Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination for Key Intelligence Post Raises Red Flags

“For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, ‘Why wouldn’t we?’” Ms. Brzezinski told viewers on Monday, disclosing the meeting for the first time. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him.”

The meeting, at Mar-a-Lago, was their first in-person encounter in seven years.