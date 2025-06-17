Skip to content
America’s Political Violence Problem
Politics

America's Political Violence Problem

Minnesota shootings appear to be the latest in a series of ideologically driven attacks.

By
Happy Tuesday! Every sport has its greats: Baseball has Babe Ruth, basketball has Michael Jordan, hockey has Wayne Gretzky, and competitive hot dog eating has 41-year-old world champ Joey Chestnut.

 After an endorsement deal with a plant-based meat brand saw him barred from last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut on Monday announced plans to return to the competition in pursuit of his 17th victory. “This event means the world to me,” he said. “It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • Iranian ballistic missile attacks on cities across Israel early Monday morning killed at least eight people, and nearly 300 others remain hospitalized across the country, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued evacuation warnings for residents living in an area of Tehran, and, hours later, struck targets across the capital city, including the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, which the IDF said also served as a functioning communications center for the military. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed President Donald Trump to negotiate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, tweeting on Monday, “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential.”
  • President Trump departed a gathering of the Group of Seven (G7) world leaders in Canada early on Monday night amid rising tensions in the Middle East. “As soon as I leave here, we’re going to be doing something,” he told reporters. “But I have to leave here.” Before the president’s departure, he joined the other leaders in issuing a statement declaring that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and urging a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.” Also on Monday, the president called on Iranians to “immediately evacuate” Tehran on Truth Social.
  • The U.S. military rerouted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier from the South China Sea to the Middle East on Monday, multiple news outlets reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. The naval vessel—which is capable of holding 5,000 crew members and 60 aircraft—is described on the Navy’s website as “one of the largest warships in the world.” In addition, a “large number” of refueling tanker planes departed the U.S. for Europe to support any potential operations in the Middle East. The moves follow the Pentagon’s deployment of two naval destroyers to the eastern Mediterranean last week. 
  • FBI Director Kash Patel announced Monday that the 57-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home—and, in a separate attack, wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette—will face federal stalking, murder, and firearms charges. The alleged gunman also faces state charges, including first-degree murder. According to court documents, the man went to the residences of at least two other unnamed Democratic state lawmakers, at least one of whom was not home, on the night of his attack. Investigators have not yet identified a motive, but the acting U.S. attorney in Minnesota said the attacker “researched his victims and their families.” The suspect was arrested late Sunday and appeared in federal court on Monday, represented by a public defender. 
  • Federal Judge Allison Burroughs on Monday extended a pause on the Trump administration’s proclamation barring international students enrolled at Harvard University from entering the United States. Burroughs had issued a temporary restraining order on June 6 to halt the policy while she deliberated on the merits of the case. But with that order set to expire on June 19, Burroughs extended it through June 23. “We’ll kick out an opinion as soon as we can,” she said of the case, which was brought by Harvard following Trump’s June 4 executive order. Separately, Harvard is suing the administration over a Department of Homeland Security notice threatening to revoke the university’s ability to enroll international students, which Burroughs also temporarily blocked. 
  • Federal Judge William Young ruled on Monday that the Trump administration’s decision to cancel National Institute of Health (NIH) grants over their purported support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs was “void and illegal,” arguing the policy amounted to unlawful government discrimination. “This represents racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ community,” Young said. “I would be blind not to call it out. My duty is to call it out.” While a Justice Department attorney defended the administration’s actions, stating it cut grants that were not “scientifically valuable,” Young was not persuaded. In response to the ruling, White House spokesman Kush Desai questioned Young’s impartiality, claiming that his “biased opinion” had influenced the ruling.

‘We Are a Deeply Divided Nation’

A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter, the alleged shooter of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter, the alleged shooter of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, is towed from the alley behind his home on June 14, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, state law enforcement conducted a sprawling manhunt for the person accused of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses in their homes early Saturday. Driving a black SUV with emergency lights, the gunman posed as a police officer and murdered Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. The alleged assailant, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, also seriously wounded Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. 

In the largest manhunt in state history, more than 100 police officers, including some 20 SWAT teams, used surveillance aircraft and police dogs to comb an area southwest of Minneapolis in search of Boelter, eventually apprehending him near his home late Sunday. He is facing charges with first-degree murder, along with multiple federal charges. But the two lawmakers Boelter attacked were not his only targets—law enforcement discovered a notebook containing the names of more than 70 potential victims, including prominent Democrats and pro-abortion activists, signaling an ideological motivation. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the killings a “politically motivated assassination” in a news conference on Saturday.

“As a country we cannot become numb to this violence. We are a deeply divided nation,” Walz added in a statement following Boelter’s arrest. “That has become even more clear over the last two days.”

Today’s Must-Read

Arthur G. Steinberg and Randi Weingarten speak as people protest in Philadelphia as part of the No Kings rallies at Love Park on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for No Kings)

Democrats Shout ‘No Kings,’ but Maybe They Need One

Thousands of protesters this weekend gathered in cities and towns across America to declare their battle cry against Donald Trump: “No Kings.” But as Democrats are looking to get their mojo back after a year of cascading political nightmares, perhaps a king is just what this beleaguered opposition party needs. Someone to crack heads, break the party’s written and unwritten rules, and point the faithful in one, clear direction. The problem isn’t just that Democrats have no king—it’s that nobody appears to be in charge at all, or can figure out how to deliver them from their current role as Washington’s hapless minority party.

Toeing the Company Line

