U.K. Parliament Presses Ahead With Assisted Suicide Bill

It was “crumby” for Tommy Banks when his van containing $30,000 worth of pies was stolen, but instead of begging for his products to be returned to him, the Michelin-starred chef has appealed to the thieves to donate them to people in need.

“I know you’re a criminal, but maybe just do something nice because it’s Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you’ve stolen, do the right thing,” Banks said in an Instagram video Monday, shortly after they were taken.