Ukraine Shut Out of Initial Talks to End War

European leaders convened in Paris on Monday for an emergency security meeting prompted by the U.S. announcement of peace talks with Russia that would sideline European countries. The gathering followed speeches at last week’s Munich Security Conference by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President J.D. Vance that sharply criticized European defense commitments. European Union officials, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Denmark, and Spain met in the Élysée Palace, and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with President Donald Trump after the meeting. Increases in European defense spending were expected to be a focus of talks, as well as the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a security settlement. On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he would be willing to deploy British troops in Ukraine as peacekeepers following a deal ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Vatican provided a medical update on Pope Francis’ health Monday, saying that he remained in a “complex clinical situation” following his Friday admission to a hospital to treat what the Vatican is calling a “polymicrobial infection” of his upper respiratory tract. The 88-year-old pontiff had been suffering from bronchitis symptoms for several days before entering the hospital, forcing him to delegate planned speeches and to skip some public appearances. It is the fourth time he has been hospitalized during his pontificate.

A team member from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will be granted access to sensitive taxpayer data at the Internal Revenue Service, the New York Times reported Monday. The Washington Post reported Sunday that the White House was pressuring the IRS to sign a memorandum of understanding that would give officials from DOGE access to tax-agency systems, property, and datasets that include personal identification numbers and bank account information. “DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as the American people deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard-earned tax dollars on,” said White House spokesman Harrison Fields.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended meetings in Saudi Arabia on Monday, seeking to advance the Trump administration’s priorities in Gaza and to lay the groundwork for peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian representatives flew to Riyadh. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the United Arab Emirates late Sunday, although he is not expected to attend the meeting with Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and a delegation from Russia. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov would meet in Riyadh today with their American counterparts.

The New York Times reported Monday that four of New York City’s deputy mayors—top officials in the city government—would resign following embattled Mayor Eric Adams’ apparent offer to help the Trump administration with immigration enforcement in exchange for the dismissal of the federal corruption case against him. The first deputy mayor Maria Torres-Springer, and deputy mayors Meera Joshi and Anne Williams-Isom, sent a joint email to staff Monday announcing their resignation. “Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles,” they said. Deputy Mayor Chauncey Parker is also stepping down.

Nineteen people were injured, including three in critical condition, after a Delta Airlines plane flipped Monday upon landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The reasons for the crash landing remain unclear, although video of the plane sitting upside down on the runway shows that it is missing a wing.

A Munich Redux

On September 30, 1938, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany met in Munich to strike a deal that legitimized the Nazi conquest of Sudetenland in an effort to keep the rest of Czechoslovakia intact. Less than six months later, Germany broke the pact and continued its push into Czechoslovakia before setting its sights on Poland and France.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, the war-torn country’s European backers fear another Munich moment may be at hand. The Trump administration has signaled its desire to end the war at all costs, even if doing so comes at the steep price of Ukraine’s territory and future security, while simultaneously directing its ire at its European allies. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for European unity as his country attempts to repel Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

The two competing visions for Europe’s security landscape were on full display …

In The Atlantic, Marc J. Dunkelman argued that the progressive movement’s longtime impulse to distrust centralized power has hobbled the ability of the U.S. government to accomplish its goals. “Over the past half century, progressivism’s cultural aversion to power has turned the Democratic Party—purportedly the ‘party of government’—into an institution that almost instinctively seeks to cut government down. Progressives are so fearful of establishment abuse that reformers tend to prefer to tighten rather than loosen their grip on authority. The movement discounts whatever good the government might do in service of ensuring that it won’t do bad. And that’s driven well-intentioned reformers to insert so many checks into the system that government has been rendered incompetent,” he wrote. “Conservatism, of course, hasn’t been helpful in making government more effective. But for progressives, that reality can quickly become a distraction. They can’t control the MAGA agenda—but they can offer a more palatable alternative. If the progressive agenda is going to have a chance—if government is going to be given the leash required to combat inequality, to solve poverty, and to fight prejudice—progressives will first need to convince voters that government is capable of delivering on its promises.”

In a bleak reminder of the stakes going into peace negotiations, Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk detailed the brutality of life under Russian occupation for Foreign Affairs. “From the outset, Russia has imposed a reign of terror on the towns and villages it has captured. In the aftermath of the initial invasion, in the south, in the east, and on the outskirts of Kyiv, residents in Russian-controlled areas were not allowed to leave their homes, and many of those who tried to flee were shot dead in their vehicles. Where there was active fighting, Russian forces often used Ukrainians as human shields, forcing civilians to stay in place so that the Ukrainian army wouldn’t shoot back,” she wrote. And a colonization effort is in full swing: “Even more bleak is the case of Mariupol … Over the past year, Moscow has heavily promoted the destroyed city to Russian settlers, claiming that the population has risen again to 240,000. In January 2024, clips from a Russian state television documentary about Mariupol’s new real estate market went viral. Designed as a PR film to promote the Russian reconstruction of the city, the documentary shows a Russian journalist casually walking through a residential unit in a bombed-out building—what the documentary refers to as a razrushka, ‘little wrecked apartment’—and talking with local real estate agents, who offer her the chance to invest in the abandoned ruins. The film crew walks through the debris, stepping over the belongings left behind by fleeing Ukrainians, while a cheerful voice speaks about a marvelous view from the balcony.”

