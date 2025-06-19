Skip to content
Trump Sends Mixed Signals on Immigration
Policy

Trump Sends Mixed Signals on Immigration

For now, the administration seems to have recommitted to its lofty deportation goals.

By , , , and
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

  • Israel continued to hit targets across Iran on Wednesday, including the police headquarters in Tehran, weapons factories, and centrifuge production sites. Iran kept up its own attacks on cities across Israel with ballistic missiles, though Israel’s preemptive strikes on missile launchers and stockpiles have significantly reduced their frequency. But one Iranian strike hit a Soroka Medical Center—the largest hospital in southern Israel—in Beersheba. The hospital had been evacuated, but the blast injured several people, Israeli officials said. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to step up attacks on “strategic targets” in Iran in response.
  • Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said that the U.S. would suffer “irreparable damage” if it joined the Israeli strikes on Iran, rejecting calls to surrender. The comments came as U.S. President Donald Trump left open the possibility of participating in the military operation against Iran’s nuclear facilities. “I may do it. I may not do it,” Trump said Wednesday when asked about the U.S. joining the strikes. 
  • The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender transition treatment for minors in a 6-3 decision. Writing for a majority comprised of the six conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts held that the state’s restrictions on certain treatments for transgender minors, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The ruling is expected to set a precedent protecting the 26 states with similar laws, as well as Trump’s executive order blocking federal spending on gender-transition treatment for individuals under 19, from legal challenges.
  • Members of the British Parliament on Wednesday voted to decriminalize late-term abortions for women in England and Wales, the most significant reform to British abortion law since the 1960s. In a 379-137 vote, the House of Commons voted to ban the prosecution, arrest, or investigation of women who seek an abortion at any stage of their pregnancy. Previously, the U.K. allowed for abortions up to 24 weeks with the consent of two doctors, with some exceptions after that stage. The new law lifts penalties on women who terminate their pregnancies after 24 weeks, but does not prevent the prosecution of medical professionals who assist in the procedures. 
  • The baby of Adriana Smith, a brain-dead pregnant woman who had been kept alive by ventilators to preserve the life of her child, was delivered Friday via emergency Caesarean section at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital. The baby is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit and is expected to “be OK,” Smith’s mother said. Smith—who, nine weeks into her pregnancy, was admitted to the hospital after developing blood clots in her brain—was kept on life support by doctors who said they were required to do so under Georgia’s six-week ban on abortions, sparking widespread public attention. Georgia’s attorney general has disputed the claims, saying that the state’s law does not require a brain-dead patient to be kept on life support.
  • U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday voted to hold interest rates steady, but noted that they expected multiple cuts before the year’s end. In a unanimous decision, the Federal Open Market Committee chose to keep interest rates at 4.25-4.5 percent. The officials also released new economic projections predicting slower growth, increased inflation, and higher unemployment for this year.

An Immigration U-Turn—or Not

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents guard outside Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, while anti-ICE activists demonstrate on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
For a moment last week, it looked like the Trump administration might be backing off from its immigration crackdown. “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social last Thursday. The same day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials received guidance directing agents to pause work site enforcement in the agricultural industry, hotels, and restaurants. 

But the pause was short-lived. By early this week, officials reversed the updated guidance and Trump himself announced what seemed to be an expansion of immigration enforcement. And in a sign that the administration wasn’t softening its aggressive enforcement posture, federal agents on Tuesday arrested New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander for allegedly obstructing the arrest of a migrant in an immigration courthouse. 

Still, the Trump administration has a long road ahead to reach its lofty end-of-year deportation goals—and it faces internal problems including an ICE cash shortage, rising arrest quotas, and limited detention facilities. But with additional funding from Congress likely on the way soon, the administration appears fully committed to its plan.

Today’s Must-Read

Sens. Josh Hawley, left, and Ted Cruz, right. (Illustration by Noah Hickey/Images via Getty Images)

Trump Is Winning the Iran Argument Within MAGA World—For Now

A few weeks after starting his second White House term, President Donald Trump welcomed Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk to the Oval Office. Trump’s two key allies, the centibillionaire and the pundit, donned oversized Make America Great Again hats and posed for a photo with the president on a walk outside the West Wing. As the camera snapped, each man was sporting a signature Trumpian thumbs-up, with Carlson seeming to be caught in the middle of his signature cackle. No one’s laughing now. Less than two weeks after his public and vicious falling out with former special-government employee Musk, Trump is engaging in a war of words with Carlson over the war between Israel and Iran.

Toeing the Company Line

Cole Murphy's Headshot

Cole Murphy

Cole Murphy is a Morning Dispatch Reporter based in Atlanta. Prior to joining the company in 2025, he interned at The Dispatch and worked in business strategy at Home Depot. When Cole is not conributing to TMD, he is probably seeing a movie, listening to indie country music, or having his heart broken by Atlanta sports teams.

James P. Sutton's Headshot

James P. Sutton

James P. Sutton is a Morning Dispatch Reporter, based in Washington D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2024, he most recently graduated from University of Oxford with a Master's degree in history. He has also taught high school history in suburban Philadelphia, and interned at National Review and the Foreign Policy Research Institute. When not writing for The Morning Dispatch, he is probably playing racquet sports, reading a history book, or rooting for Bay Area sports teams.

Wilson Bailey

Wilson Bailey is an intern at The Dispatch and a rising junior at Colby College. When he's not reading about the history of political philosophy or out on a long-distance run, he likes to listen to red-dirt country music and trudge through Maine's backcountry.

Charlotte Lawson's Headshot

Charlotte Lawson

Charlotte Lawson is the editor of The Morning Dispatch and currently based in Florida. Prior to joining the company in 2020, she studied history and global security at the University of Virginia. When Charlotte is not keeping up with foreign policy and world affairs, she is probably trying to hone her photography skills.

