The U.S.-China Tech Race Accelerates

Happy Monday! With the Chiefs laying an egg last night, can we finally chill out with all those State Farm Bundle-Rooski ads for a little bit?

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Beijing’s Technological Strides

Back in 2023, then-President Joe Biden was reportedly so alarmed by the latest Mission: Impossible film, which features sentient artificial intelligence (AI) as the film’s villain, that he passed a sweeping executive order to curb the technology’s unchecked development.

But two years later, it looks like he might have been fretting about the wrong blockbuster. There isn’t yet a sci-fi AI mastermind, but we do have an escalating technological arms race between two major powers—the United States and China—of the likes depicted in Oppenheimer. And despite President Donald Trump’s talk of American AI domination, recent developments suggest China has been making up ground faster than many observers expected.

For years, there had been a sense that China lagged behind the United States in its AI development, particularly …

Worth Your Time

On the Ezra Klein Show, Yuval Levin—the director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute—discussed the constitutional pitfalls of the Trump administration’s early efforts to reshape the federal government. “Now look, in the long term, there’s certainly an argument for driving some churn in federal employment, for bringing in some new blood. I can see that,” he said. “But politics is a medium-term business. And in the medium term, this is going to bring chaos. Think, for example, about what they’re doing to their new political appointees. You have all these people who are just now getting confirmed by the Senate. They’re coming into these departments. Some of them are quite new to these places; some of them, maybe, have been there before. And they’re coming in while, say, a fifth of their workforce is going through a long-term resignation process. And the people resigning have not been chosen on the basis of which jobs are most important, which people are doing the best work, what government functions are most essential, what actually has to be done by law. None of that. It’s all happening on the basis of who finds it attractive to not work until September while getting paid. That means they’re going to come in with chaos. And the way they’re approaching it is rooted, I think, in a Silicon Valley argument that says: Creative destruction is how you learn. Break things and then see how they fall. And you can build something new. And the civil service just isn’t going to work that way. That’s not really how this system can learn.”

Associated Press: Super Bowl Halftime Performer Detained After Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag

Metro Philadelphia: Philly Mayor: “Do Not Climb Light Poles”

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, in an interview with NBC News: “I don’t think there’s any plans to invade Canada.”

In the Zeitgeist

In what was probably one of the weirder Super Bowl commercials to air last night, Seal—as a seal—sang a tweaked version of his hit song, “Kiss From A Rose,” to push Mountain Dew Baja Blast. God bless America.

Toeing the Company Line

