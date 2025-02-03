Trump to Impose Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China

Happy Monday! The country is bracing for six more weeks of winter after Punxsutawney Phil—who recently became a father—saw his shadow at Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday morning.

But despair not: A recent study using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information found that the weather-predicting woodchuck has a dismal accuracy rating of just 35 percent. If you want to truly know what’s up, Staten Island Chuck’s predictions have been 85 percent accurate over the years.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Trade War This Way Comes

Ahead of a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Vancouver Canucks hockey fans drowned out a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with boos. It seems that even the hospitality of our stereotypically polite neighbors to the north has its limits, and in this case, that limit is the imposition of a costly trade war with the United States.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders following through on his threat to impose tariffs on the country’s three largest economic partners: Canada, Mexico, and China. Economists warn the duties, which are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, could raise prices, slow growth, and provoke retaliatory action at a critical moment. And it may be just the start of Trump’s efforts to upend longtime U.S. trade policy.

Trump, a self-proclaimed “tariff man,” has long vowed to punish Beijing for its unfair trade practices, and Saturday’s announcement—which included a 10 percent duty on all Chinese goods—represented a significantly pared-down version of his campaign threat of a 60 percent blanket tariff against China. The more severe measures were reserved not for America’s foremost global competitor but for …

Worth Your Time

The Economist reported on the departure of French troops from their anti-terrorism posts in West Africa, and with them, the region’s sense of stability and security amid a resurgent jihadist threat and incompetent junta rule. “In Mali the army, supported by mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group and Bayraktar drones from Turkey, made some important territorial gains in the country’s north. In 2023 it seized Kidal, the symbolically significant stronghold of Tuareg separatists that French troops had restrained Malian forces from entering a decade earlier. But it has failed to stop the entrenchment of Islamic State in the north, or to stem worsening violence elsewhere in the country. Urban areas long considered secure have recently seen attacks,” the article reads. “Elsewhere in the region, things are hardly better. A month after the attack in Bamako JNIM claimed responsibility for an attack on a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Niamey, Niger’s capital. In Burkina Faso, the national army now controls barely a third of the country’s territory.”

In Open Vallejo, a local news site in Vallejo, California, Anna Bauman and Matthew Brown told the strange-but-true story of a vegan, AI death cult linked to the murder of a border patrol agent in Vermont last month. “Maximilian Snyder, a 22-year-old data scientist arrested in Northern California on Friday on suspicion of murder, and Teresa Youngblut, the 21-year-old computer science student charged last week in connection with the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, appear to follow a fringe, self-described ‘vegan Sith’ ideology that started in the Bay Area and has connections to violence, according to police records, an interview with a person familiar with the group, and years of social media and blog posts reviewed by Open Vallejo,” they wrote. “[Jessica] Taylor said the group believes in timeless decision theory, a Rationalist belief suggesting that human decisions and their effects are mathematically quantifiable. The Zizians also apparently believe that because there are two hemispheres in the brain, individuals can split their consciousness between two personalities by waking one side at a time, Taylor said. She said veganism and animal rights are also central to the ideology. A bio for an Instagram account that appears to belong to Youngblut reads, ‘talk to me about being vegan and ai alignment.’”

Axios: The Humble Penny Meets a Formidable Match: Elon Musk

The penny is seemingly immortal: Thousands of people have tried to kill it, but every time it has survived. … A post from the official DOGE account on X makes clear what everybody who has studied the subject already knows—that pennies are, quite literally, weighing down the American economy.

CNN: U.S. Government Agencies Order Employees to Remove Gender Pronouns from Email Signatures

Axios: Boston University Closes Antiracist Research Center as Ibram X. Kendi Leaves

In the Zeitgeist

Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks star and possibly the best player in the NBA, was traded this weekend to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, who is very good in his own right but definitely not the best player in the NBA. The Dispatch’s representative from Dallas, Victoria Holmes, probably had a similar reaction to Phoenix Suns’ superstar Kevin Durant when she saw the news.