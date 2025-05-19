Trump’s Syria Reset

Happy Monday! Almost exactly one year after he was inadvertently arrested trying to enter the tournament, Scottie Scheffler on Sunday won the PGA Championship by five strokes. “Got out of jail, turned his life around, and hasn’t reoffended,” Mike Beauvais joked yesterday. “The system works.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Their Time to Shine’

Syrian security forces ambushed Islamic State sleeper cells in the northwest city of Aleppo over the weekend, killing three terrorists in surprise attacks on multiple safe houses. The raids, the only public operation of its kind since the fall of the Assad regime to rebel forces in December, came as the new government in Damascus seeks to convince the international community—and in particular the United States—that it’s ready and willing to combat jihadist violence in Syria despite its own extremist origins.

Such was the objective of Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last week—the first direct talks between leaders of the two countries in a quarter-century. Hailing his Syrian counterpart, a former al-Qaeda member, as a “young attractive guy” with a “very strong past,” Trump announced an effective reset with the country after decades of frosty diplomatic relations. But ongoing sectarian violence in Syria—and its leader’s own militant past—threatens to derail the American president’s plans for a country still reeling from 14 years of civil war.

“It’s their time to shine,” Trump said in a speech delivered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week, unveiling plans to waive longtime U.S. sanctions on Damascus. “Good luck, Syria. Show us something very special, like they’ve done, frankly, in Saudi Arabia, ok? They’re going to show us something special. Very good people.” The administration had been considering lifting some of its longtime sanctions on the country, some of the most crippling in the world, for months. But government agencies are now scrambling to implement their wholesale reversal using sanctions waivers, CNN reported Saturday, a move that could transform Syria from a pariah state to a key regional player.

The White House’s swift reversal of longstanding U.S. Syria policy appeared to come at the behest of America’s Sunni allies in the Middle East. Turkey, a key backer of the former rebel groups now in charge in Damascus, welcomed the move. Leaders of the Gulf Arab states likewise hailed Trump’s Syria embrace as a step toward prosperity and stability in the region, showering him with a lengthy round of applause in Riyadh as he announced the pivot.

On Friday, the World Bank revealed that Syria’s outstanding debt of more than $15.5 million had been paid off by Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The cleared balance will allow the country to take out new loans and, in theory, begin the reconstruction process following more than a decade of unrest. “We are pleased that the clearance of Syria’s arrears will allow the World Bank Group to re-engage with the country and address the development needs of the Syrian people,” the bank said in a statement. “After years of conflict, Syria is on a path to recovery and development.”

More than 90 percent of Syrians live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations, creating an environment ripe for jihadist violence. But the task of rebuilding now falls to a man with an extremist past; until December, al-Sharaa had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head. The former militant leader joined al-Qaeda after America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq and eventually spent more than five years in various U.S.-run detention centers. After being released and returned to Syria, he went on to found an al-Qaeda offshoot that would eventually become the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—the rebel faction that led the charge against dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Al-Sharaa has since made public efforts to moderate. As the HTS and other rebel factions swept Syrian cities in December, he urged his fighters to respect the country’s ethnic and religious minorities, including Kurds, Alawites, and Christians. Upon becoming the interim president in late January, he called for a unified government that reflects “Syria’s diversity in its men, women, and youth.” On that, however, the new government has a spotty record. In March, for example, pro-Damascus fighters carried out a massacre in Alawite communities that left well over 1,000 people—mostly civilians—dead in the span of 72 hours.

But working with the country’s imperfect leadership to stabilize the country is better than the alternative, some analysts argue. In addition to enlisting Damascus’ help in combating the Islamic State, the Trump administration is also looking to the new government to prevent Iran from regaining a foothold in Syria. Tehran propped up the Assad regime for years, using Syria as a conduit through which to export regional terrorism.

That shared adversary may serve as the basis for greater cooperation between al-Sharaa’s government and Israel. During their meeting last week, Trump urged the Syrian leader to normalize ties with the Jewish state. And according to Israeli media reports, behind-the-scenes talks to expand the Abraham Accords have already begun.

But in order to proceed, the two sides will need to overcome some rocky first impressions. “They were jihadists and remain jihadists, even if some of their leaders have donned suits,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said of Syria’s new leaders in March. Israel has conducted regular airstrikes in the country since Assad’s ouster, fearing that the former regime’s weapons could fall into terrorist hands, and it still runs some 10 bases in Syrian territory after pushing into a buffer zone between the two countries in December.

The Israeli military has also carried out operations in Syria on behalf of the Druze, a minority religious sect that in recent weeks has been targeted by pro-government fighters. Clashes between Islamists and Druze in communities near Damascus earlier this month left more than 100 people dead, prompting Druze leaders to request Israel’s intervention. Following the attacks, Israeli fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes aimed at sending what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “clear message to the Syrian regime” that Israel would not allow “any threat to the Druze community.”

Now, as the White House looks to al-Sharaa as a potential partner in peace, the specter of ethnic violence looms. “The Druze have tried to be part of the new government and to get their basic civil rights,” Muafak Tarif, the head of the Druze community in Israel, said at a conference this month. But they instead face “a thousand foreign soldiers who belong to ISIS who are saying the Druze are not part of Syria.”

Today’s Must-Read

Temptation as a Public Policy Problem Charles Fain Lehman In the 21st century, a whole array of temptations has quietly emerged from the economic shadows. It goes beyond the burrito—products like pot, gambling, and pornography are widely available and widely consumed. The potency of these temptations, moreover, has steadily risen, making them harder and harder to resist. That’s a problem, because while temptation goods have gotten better, our ability to control ourselves hasn’t. The uncomfortable reality of human variation in self-control has meant a growing share of the population is unable to stop itself from clicking that “buy now, pay later” button.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

Writing in Quillette, Ellie Avishai, executive director of the Mill Institute, questioned whether the recently founded University of Austin (UATX) is betraying its founding purpose of creating a space for free discourse. “On 8 November 2021, the founders of the University of Austin (UATX) announced the launch of their new project—a school where students would receive ‘an education rooted in the pursuit of truth,’” she wrote. “On a web page titled, Our Principles, UATX pledges that it will ‘renew the mission of the university, and serve as a model for institutions of higher education by safeguarding academic freedom and promoting intellectual pluralism.’” The Mill Institute was “an obvious fit,” and it joined UATX as an affiliated institute in 2022. “Even while we were gathering momentum, however, there were concerning indicators,” Avishai wrote. “Early in our tenure, the administration grew noncommittal about our advisory role. It seemed to us that while the university appreciated the way we were holding a mirror up to educators at other schools, there was little appetite for examining the culture at UATX itself. … It turned out that what I was observing was symptomatic of the larger ideological tension developing within UATX between two camps—those specifically championing an unabashedly ‘anti-woke’ conservative agenda, and those (such as myself) prioritising academic freedom more generally.”

In a piece for the Detroit Free Press, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, explained her recent decision to step down from her role. “I have proudly served five presidents―Republicans and Democrats—to make sure the United States is the strongest, greatest country that the world has ever known. I respect the president’s right and responsibility to determine U.S. foreign policy—with proper checks and balances by U.S. Congress. Unfortunately, the policy since the beginning of the Trump administration has been to put pressure on the victim, Ukraine, rather than on the aggressor, Russia,” she wrote. “I cannot stand by while a country is invaded, a democracy bombarded, and children killed with impunity. I believe that the only way to secure U.S. interests is to stand up for democracies and to stand against autocrats. Peace at any price is not peace at all—it is appeasement. And history has taught us time and again that appeasement does not lead to safety, security or prosperity. It leads to more war and suffering.”

New York Times: Trump Appointee Pressed Analyst to Redo Intelligence on Venezuelan Gang

A top adviser to the director of national intelligence ordered a senior analyst to redo an assessment of the relationship between Venezuela’s government and a gang after intelligence findings undercut the White House’s justification for deporting migrants, according to officials.

Donald Trump Jr. on X: “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???”

CBS News: Trump’s DHS Considers Reality Show Where Immigrants Compete for Citizenship, Producer Says

In the Zeitgeist

On October 7, 2023, Yuval Raphael was attending the Nova music festival when Hamas terrorists crossed the border to massacre more than 1,200 Israelis. She miraculously survived that day by playing dead.

But she’s not just a survivor—she’s also an accomplished singer who, this weekend, finished in second place in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, and won the public vote. The 24-year-old musician represented Israel with a ballad called “New Day Will Rise.”

