The U.S.-China Tech Race Accelerates

Beijing’s Technological Strides

Back in 2023, then-President Joe Biden was reportedly so alarmed by the latest Mission: Impossible film, which features sentient artificial intelligence (AI) as the film’s villain, that he passed a sweeping executive order to curb the technology’s unchecked development.

But two years later, it looks like he might have been fretting about the wrong blockbuster. There isn’t yet a sci-fi AI mastermind, but we do have an escalating technological arms race between two major powers—the United States and China—of the likes depicted in Oppenheimer. And despite President Donald Trump’s talk of American AI domination, recent developments suggest China has been making up ground faster than many observers expected.

For years, there had been a sense that China lagged behind the United States in its AI development, particularly after the Biden administration placed export controls on the advanced chips needed to develop cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) models like ChatGPT starting in 2022. Most of Beijing’s AI advancements already came from copying open-source American models like Meta’s AI, seemingly confirming that the country was better at imitating than innovating.

But two models by the Chinese AI lab DeepSeek, unveiled last month, may have changed the game. The lab said it created R1—which performed as well as or better than leading American models—at the cost of just $5.6 million, a fraction of the over $100 million it cost to develop comparable models. The news sparked a massive stock market reaction, with chip manufacturers Nvidia and Broadcom losing a combined $800 billion in market cap after the announcement. DeepSeek also claimed that it had used just 2,000 chips to train its V3 model, significantly fewer than the estimated 25,000 chips used to train ChatGPT-4.

In reality, DeepSeek’s purported advances came with a big asterisk. The cited cost of $5.6 million was the price to run the final round of training, and didn’t include all the previous training rounds and infrastructure investments that led to it. DeepSeek has also reportedly used more than 50,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and spent upwards of $500 million in hardware throughout the company’s history.

Still, China’s strides in the AI race have given American officials and analysts cause for concern, particularly as Beijing makes up ground despite U.S. export controls. “The gap has narrowed since the launch of ChatGPT in October 2020, where it seemed like the United States was out far ahead,” Greg Allen, the director of the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told TMD. President Donald Trump also recognized the significance of DeepSeek’s progress, describing it as “a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win.”

But what would winning look like? Artificial general intelligence (AGI): a model that can accomplish any task as well as or better than humans, essentially creating human-like intelligence in a machine. Both countries are racing toward the capability, which would give a decisive strategic advantage to whichever country achieves it first, particularly in the realms of national security, cyber attack capabilities, and military technology.

As much as AGI seems like science fiction, AI industry leaders think we could reach the milestone in the next few years. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Bloomberg in January that AGI would likely be developed during Trump’s term in office, and Shane Legg—co-founder of Google’s DeepMind AI lab—said he thinks there is a 50-percent chance that we reach AGI by 2028. “We appear to be heading in the not-too-distant future towards performance that is jaw-droppingly economically valuable,” Allen said. It is those “next turns of the crank in scaling up AI performance” that the U.S. is hoping to prevent China from reaching, he added.

The Biden administration tried to slow Beijing’s AI development by imposing chip export controls, keeping the most powerful AI-ready chips out of reach of Chinese companies. But analysts argue that the restrictions needed to be updated in 2023, 2024, and 2025, after both China and American chip manufacturers like Nvidia exploited loopholes in the controls. DeepSeek reportedly has access to 20,000 chips that are now not allowed to be sold to China.

China is also working to produce its own chips, but it doesn’t yet have the manufacturing equipment to develop GPUs on par with industry leaders given export controls from countries like the Netherlands and Japan. But if China produces the equipment to develop advanced chips domestically, such restrictions won’t matter. And it could be just a matter of when not if: The timeline for creating these chips depends on how quickly Chinese chip manufacturers can reverse engineer the machines they have on hand and start making copies of them domestically, Allen said.

Adding to the complicated picture is the prospect of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. If Beijing took over the island, it would have unfettered access to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces more than half of the world’s semiconductors. “If they decide to take over TSMC, it’s kind of game over,” Shane Tews, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told TMD. The Taiwanese semiconductors are vital for the most advanced AI-ready chips, and, despite the 2022 CHIPS Act, American manufacturers are not yet positioned to develop the necessary semiconductors on their own.

But if U.S. enforcement of export controls falters, China could quickly have access to leading chips without needing to develop its own—and the Trump administration has already disbanded the Department of Justice unit that enforces corporate violations of export controls.

AI isn’t the only technology that China and the United States are competing over, though. Quantum computing allows computer bits to process multiple pieces of information at a time, exponentially increasing computing power and enabling computers to crack most encryption on data stored around the world. The technology technically already exists, but it is still in its early days and not yet viable. “Everything will be breakable,” Tews said. “It’s a national priority [for China] to get to quantum before the United States.”

Both countries are already reportedly working on what is called “harvest now, decrypt later” initiatives, gathering data that they will decrypt after they develop the capability. But it’s unclear whether the U.S. has made the technology a top priority. China has invested $15 billion into quantum computing, compared to the United States’ $4 billion. Private investment over the last several years in the U.S. totaled more than $8 billion, but it was a fraction of the $200 billion investment in AI.

The United States is still well-positioned in its competition with China, but it’s far from guaranteed that the race will end in an Oppenheimer-style American victory. Trump signed an executive order establishing “global AI dominance” as official government policy, but it remains to be seen what actionable steps the administration will take.

“We could absolutely blow this,” Allen said. And with the Trump administration removing enforcement of export controls, he added: “We might currently be in the process of blowing this.”

