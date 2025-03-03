Trump and Vance’s Tense Standoff with Zelensky Over Ukraine’s Fate

Happy Monday! Paying Dispatch members may notice that a new feature popped up over the weekend: You can now have articles and newsletters read to you, by clicking the “Listen” button at the top of the page.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

An Oval Office Altercation

Asked about his recent characterization of President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” ahead of the Ukrainian leader’s planned visit to the White House, President Donald Trump experienced a bout of amnesia: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question.”

But any goodwill between the two men was short-lived. On Friday, a visit intended to finalize a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine devolved into a three-way shouting match between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance as growing divides between the new administration and Kyiv came to the fore. Washington’s European allies are now fearful that the clash, which pitted Trump’s blind determination to “make a deal” against Zelensky’s efforts to preserve his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, may have done irreversible damage to the continent’s security architecture.

The heated exchange came toward the end of a 50-minute press conference in the Oval Office, but it was clear early on that Trump and Zelensky had arrived at the meeting with opposing views on how the Russia-Ukraine war should end—and the United States’ role in bringing such an end about. While Trump reiterated his belief that a deal in itself would be sufficient to ward off future Russian attacks, Zelensky highlighted Moscow’s repeated violations of previous ceasefires to make the case for …

Today’s Featured Story

The Last Good Place on the Internet Clare Coffey The YouTube comments section is characterized by a sense of solidarity, a sense that we have all found ourselves here together in this space, impelled by common affections directed at our common or differing objects, enjoying familiar sweetnesses and discovering new ones—but always with a touch of melancholy. It’s the melancholy of those laboring under the yoke of time. We are all here, watching the songs of our different youths become dated irrelevance or ossified canon, returning again and again to the same videos, watching the little “Posted 4 months ago” tag become a year, then two, then five, then ten.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

On Friday, seven New York Times reporters—Jonathan Swan, Theodore Schleifer, Maggie Haberman, Ryan Mac, Kate Conger, Nicholas Nehamas, and Madeleine Ngo—published a lengthy investigation into how Elon Musk’s plan to gut the federal government materialized. “Wouldn’t it be great, Mr. Musk offered, if he could have access to the computers of the federal government? Just give him the passwords, he said jocularly, and he would make the government fit and trim,” they wrote. “What started as musings at a dinner party evolved into a radical takeover of the federal bureaucracy. It was driven with a frenetic focus by Mr. Musk, who channeled his libertarian impulses and resentment of regulatory oversight of his vast business holdings into a singular position of influence.”

In The Economist’s 1843 magazine, John Phipps profiled George Mason economist Tyler Cowen, the man who wants to know everything. “Whether they know it or not, many tech gurus now subscribe to an economic analysis that Cowen first proposed in the 2010s, when he argued that technology could rescue America from a ‘great stagnation’ that had been keeping its growth rates depressed for almost half a century,” Phipps wrote. “It was this argument, amplified by his relentless publication schedule, that helped find Cowen an audience in Silicon Valley and its downstream subcultures. Today, his readers are doge staffers. Yet among acolytes, Cowen is famous not for a single theory but for the broad scope of his intellect. Put simply, he seems to know something about everything: machine learning, Icelandic sagas and where to eat in Bergen, Norway. ‘You can have a specific and detailed discussion with him about 17th-century Irish economic thinkers, or trends in African music, or the history of nominal gdp targeting,’ said Patrick Collison, co-founder of Stripe, an online-payments company. ‘I don’t know anyone who can engage in so many domains at the depth that he does.’”

Reuters: Trump Names Cryptocurrencies in Strategic Reserve, Sending Prices Up

Axios: RFK Jr. Urges People To Get Vaccinated Amid Deadly Texas Outbreak

The White House: Support Pours In for President Trump, VP Vance’s America First Strength

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!” Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I’ve never been more proud of President Trump for showing the American people — and the world — you don’t trifle with this man … He wanted to get a ceasefire. He wants to end the war and Zelenskyy felt like he needed to bait Trump in the Oval Office.” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem: “I am so proud of our Commander-in-Chief. Thank you President @RealDonaldTrump and @VP for standing up for America. We will not tolerate the political games and disrespect of America. America is back.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: “Amen, Mr. President.”

In the Zeitgeist