Latest
Trump Administration Expands Higher Ed Crusade
Policy

Trump Administration Expands Higher Ed Crusade

‘This is just not a door I think we want to open.’

Happy Thursday! And happy (early) Fourth of July! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday, but in the meantime, we hope you have a patriotic weekend.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • In the wee hours of Thursday, House Republican leadership garnered enough GOP votes to clear the procedural hurdle necessary to vote on President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill. As their self-imposed July 4 deadline neared, House Republicans still had several colleagues they needed to convince to vote for the bill to get it through the House’s tight margins. GOP moderates were concerned the bill’s changes to social programs would impact vulnerable constituents. Meanwhile, fiscal hardliners such as those in the House Freedom Caucus were upset that the bill they received from the Senate cut significantly less spending than they had agreed to when the House began the process of crafting the bill. The House was debating the bill as dawn broke this morning, with all signs indicating Republicans would have the votes to pass it.
  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday ordered the country to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, Iranian state media reported. Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and the IAEA is the primary monitor of the country’s compliance. But the IAEA has sounded the alarm about Tehran’s accelerating production of highly enriched uranium in recent months. The fate of the uranium stockpiles is unclear in the aftermath of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, but IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently indicated that Iran could resume its uranium enrichment “in a matter of months.”
  • The White House announced Tuesday that it had halted certain weapons deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces. Following a review by the Pentagon determining that U.S. stockpiles were declining at an unsustainable rate, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause in shipments of Howitzer shells and several types of precision missiles, at least until the assessment of U.S. weapons supplies is complete, according to NBC News. Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that they had not been informed of the pause or its specifics, and the White House has yet to confirm the details of the decision.
  • President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he had reached a trade deal with Vietnam. A draft of the agreement outlines a 20 percent import tariff on Vietnamese goods and a 40 percent tariff imposed on goods from other countries that pass through Vietnam on the way to the United States. Vietnam also agreed to open its market to U.S. products it had previously blocked. The new tariff rate, if implemented, would represent an increase on the rates imposed during Trump’s pause on “reciprocal” tariffs, although a decrease from the rates that were originally threatened. The draft indicated the agreement would be finalized “within the coming weeks.” 
  • U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled Wednesday that Trump’s January proclamation declaring an “invasion” at the southern border and enacting wide-ranging restrictions on asylum exceeded his legal authority. “Nothing in the [Immigration and Nationality Act] or the Constitution grants the President … the sweeping authority asserted in the Proclamation and implementing guidance,” Moss wrote. The order, which will be paused for two weeks to give the White House time to appeal, will apply to all asylum seekers who are subject to Trump’s asylum crackdown.
  • The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s near-total ban on abortions, which was passed in 1849 and again went into effect due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022. In a 4-3 vote, the Wisconsin high court ruled that laws regulating abortion passed in the 176 years since the ban was enacted, including in the period in which it was invalidated by the Roe v. Wade decision, superseded it. Justice Annette Ziegler dissented, calling the ruling a “jaw-dropping act of judicial will.”
  • Rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on Wednesday of multiple prostitution-related offenses, while being cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges by a New York jury. Combs, who pleaded not guilty to all accusations, could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years on either of the two convictions for transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors alleged that Combs had forced two women to engage in days-long sexual performances with male sex workers by using the threat of violence and the withholding of financial support.

Campus Clashes Continue

Students walking near the University of Pennsylvania
Students walking near the University of Pennsylvania

The Trump administration’s ongoing clash with some of the nation’s most elite universities over the status of their federal funding and progressive partisan commitments has ramped up in the past week. The White House racked up three major victories at Harvard University, the University of Virginia, and most recently, the University of Pennsylvania, in its effort to reform or tyrannize higher education—depending on who you ask. 

“Conservatives have been asking America’s colleges to have a reasonable conversation for years. They refused, so now they’re going to have an unreasonable one,” Frederick Hess, the director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, told TMD. “But we needed to have the conversation.”

Today’s Must-Read

Illustration by Noah Hickey/The Dispatch. (Photo by Getty Images)

Born on the Fourth of July

When Calvin Coolidge became president, things were not going the right way. The rustic, old-fashioned, penny pincher who was so thrifty that he never even owned his own home was not the man America was looking for to manage a period of booming growth, big social changes, and a federal government that, even after wartime spending had ended, was still twice the size it had been before the war. But, of course, he was the perfect person. Coolidge set right to work cleaning house in the administration and cutting spending. He devoted time every day to go through the budget, line by line, looking for waste and abuse. He executed the public duties of office, but did little in the way of “messaging.” He was always careful, cautious, and earnest, and voters loved it.

Toeing the Company Line

