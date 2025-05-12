Trump’s High-Stakes Gulf Tour

Audio versions are only available to subscribers of The Dispatch. Join Today! to listen to this post.
Happy Monday! We hope all of the moms reading this had a restful Mother's Day! As our colleague Alex Demas wrote in a tearjerker of a piece this weekend, mothers "raise [their kids], prepare them for the world, and then send them out to make their own way, trusting that others will love and care for them just like you have."
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- The White House announced on Sunday that it had reached a trade deal with China following negotiations between the two countries in Switzerland over the weekend. According to a White House press release issued early Monday morning, the two countries will greatly reduce tariffs on one another’s imports for 90 days while negotiations continue. Tariffs on Chinese imports to the United States will be slashed from 145 percent to 30 percent, while tariffs on American imports to China will fall from 125 percent to 10 percent. “The consensus from both delegations this weekend is that neither side wants a decoupling,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a news conference in Geneva. “What had occurred with these very high tariffs was the equivalent of a trade embargo, and neither side wants that.” Markets surged on the news, with S&P 500 and Dow futures up more than 2 percent as of Monday morning.
- India and Pakistan reached an immediate ceasefire on Saturday, which appears to have held despite both sides accusing one another of breaching the truce. On Saturday night, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused the Pakistani military of repeatedly violating the deal—a claim Pakistan has denied—and said Indian forces answered with “an adequate and appropriate response.” U.S. President Donald Trump first broke the news of a ceasefire agreement on social media Saturday morning, claiming it followed “a long night of talks mediated by the United States.” India has not credited the U.S. with mediating a deal, but Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked Trump for “facilitating this outcome.”
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for direct talks in Turkey on Thursday, urging Moscow to accept a “full and unconditional” ceasefire ahead of the negotiations. “And I hope that this time, Putin won’t be looking for excuses as to why he ‘can’t’ make it,” Zelensky said. After meeting with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv on Sunday, several European nations urged Putin to accept a 30-day truce proposal by Monday or risk further sanctions on Russia. Putin, without addressing the European demand, said he supported holding direct talks with Ukraine.
- Hamas on Sunday announced plans to release Edan Alexander—a 21-year-old Israeli-American dual citizen whom the terrorist group has held hostage since its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel—on Monday. A Hamas spokesman said it agreed to release Alexander, the last living American hostage, following direct talks with U.S. officials. Neither Hamas nor the U.S. officials said whether anything was exchanged for Alexander’s freedom, but the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his release was secured “without conditions or anything in exchange.” Ahead of his planned trip to the Middle East this week, Trump hailed the move as “a step taken in good faith.”
- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday outlined a new Israeli initiative for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. Huckabee said that Israeli forces would provide security for “distribution centers”—Israeli-constructed centers where Gazans can pick up aid—but will have no involvement in the distribution process. A recently created, Swiss-registered nonprofit group—the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—will manage the operation, including raising funding and distributing aid, and contract private U.S.-based security firms to protect the aid as it’s transported into Gaza.
- Iranian and U.S. officials, including U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, held a fourth round of talks aimed at reaching an agreement to address the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday. An unnamed U.S. official said both sides agreed to “continue working through technical elements” of a deal, multiple outlets reported, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Sunday that the discussions were “difficult but useful,” adding that Oman—the country helping mediate negotiations—would announce the next round of talks.
- President Trump plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet plane worth an estimated $400 million from the Qatari government, ABC News reported on Sunday. Trump reportedly intends to use the luxury jet as Air Force One and, at the end of his term, transfer it to his presidential library foundation. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier this month that Trump had been growing frustrated by delays from Boeing, which had won a contract in 2018 to replace the presidential jet but is years behind schedule. A Qatari official said the plane’s temporary use as Air Force One “remains under review” by the Pentagon and Qatar’s Ministry of Defense, but Trump himself appears to have confirmed the story in a Truth Social post last night. “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!” House Democrats had launched an inquiry into whether the offering constitutes a violation of federal ethics laws or the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits government officials from accepting gifts “from any King, Prince or foreign State.” Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that “any gift” from a foreign government would be “accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws.”
- A group of 49 white South Africans given refugee status by the Trump administration departed the country for the U.S. on Sunday aboard a State Department-chartered plane. Administration officials plan to greet the Afrikaners when they arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday, the New York Times first reported. In February, Trump issued an executive order to “prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement,” for white Afrikaners who the White House described as “victims of unjust racial discrimination.” The same order also cut U.S. aid and assistance for South Africa.
- Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Friday urged Congress to “increase or suspend” the federal debt ceiling limit by mid-July, warning that the government could surpass its current debt limit level as soon as August, when Congress is scheduled to be on summer recess. “A failure to suspend or increase the debt limit would wreak havoc on our financial system and diminish America’s security and global leadership position,” Bessent wrote in a letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. He further advised against “waiting until the last minute,” which he said could result in “serious adverse consequences for financial markets, business, and the federal government.”
- U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston on Friday temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order directing the government to “reduce the size” of more than 20 federal executive branch agencies, ruling that Trump “likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks.” In a 42-page order, Illston argued that allowing Trump’s February executive order to take effect would likely cause “irreparable harm” to the groups that sued the Trump administration—a collection of nonprofits and federal worker labor unions spanning nationwide—and issued a temporary restraining order to block the executive order until the full merits of the case is heard.
Middle East Bound
TEL AVIV, Israel—The exchange of gifts between world leaders is a long-held diplomatic custom. In 2013, South Africa’s then-president, Jacob Zuma, gave President Barack Obama a bronze cheetah statue during the American leader’s visit to his country. In 2023, King Charles III gifted President Joe Biden a jar of honey. President George W. Bush was famously presented with a pair of roller skates by then-Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende in 2008.
But Qatar plans to significantly up the ante—and the price tag—on presidential gift-giving. The country has reportedly offered President Donald Trump a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet worth more than $400 million, luxuriously adorned and known as a “palace in the sky.” The administration, according to ABC News, hopes to use the aircraft as Air Force One before transferring it to Trump’s presidential library at the end of his term.
Although the transaction is certain to face legal and congressional scrutiny, the lavish offering is in some ways symbolic of the president’s upcoming visit to the Middle East this week, which will center on high-dollar investments from some of the richest countries in the world. In a series of meetings with Gulf state leaders, Trump plans to unveil partnerships on arms, AI, and energy. But despite being billed as a victory lap, the president’s Middle East tour comes at a time of great uncertainty in the region, as Israel resumes its multifront war and Iran continues its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.
Trump is set to arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday, which—with the exception of an unscheduled visit to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis last month—will mark his first international stop since retaking office in January, just as it did in 2017 during Trump’s first term. On Wednesday, the president will attend a Gulf Cooperation Council summit before heading to Qatar. He plans to cap off the three-day tour in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Throughout the trip, Trump is expected to announce a series of high-dollar investments in the U.S., a boon as the country reels from the administration’s sweeping tariffs. MBS floated plans to invest $600 billion in American firms shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January, but the U.S. president has since thrown out numbers as large as $1 trillion. Part of that investment could come from arms purchases, as Riyadh and Washington reportedly negotiate a weapons deal worth more than $100 billion.
The visit will also focus on artificial intelligence, as the Gulf states—and the UAE in particular—continue to pour billions of dollars into the emerging technology. In March, Abu Dhabi announced plans to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. with an eye toward AI, semiconductors, and energy. On Thursday, the Trump administration confirmed that it intended to reverse Biden-era export controls on American-made AI chips, which currently restrict the UAE’s ability to purchase the advanced technology.
Nuclear is likely also on the table, as the U.S. and Saudi Arabia continue talks on how to jointly develop the kingdom’s civil atomic energy program. Riyadh has long sought to partner with Washington in its push to diversify away from oil, though no major announcements on this front are guaranteed amid longtime barriers to a deal.
Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act requires that countries working with the U.S. to build nuclear power plants adhere to a series of nonproliferation guidelines, which include forgoing domestic uranium enrichment—a restriction the kingdom has bristled at, particularly in light of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or “Iran deal,” which effectively recognized Tehran’s right to enrich. With the exception of Iran, no country without a nuclear weapon currently produces its own uranium, but many, including the UAE, purchase it from international suppliers.
Another complicating factor is Israel. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. conditioned a broader deal with Saudi Arabia—which was also set to include a defense pact between the two countries—on the kingdom’s normalization of relations with Israel. The American demand became more politically difficult for Riyadh following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack and the ensuing war in Gaza, disrupting the path to diplomatic ties with Jerusalem. But last week, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had decoupled normalization talks from a deal with Saudi Arabia, raising the prospect of a nuclear partnership without the accompanying diplomatic boost for the Jewish state.
And indeed, Israel is notably absent from Trump’s Middle East itinerary this week. The apparent snub comes after a series of developments revealing possible daylight between Washington and Jerusalem. Last week, Trump announced an abrupt end to the U.S. military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, a decision that came just days after the Iranian-backed group launched a missile that hit near Israel’s main international airport. And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly canceled a planned trip to the country this week.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials have begun upping the pressure on Israel to end the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip. The White House Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly accused the country of “prolonging the war” during a recent meeting with hostage families, and the Trump administration is engaged in direct talks with Hamas. On Sunday, the terrorist group announced plans to release hostage Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American dual citizen, following negotiations with U.S. officials.
Washington and Jerusalem also appear divided over how to handle Iran and its rapidly growing nuclear stockpile. As the U.S. continues negotiations aimed at scaling back the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, some Israelis have begun to worry that the Trump administration may soften its demands in order to secure a deal. Last week, Trump told reporters that he hadn’t yet made a decision on the question of whether Iran can have civilian enrichment capabilities—a major departure from his previous insistence that Washington will only accept the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.
And it remains unclear whether the Trump administration’s envisioned deal addresses other aspects of Iran’s malign activities, including its ballistic missiles program and support for global terrorism. Earlier this month, British authorities arrested five Iranian nationals for allegedly plotting an attack on the Israeli Embassy in London.
“Any dollar in sanctions relief that goes to Iran under a JCPOA 2.0 without also addressing support for terrorism and regional proxies—every one of those dollars increases the surplus that the Iranian regime can use to fund further terrorism like the sort we just heard about in the U.K.,” Nathan Sales, who served as coordinator for counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, said during an Atlantic Council press call on Friday.
“The Iran talks are going to be the elephant in the room during the entire trip,” he added. “Yeah, it’s about commerce, but the Iran issue is never going to be far from the surface.”
