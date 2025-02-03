Trump to Impose Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China

Happy Monday! The country is bracing for six more weeks of winter after Punxsutawney Phil—who recently became a father—saw his shadow at Gobbler’s Knob on Sunday morning.

But despair not: A recent study using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information found that the weather-predicting woodchuck has a dismal accuracy rating of just 35 percent. If you want to truly know what’s up, Staten Island Chuck’s predictions have been 85 percent accurate over the years.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Trade War This Way Comes

Ahead of a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Vancouver Canucks hockey fans drowned out a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” with boos. It seems that even the hospitality of our stereotypically polite neighbors to the north has its limits, and in this case, that limit is the imposition of a costly trade war with the United States.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders following through on his threat to impose tariffs on the country’s three largest economic partners: Canada, Mexico, and China. Economists warn the duties, which are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, could raise prices, slow growth, and provoke retaliatory action at a critical moment. And it may be just the start of Trump’s efforts to upend longtime U.S. trade policy.

Trump, a self-proclaimed “tariff man,” has long vowed to punish Beijing for its unfair trade practices, and Saturday’s announcement—which included a 10 percent duty on all Chinese goods—represented a significantly pared-down version of his campaign threat of a 60 percent blanket tariff against China. The more severe measures were reserved not for America’s foremost global competitor but for its regional partners. With the exception of a partial carve-out for Canadian energy products, all goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico will soon be subject to a 25 percent tariff—an effective overhaul of the highly integrated North American supply chain.

Each of the moves is ostensibly aimed at strong-arming the affected countries into stemming the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration into the U.S., though plenty of analysts have expressed skepticism that tariffs are the right tool to achieve that stated aim. But that framing allowed Trump to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which, together with his national emergency declarations, could give the president sweeping powers to set U.S. tariff policy—an authority that lies solely with Congress under Article I but was parceled off to the executive branch throughout the 20th century.

Nor are economists convinced that the measures can achieve their other goal of correcting trade imbalances—or that trade imbalances are even a meaningful indicator of the overall health of American commerce. “Economists don’t think that bilateral trade deficits are a good metric for almost anything. For example, you might have a bilateral trade deficit with your local grocery store. If you impose a tariff on your grocery consumptions, you’re just going to shift your consumption to a different grocery store,” Felix Tintelnot, an associate professor of economics at Duke University, told TMD. “The U.S. has been accumulating a lot of debt, in particular government debt, and if that doesn’t change, we can’t … expect the trade deficit to shrink.”

Tariffs have generally been used sparingly by the U.S. in recent decades, but their proponents argue that they can help protect American firms from overseas competitors, encourage companies to move their production stateside, and raise revenue for the federal government. A protectionist trade policy can also serve national security ends. During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs against China in an effort to break American dependence on Chinese manufacturing, among other motives.

But the blanket levies against other U.S. partners complicate that goal this time around. “It is conceivable that, as we have seen from 2018 and 2019, this could indeed lead to some relocation of sourcing outside China,” Tintelnot said. “Mexico would have been a prominent alternative production location—lower labor costs and closer to the U.S.—but by simultaneously putting tariffs on Mexico, we are actually making it harder to achieve the goal of decreasing dependence on China.”

American companies and consumers could feel the pain of the sweeping new measures, and soon. Tariffs are paid by U.S. importers, not foreign companies, and that fee is in turn generally passed on to American consumers. Stock futures tumbled on the news on Sunday night—as of 5 a.m. ET, Dow and S&P 500 futures had dropped roughly 1.5 percent, while futures for the Nasdaq Composite had plummeted nearly 2 percent.

For non-durable goods like fruits and vegetables—both major U.S. imports from Mexico—the price increases could hit relatively quickly, and even instantly if companies preemptively brace for the effects of the tariffs. For durable goods like appliances, it could take months for the disruptions to reach American buyers, given that industries had time to brace their supply lines for the measures. But if Trump sticks with the tariffs for the long term, the effects could be dramatic. ING, the Dutch financial services firm, estimated that, if fully implemented, the levies could increase costs for individual American consumers by up to $2,400 per year. Meanwhile, Capital Economics assessed that the tariffs could push inflation as high as 4 percent, to mid-2023 levels.

Which U.S. industries should expect to be hit the hardest? American automakers are the real losers of the day, with billions of dollars in cars and car components passing over the Mexican and Canadian borders each week. Nearly 40 percent of vehicles manufactured by General Motors—the largest U.S. automaker—are made in factories in Canada and Mexico. “The U.S. car sector is highly integrated with Canada and Mexico,” Tintelnot said. “It’s common for a component to cross the border multiple times in the process of eventually making itself into the final assembly of the car, so I think we’re going to see big disruptions in the vehicle sector.”

And the threat of retaliatory action by Canada, Mexico, and China stands to worsen an already bad situation. On Saturday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to impose more than $100 billion in tariffs on a range of American goods, including alcohol, household appliances, lumber, and plastics. The first levies will take effect on Tuesday, at the same time as the American measures, and the next phase will be implemented three weeks later to give Canadian businesses time to prepare.

More than $2.5 billion in commerce transits the U.S.-Canadian border every day, threatening to throw the country into a recession as it grapples with political upheaval in the wake of Trudeau’s announced resignation last month. “This is a choice that, yes, will harm Canadians, but beyond that, it will have real consequences for you, the American people,” Trudeau said, addressing Americans directly. “As I have consistently said, tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, meanwhile, has said she will unveil the country’s counter-tariffs against the U.S. later today, calling retaliation a regrettable “Plan B.” China’s response was notably more muted, but a foreign ministry spokesperson indicated plans on Sunday to bring the case to the World Trade Organization—a largely symbolic move—and said Beijing would take “necessary countermeasures” without elaborating further.

If Trump’s public statements are any indication, this weekend’s maneuvers could be the start of a broader protectionist pivot by the new administration. Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said that he would “absolutely” impose tariffs on the European Union next. The president has also floated the possibility of duties on all goods imported into the country—a move that, as The Dispatch’s Scott Lincicome pointed out at the time—would be sure to face congressional pushback and legal challenges.

“This is a no-win situation. Nobody wins a trade war,” Peter Simon, an economics professor at Northeastern University, told TMD. “This beggar-thy-neighbor approach that Trump seems to be endorsing is not going to work.”

Worth Your Time

The Economist reported on the departure of French troops from their anti-terrorism posts in West Africa, and with them, the region’s sense of stability and security amid a resurgent jihadist threat and incompetent junta rule. “In Mali the army, supported by mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group and Bayraktar drones from Turkey, made some important territorial gains in the country’s north. In 2023 it seized Kidal, the symbolically significant stronghold of Tuareg separatists that French troops had restrained Malian forces from entering a decade earlier. But it has failed to stop the entrenchment of Islamic State in the north, or to stem worsening violence elsewhere in the country. Urban areas long considered secure have recently seen attacks,” the article reads. “Elsewhere in the region, things are hardly better. A month after the attack in Bamako JNIM claimed responsibility for an attack on a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Niamey, Niger’s capital. In Burkina Faso, the national army now controls barely a third of the country’s territory.”

In Open Vallejo, a local news site in Vallejo, California, Anna Bauman and Matthew Brown told the strange-but-true story of a vegan, AI death cult linked to the murder of a border patrol agent in Vermont last month. “Maximilian Snyder, a 22-year-old data scientist arrested in Northern California on Friday on suspicion of murder, and Teresa Youngblut, the 21-year-old computer science student charged last week in connection with the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, appear to follow a fringe, self-described ‘vegan Sith’ ideology that started in the Bay Area and has connections to violence, according to police records, an interview with a person familiar with the group, and years of social media and blog posts reviewed by Open Vallejo,” they wrote. “[Jessica] Taylor said the group believes in timeless decision theory, a Rationalist belief suggesting that human decisions and their effects are mathematically quantifiable. The Zizians also apparently believe that because there are two hemispheres in the brain, individuals can split their consciousness between two personalities by waking one side at a time, Taylor said. She said veganism and animal rights are also central to the ideology. A bio for an Instagram account that appears to belong to Youngblut reads, ‘talk to me about being vegan and ai alignment.’”

Axios: The Humble Penny Meets a Formidable Match: Elon Musk

The penny is seemingly immortal: Thousands of people have tried to kill it, but every time it has survived. … A post from the official DOGE account on X makes clear what everybody who has studied the subject already knows—that pennies are, quite literally, weighing down the American economy.

CNN: U.S. Government Agencies Order Employees to Remove Gender Pronouns from Email Signatures

Axios: Boston University Closes Antiracist Research Center as Ibram X. Kendi Leaves

In the Zeitgeist

Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks star and possibly the best player in the NBA, was traded this weekend to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, who is very good in his own right but definitely not the best player in the NBA. The Dispatch’s representative from Dallas, Victoria Holmes, probably had a similar reaction to Phoenix Suns’ superstar Kevin Durant when she saw the news.

Toeing the Company Line

Let Us Know