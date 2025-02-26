Trump’s Russia Realignment Takes Shape

Happy Wednesday! A Delta Dental poll released yesterday found a 14 percent year-over-year drop in the tooth fairy’s average rate for a single lost tooth—from $5.84 to $5.01. In this economy, even mythical creatures are feeling the strain.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Taiwan’s coast guard apprehended a cargo ship and its crew of eight Chinese nationals off the island’s southwest coast on Tuesday after discovering the vessel near the site of a recently severed undersea internet cable. The incident followed mounting reports of cut cables in the South China and Baltic Seas, raising concerns that ships may be dragging their anchors in deliberate efforts to damage the undersea infrastructure at the direction of China and Russia. Taiwanese authorities said Tuesday that they are investigating whether this latest example—which a Chinese government spokeswoman dismissed as a “common maritime accident—had been an act of “intentional sabotage.”

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Washington and Kyiv had struck a deal to jointly develop Ukraine’s natural resources. The latest draft agreement, which Ukrainian officials said they hope will be a step toward improved relations between the two countries, reportedly dropped a previous U.S. demand to access $500 billion in potential revenues from the venture. The deal also lacks American security guarantees or promises to continue weapons shipments to the war-torn country—two of Kyiv’s key requests. President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would visit Washington, D.C., on Friday to finalize the agreement.

President Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum suspending the security clearances held by the employees and partners of Covington & Burning—a prominent Washington, D.C.-based law firm—who aided Jack Smith, the former special counsel who oversaw investigations into Trump. The proposal also directed government agencies to review their existing contracts with the firm and “align their agency funding decisions with the interests of the citizens of the United States.” The move followed Smith’s disclosure to the Justice Department that he had received $140,000 worth of pro bono legal services from Covington in preparation for possible retaliatory action by the Trump administration.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to end their freeze on the disbursement of foreign aid by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The ultimatum followed U.S. District Judge Amir Ali’s ruling last week that the Trump administration had not fully complied with his February 13 order to continue distributing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of foreign assistance. Following the latest ruling, the government agencies appealed Ali’s order to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The House of Representatives voted 217-215 to pass a Republican-backed budget bill, with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky joining Democrats in opposition of the measure. The resolution, which calls for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in government spending cuts over the next 10 years, followed the Senate’s passage of a narrower bill last week. With Tuesday’s vote, Republicans moved one step closer to unlocking the reconciliation process, which would allow them to sidestep a Senate filibuster in a victory for President Trump’s domestic policy agenda.

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on Tuesday formally announced plans to run for governor of Florida in 2026. Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, the 46-year-old congressman praised Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited but has indicated that his wife, Casey, may consider entering the race. President Trump, who won the state by 13 points in the 2024 election, wrote on Truth Social last week that Donalds had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

‘It Was Provoked’

“All responsibility for the possible bloodshed will lie fully and wholly with the ruling Ukrainian regime,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech that aired in the early hours of February 24, 2022. Within minutes of the speech, missiles began raining down on Ukraine as the Russian juggernaut began its invasion.

As the third anniversary of the war arrived this week, President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have spent recent days echoing Putin’s justifications for launching the largest and deadliest European conflict since World War II. Trump suggested earlier this month that Ukraine “may be Russian someday,” and he said last week that Kyiv “should have never started” the war. “It was provoked,” Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East who’s involved in negotiations with Russia, said of the conflict Sunday. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it was provoked by the Russians.” He went on to repeat Putin’s dubious claims that NATO expansion forced Moscow to invade.

But perhaps the starkest demonstration of Washington’s apparent realignment unfolded before the United Nations on Monday. Speaking before the General Assembly, Dorothy Shea, the acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N., urged member states to reject a resolution condemning the Russian invasion. The resolution ultimately passed, but the U.S. was among the 18 countries that voted no along with Russia, Belarus, and North Korea. Later on Monday, the U.S. once again joined Moscow …

Worth Your Time

Writing for City Journal, Sanjana Friedman chronicled the strange and meteoric rise of Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit providing services to homeless people in San Francisco. At the organization’s founding in 2018, its annual revenue was just $35,000. Today, that figure exceeds $70 million—largely thanks to government contracts secured in the wake of the 2020 “defund the police” movement, as city officials moved to outsource public safety to NGOs. “On paper, Urban Alchemy does not ‘police’ the homeless. Its practitioners do not enforce laws, protect property, or evict those encamped in public spaces. Instead, they pursue what the nonprofit calls ‘complementary strategies to conventional policing and security’ by, for example, trying to engage unruly and potentially violent people in conversation to de-escalate situations. … This model often leads to subpar results—to put it generously—on the ground, both for UA employees and their clients. In Sausalito, a wealthy Marin County town that had brought in the organization to work in ‘several city-sanctioned homeless camps,’ per the San Francisco Standard, homeless residents alleged that UA practitioners ran a ‘criminal syndicate’ that involved trafficking crystal meth in the camps and sleeping with and physically assaulting residents,” she wrote. “Neither homelessness nor homeless-services spending has declined in San Francisco while Urban Alchemy has been active. In 2019, the city’s homelessness budget was $368 million, and an estimated 8,035 people were living in shelters and on the streets; in 2024, the homelessness budget was $846 million and an estimated 8,323 were in shelters and on the streets. Overdose deaths peaked in the city last year. Retail stores continue to flee the downtown area. Yet money flows to the nonprofits unabated.”

Reuters: Trump Floats $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ as a Route to U.S. Citizenship

Financial Times: Apple Promises to Fix Dictation Bug That Replaces ‘Racist’ With ‘Trump’

In the Zeitgeist

One of the busiest actresses in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman, is at it again—this time depicting a teacher and homemaker in the thriller Holland. The delightfully creepy take on life in Holland, Michigan, is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival before hitting Amazon Prime Video on March 27.

Toeing the Company Line