoffman also served on the board, though Minnesota investigators have not yet determined whether the two knew each other. 
  • President Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin called him Saturday morning “to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran.” Trump said the two spoke very little about Russia’s war against Ukraine—“that will be for next week”—but that they agreed the fighting between Israel and Iran should end. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine swapped prisoners of war—mostly those injured or younger than 25 years old—but Russian officials accused Ukraine of violating the deal by not exchanging the bodies of deceased soldiers. Moscow has previously accused Kyiv of violating the deal’s terms, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “dirty political and information game.”
  • A former Syrian senior security official, Maj. Gen. Bassam al-Hassan, told federal agents with the FBI and CIA in recent weeks that Austin Tice—a journalist and former U.S. Marine who went missing in August 2012 while reporting in Syria—had been executed in 2013 at the orders of the since-deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, several news outlets reported. Al-Hassan reportedly informed federal officials of possible locations where Tice’s body could be buried. Responding to Al Hassan’s statements, Tice’s family wrote that they believe “this version of events is false.” U.S. officials have said as recently as December 2024 that they believed Tice to be alive.
  • The Trump administration ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Friday to stop conducting raids and arrests on most farms, restaurants, and hotels, and aquaculture or meatpacking plants, several news outlets reported. The decision reportedly came directly from the president. “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote on social media last week, hinting at the forthcoming policy change. Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said ICE would continue to target the “worst criminal illegal aliens” residing in the United States.
  • A 39-year-old man was shot on Saturday at a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, and later died from his injuries. Police have detained a 24-year-old suspect and two others connected to the shooting. The victim was not the shooter’s “intended target,” law enforcement officials said, stating that he was an “innocent bystander.” They added that there were no other reported disturbances at the city’s “No Kings” protests—described by its organizers as “a mass, nationwide protest rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy”—on Saturday. Meanwhile, police in Culpepper County, Virginia, arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with reckless driving on Saturday after he allegedly “intentionally” drove his SUV into a “No Kings” protest crowd, striking at least one person, though no injuries were reported.
  • Also on Saturday, Los Angeles police issued dispersal orders in areas near a federal building located downtown, stating that some people in the crowd were “throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects.” Law enforcement officials added that “less lethal [force] has been approved,” warning people to leave the area and later deploying smoke and flash-bangs to clear the area. In response, protesters accused the police of escalating the situation. Later, police said “commercial grade fireworks” had been thrown at officers.

A Mideast War Enters Day Four

Israeli civil defense and emergency responders conduct nighttime search and rescue operations among heavily damaged buildings following an Iranian missile strike in the southern Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Mostafaf Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Israeli civil defense and emergency responders conduct nighttime search and rescue operations among heavily damaged buildings following an Iranian missile strike in the southern Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Mostafaf Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

At 10 p.m. Tehran time on Friday, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared war on Israel as Iran’s opening missile salvo rained down on Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. “The Zionist regime made a grave mistake,” he said in a televised address. “Life will become bitter for them, without a doubt. They should not think they struck and it’s over—no. They started this and triggered a war. We will not allow them to walk away unscathed from the great crime they have committed.”

That initial attack, which came in response to Israel’s operation targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure on Friday, killed one person and injured 20. And Tehran continued launching devastating barrages through the weekend and into Monday, hitting civilian centers in an effort to exhaust Israel’s supply of interceptors and wear down the resolve of its people. But analysts say there’s a limit to how long the Islamic Republic can continue to fire on Israel as its ballistic missile stockpiles are depleted or destroyed. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities, oil fields, military bases, and other targets across Iran continue.

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey. (Photos via Getty Images)

Is Free Speech Too Sacred?

No matter how wonderful the freedom of expression is, society has legitimate interests besides maximizing speech. There is nothing shameful or antithetical to Americanism about establishing laws, norms, and expectations that keep free speech in its proper place as one important element of a free and functioning society. No freedoms, not even those enshrined in the Bill of Rights, ought to swallow the rest of American life whole. Safety against stampedes could justify limiting speech. So could a policy of not aiding enemies of the state. But what else? To what extent? And in what ways?

Toeing the Company Line

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch and currently based in Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

James P. Sutton's Headshot

James P. Sutton

James P. Sutton is a Morning Dispatch Reporter, based in Washington D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he most recently graduated from University of Oxford with a Master's degree in history. He has also taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and interned at National Review and the Foreign Policy Research Institute. When not writing for The Morning Dispatch, he is probably playing racquet sports, reading a history book, or rooting for Bay Area sports teams.

Peter Gattuso's Headshot

Peter Gattuso

Peter Gattuso is a fact check reporter for The Dispatch, based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he interned at The Dispatch, National Review, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. When Peter is not fact-checking, he is probably watching baseball, listening to music on vinyl records, or discussing the Jones Act.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

Related Content

The Latest

https://d3tp52qarp2cyk.cloudfront.net/polly-audio/post-87363-generative-Stephen.ab0cb555-eb99-412c-b65a-bebf508a578b.mp3
/

Speed